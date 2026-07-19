By Dr Melisa Buie

Dr Melisa Buie explores why resilience is the ability to learn, adapt and grow stronger through failure – rather than simply surviving it.

Many leaders equate resilience with toughness – celebrating endurance, grit and the ability to push through adversity. Yet the reality of true resilience is far more nuanced. In this article, organisational strategist and co-author of Faceplant: FREE Yourself From Failure’s Funk, Dr Melisa Buie, explores why resilience is built through learning from failure, and how leaders can transform setbacks into opportunities for growth, adaptability and long-term success.

“Be tougher.” “Push through.” “Grind harder.” “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” These mantras circulate through leadership programmes and corporate cultures like received wisdom. They sound empowering. They feel decisive. And they’re often dangerous.

The problem isn’t that toughness lacks value. The problem is that we’ve confused it with resilience. And that confusion has real costs. Resilience isn’t the ability to absorb punishment indefinitely. Resilience is the capacity to adapt when circumstances change. More importantly, that capacity is built through failure itself. Resilience doesn’t just respond to setbacks. It’s constructed from our struggles, mistakes and setbacks.

When leaders mistake toughness for resilience, they teach their organisations to endure rather than learn. They waste the very experiences that could make them stronger.

The Four Masks of Toughness

When failure happens, what matters isn’t whether people feel distressed, it’s whether they process (reflect and learn) what went wrong. Research consistently shows that people who treat setbacks as temporary and informative develop greater capacity for future challenges. The problem starts when “being tough” replaces that processing entirely.

In practice, toughness shows up in four distinct patterns. Each looks like strength. Each blocks the mechanism that builds actual resilience.

1. The Machine: Fight by grinding forward

Longer hours. Tighter control. Relentless motion. The Machine treats failure as a volume problem, not an information problem. By refusing to pause, this response eliminates the moment when learning happens, the moment when a leader might ask, “What if I’m wrong about this situation?” Instead, the same approach gets applied harder. The learning embedded in the failure gets overridden by sheer effort.

2. The Statue: Freeze in place

Analysis paralysis. Endless deliberation. The refusal to commit to any direction. Where the Machine overrides failure through action, the Statue does it through inaction. Failures feel catastrophic where any response risks making it worse. Failures go unprocessed because they are never fully confronted and treated as permanent rather than temporary.

3. The Satellite: Fawn by orbiting others

Conflict avoiders and yesses to everything, the ultimate people-pleasers. The suppression of independent judgment. The Satellite distributes responsibility so thoroughly that no individual failure can be owned, examined, or learned from. Without ownership, the conversion from failure to resilience can’t occur. The raw material is there but never processed.

4. The Magician: Flight by disappearing the problem

Deflection. Rationalisation. Reframing failure until it ceases to exist. The Magician is never affected by setbacks because setbacks get conjured away: explained, excused, attributed to forces beyond control. If no failure is acknowledged, none can be turned into adaptive capacity. The experience that would build resilience gets eliminated before it can do its work.

These four archetypes are four versions of toughness and four ways of blocking the process that builds genuine resilience.

The Resilience Paradox

Neuroscientist Anne-Laure Le Cunff describes a phenomenon she calls “blind resilience,” the point where the capacity to endure becomes impossible to distinguish from the refusal to adapt. Her research reveals an uncomfortable pattern: people with higher grit scores persist longer at objectively unwinnable tasks, investing more effort and incurring greater losses. The same quality that drives completion of difficult work also delays the abandonment of failing strategies.

The relationship between adversity and growth is U-shaped. Any hopes of a linear correlation are dashed. Moderate challenge strengthens capacity. Excessive adversity destroys it. The popular notion that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” ignores what happens at the far end of the curve, where resilience collapses under load. As Le Cunff puts it: “Resilience stops being a positive when it keeps people tolerating what should be fixed.”

Psychologist George Bonanno offers a more useful definition. Resilience isn’t a fixed trait – it’s regulatory flexibility, the ability to choose different strategies depending on what the situation actually requires. Research on resilience to failure backs this up. Resilience only becomes visible when there’s something to be resilient about. You can’t build it without failure. People who interpret setbacks as informative rather than definitive develop measurably greater adaptive capacity.

The relationship works both ways. Failure, when properly processed, builds resilience. And resilience, once built, changes how you experience the next failure, transforming it from a threat into useful information.

A Diagnostic Framework for Recovery

If toughness is the wrong tool, what replaces it? Organisations need a structured way to convert failure into resilience, one that interrupts automatic reactions and channels setbacks into the kind of processing that actually builds capacity. The FREE framework provides that structure.

Focus on Facts

The first step is separating what happened from the story you’re telling about it. Failure triggers an emotional reaction that bypasses rational analysis and jumps straight to threat interpretation. The corrective is objective documentation. What would a camera have recorded? That matters. What your internal monologue insists it means? That can wait.

Reflect Without Self-Judgment

Start with the body. Before your conscious mind catches up, your pulse quickens, your stomach drops, your breathing shallows. These physical signals land in the gap between failure and autopilot reaction, learning to notice them is one of the most valuable reflection skills you can develop.

Identify which automatic reaction or pattern kicked in. Did you go into fight mode, driving harder without reassessing the approach? Freeze mode, avoiding any decision about what to do next? Fawn, waiting for someone else to tell you how to respond? Or Flight mode, explaining the failure away until it didn’t really count? Recognising the pattern creates distance between what happened and how you react. That distance is where resilience starts to form.

Recognising the pattern creates distance between what happened and how you react. That distance is where resilience forms. Reflection has a direction: it looks back to understand, then forward to improve.

Explore What’s Now Possible

Every failure reveals boundaries. It also reveals pathways you couldn’t see before. Le Cunff distinguishes between challenges and traps: if more effort on the current path is unlikely to yield improvement, you’re not facing a challenge that requires persistence, you’re in a trap that requires redirection. The discipline is looking for openings, not fixating on what closed.

Engage Through Strategic Experimentation

Recovery isn’t about restoring things to how they were. Recovery looks like integrating new information and testing different approaches. The principle: hypothesis over commitment. Run small, contained experiments that generate learning without catastrophic risk. Momentum doesn’t rebuild through dramatic reinvention. It rebuilds through deliberate, measured action.

From Endurance to Intelligence

There’s a tremendous cost of confusing toughness with resilience. We see burned-out teams, tolerated dysfunction, and setbacks that teach nothing.

Evidence shows us that resilience is not an innate trait. Resilience is built through deliberate engagement with failure; reframing what went wrong, learning from it, and adjusting accordingly. Avoiding failure means avoiding the very mechanism that builds resilience. Enduring it without processing it wastes the opportunity entirely.

The real question for leaders isn’t whether your people can withstand more pressure. It’s whether the failures already happening are being converted into learning or just survived.

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