Meta to Acquire AI Startup Manus in Deal Valued Up to $3 Billion

Meta Platforms said on Monday it plans to acquire Manus, a Chinese-founded artificial intelligence startup, as the Facebook owner pushes deeper into advanced AI development across its ecosystem.

The company did not disclose financial details of the transaction. However, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal values Manus at between $2 billion and $3 billion. Manus, which is based in Singapore, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The acquisition comes as Meta accelerates efforts to embed more sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities into both its consumer and enterprise products. Meta said it will operate and commercialize the Manus service and integrate it into offerings including Meta AI.

Manus gained global attention earlier this year after it released what it described as the world’s first general AI agent. The company said the system can make decisions and carry out tasks autonomously, requiring significantly less human input than traditional AI chatbots. Its debut sparked widespread discussion on X, where the tool quickly went viral.

Once seen as China’s next DeepSeek, Manus has attracted growing interest from policymakers in Beijing. The startup has claimed that its AI agent outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch, adding to its profile amid intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence. The company also maintains a strategic partnership with Alibaba, working together on AI model development.

Manus is backed by its parent company, Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology. According to media reports, the startup raised $75 million earlier this year at a valuation of around $500 million. The funding round was led by U.S. venture capital firm Benchmark.

Meta’s move reflects a broader trend among major technology companies that are expanding their AI capabilities through acquisitions and high-profile hires. Earlier this year, Meta invested in Scale AI in a transaction that valued the data-labeling company at $29 billion. The deal also brought Scale AI’s 28-year-old chief executive, Alexandr Wang, into Meta’s orbit.

Industry analysts say competition among tech giants has intensified as companies race to secure both cutting-edge technology and scarce AI talent. Strategic acquisitions have become a key way for firms like Meta to strengthen their position in a rapidly evolving market.

Manus is also part of a growing group of Chinese companies that have relocated or established headquarters in Singapore in recent years. Many have chosen the city-state as a base in hopes of reducing the risk of business disruptions linked to rising geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

With the Manus acquisition, Meta signals its intent to play a leading role in the next phase of artificial intelligence, where autonomous agents and advanced decision-making systems are expected to reshape how businesses and consumers use digital platforms.

