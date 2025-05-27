President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Harvard University Sunday, days after a federal judge temporarily blocked his administration’s attempt to bar the school from enrolling international students.

In a Truth Social post, Trump questioned the backgrounds of Harvard’s foreign enrollees, claiming many come from nations “not at all friendly to the United States” and contribute “NOTHING” to the cost of their education. He also accused the university of a lack of transparency, writing, “Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming.”

The university has not responded to media inquiries.

The comments came two days after U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order against the administration’s effort, which Harvard challenged as a violation of free speech and academic independence. School officials argued the move was retaliation for refusing to change policies around governance, faculty decisions, and curriculum content.

Federal tensions with the university have intensified since April, when the administration froze over $2.2 billion in government funding following Harvard’s refusal to alter its hiring and admissions practices.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week defended the crackdown, citing rising campus antisemitism and alleged coordination with the Chinese Communist Party. In response to the court ruling, Harvard President Alan Garber said it was a “critical step” in protecting the rights and futures of the university’s international community, which comprises roughly 27 percent of its student body.

A hearing to determine whether the restraining order will remain in effect is scheduled for Thursday.

