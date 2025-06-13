Washington is preparing for a large-scale military parade on Saturday to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and celebrate President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. At the same time, protests are set to erupt nationwide in what organizers are calling a “day of defiance” against the administration.

The parade, expected to cost as much as $45 million, will feature more than 7,000 soldiers, military vehicles, tanks and aircraft flyovers. A fireworks display will close the event, which begins at 6 p.m. local time along the National Mall.

“This will be like no other,” Trump said, promising a show of strength and patriotism with “thundering tanks” and “breathtaking flyovers.”

It is the first military parade of this scale since 1991, when President George H.W. Bush marked the end of the Gulf War. However, Trump’s decision to pair the Army’s milestone with his own birthday has drawn criticism from opponents who view the event as a political spectacle.

More than 1,500 cities will host rallies under the “No Kings” banner, organized by the 50501 Movement. The group accuses the administration of corruption and authoritarian behavior, citing recent troop deployments in Los Angeles amid immigration protests.

“Real power doesn’t come from tanks,” the group said in a statement. “It rises from people in every city and state who demand better.”

Protests are planned in all 50 states, including major demonstrations in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston. Even traditionally conservative states like Texas and Florida are expected to see large turnouts.

The Army said part of the parade budget will go toward street repairs in Washington, as many of the city’s roads were not designed to support the weight of military hardware.

While tickets are not required to attend the event, attendees can register on the Army’s website for access to prime viewing areas.

Despite criticism, Trump has embraced the symbolism of the parade, framing it as a message of strength at home and abroad.

“The only flag waving over our capital,” he said, “will be the American flag.”

