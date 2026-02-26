As anxiety builds on Wall Street over artificial intelligence disrupting traditional software, Anthropic is accelerating its expansion into the office.

The company announced Tuesday that it is upgrading its Claude assistant to handle more specialized workplace tasks. The new version can operate directly inside tools such as Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, allowing users to analyze data or build presentations without leaving their existing workflow.

Anthropic launched its enterprise-focused Claude Cowork product in January. Since then, it has added industry-specific plugins for finance, legal work and cybersecurity. The latest updates extend that effort into fields like human resources, design and wealth management.

Executives insist the company does not aim to replace enterprise software providers. Instead, they say Claude will complement existing platforms by acting as an embedded assistant. The company describes its strategy as building a flexible platform rather than trying to dominate every workflow.

Still, investors have reacted nervously. Earlier plugin rollouts triggered sharp sell-offs across software stocks, as traders questioned whether AI tools could undercut established analytics and research products. Shares of companies including Thomson Reuters and IBM fell after Anthropic unveiled new capabilities.

Competition is also heating up. Rival OpenAI recently introduced enterprise-focused AI agents and signed multiyear partnerships with major consulting firms.

Anthropic argues that AI can boost productivity without replacing workers outright. But as companies weigh security risks and long-term costs, many remain cautious about deploying AI tools at scale.

