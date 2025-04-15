The Trump administration has frozen $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard University, citing concerns over antisemitism and the school’s refusal to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The decision came hours after Harvard rejected demands to eliminate DEI initiatives and vet international students for ideological views, including antisemitism. The move puts nearly $9 billion in total federal funding to Harvard at risk.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not comply, arguing the demands overstep legal authority and threaten academic freedom. “No government should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit, or which areas of inquiry they can pursue,” Garber stated.

In response, the General Services Administration and Department of Education confirmed the freeze, accusing Harvard of failing to uphold civil rights laws and tolerating antisemitism on campus.

The White House said the funding cut is part of a broader effort to address antisemitism and end DEI-related policies in higher education. Similar actions have been taken against Columbia, Cornell, and Northwestern universities.

Harvard, with a $53 billion endowment, has signaled it will not yield to federal pressure.

Related Readings: