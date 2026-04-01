Transform change into strategic advantage for your organisation

Ready to level up your leadership this summer?

As workplaces and technologies evolve rapidly, LSE Executive Education and Lifelong Learning equips leaders to stay ahead and outperform.

Explore our upcoming programmes designed by expert LSE faculty to empower you to lead through political, economic and technological uncertainty with confidence.

Shaping the Future of Work: Global Talent Strategies for a Connected Workplace

Five-day on-campus programme | 1 – 5 June 2026

How prepared is your organisation for rapid shifts in AI, automation and hybrid work?

Redesign your workforce strategy to stay competitive as technologies reshape how and where we work. Shaping the Future of Work: Global Talent Strategies for a Connected Workplace equips you with evidence-based frameworks to understand the evolving relationship between work, talent, and technology.

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Supply Chain Leadership

Five-day on-campus programme | 1 – 5 June 2026

Transform your supply chain from a source of risk into a strategic advantage.

In a world defined by geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory shifts, and mounting sustainability pressures, supply chain leadership can no longer be reactive.

Supply Chain Leadership provides you with the insights and frameworks to align strategy with organisational goals and navigate complexity with confidence.

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Digital Marketing Strategy: AI, Analytics and Innovation

Five-day on-campus programme | 1 – 5 June 2026

Build a future-ready digital strategy that keeps pace with AI-driven change.

As customers spend more time on digital platforms, and AI begins to reshape how organisations reach and engage audiences, leaders must keep pace with a rapidly evolving landscape.

Digital Marketing Strategy: AI, Analytics and Innovation equips you with the tools and insights to turn data into action, navigate emerging technologies, and design a strategy that delivers long-term impact.

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Effective Asset Management

Five-day on-campus programme | 1 – 5 June 2026

Learn to design and implement a competitive investment strategy.

Success in asset management requires effective investment strategy, efficient implementation, and strong oversight of functions such as marketing and compliance.

Effective Asset Management provides a comprehensive understanding of best practices across these areas, combining cutting-edge insight with interactive learning led by world-class LSE faculty.

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