A digital brawl erupted Thursday between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, with the two titans trading jabs across rival social media platforms.

Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), took aim at Trump’s legislative agenda in a flurry of posts, calling the president’s key policy package a “disgusting abomination.” The tech mogul followed up with memes, late-night replies, and sarcastic commentary that outpaced anything Trump posted on his own platform, Truth Social.

Trump responded with general digs, writing that Musk was “wearing thin” and claiming he had asked the billionaire to leave the fold. But the president’s posts struggled to gain traction on Truth Social, which has about 6 million users compared to X’s estimated 600 million.

The feud spilled into the open after Musk began reposting old Trump tweets, accusing the president of hypocrisy over the national debt. One post featured a 2013 Trump tweet criticizing a debt ceiling hike. Musk labeled it “wise words.”

The exchange escalated further after Trump mentioned Musk during Oval Office remarks, prompting Musk to launch a barrage of new attacks, including references to Jeffrey Epstein.

Observers watched in disbelief as the fight played out across two separate apps. “It’s like two neighbors yelling across the fence,” one influencer joked.

The clash marked a dramatic shift in tone for Musk, who once posted that he “loved” Trump “as much as a straight man can love another man.” That admiration faded as tensions over domestic policy grew, especially around Trump’s budget legislation.

Podcast hosts, political insiders, and everyday users flooded X with commentary, calling it one of the most dramatic days on the platform in recent memory.

Even as both men tried to control the narrative, their public squabble sent stocks sliding. Shares in both Tesla and Trump Media & Technology Group dipped as the spat intensified.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me,” Trump later posted, “but he should have done so months ago.”

