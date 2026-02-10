Anthropic’s Cowork AI sent shockwaves through Wall Street earlier this week, and now the company is pushing things even further. On Thursday, Anthropic unveiled Claude Opus 4.6, a major update designed to make its AI assistant more capable of handling office and coding tasks—raising fresh concerns about AI replacing traditional workplace software.

The announcement comes as legal and financial software stocks continue to slide. The Nasdaq recorded its worst two-day drop since April, while companies like Thomson Reuters and LegalZoom suffered steep losses after investors reacted to Cowork’s expanding capabilities.

Anthropic says Opus 4.6 marks a turning point for knowledge work. One of the biggest upgrades is a massive expansion of the model’s context window, allowing it to process up to one million tokens at once. This means Claude can handle longer, more complex tasks, such as editing entire codebases or analyzing detailed financial documents in one go.

The update also improves Claude’s reasoning, helping it decide when to slow down and think through a problem versus when to respond quickly. Anthropic claims the model now outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 on benchmarks related to finance and legal work.

New features include a PowerPoint integration that can generate slides aligned with corporate templates, as well as better collaboration tools for software engineers. While Anthropic acknowledges concerns about job displacement, analysts say widespread disruption may still take time, especially as companies weigh security and data access risks.

