By Nicole Junkermann

Europe’s greatest challenge is not capacity but confidence. Nicole Junkermann believes that leaders who act decisively can turn uncertainty into growth, investment, and renewed strategic relevance.

Europe has spent so long defending itself from decline narratives that it risks forgetting what it still does better than almost anyone else.

For more than a decade, the continent has been framed through the language of crisis. Debt instability. Energy shocks. Political fragmentation. Slow growth. Regulatory drag. Each challenge has been real. But taken together, they have created a habit of underestimation, both abroad and within Europe itself.

That matters because confidence is not a soft variable. It shapes investment decisions, political ambition, hiring, innovation and the willingness to take strategic risks. Those that believe in their future tend to build it. Those that internalise decline often manage themselves into it.

Europe’s leadership test today is not whether it has enough capacity to compete in a more volatile world. It is whether it has the confidence to use the capacity it already has.

Europe’s Strengths Are Hiding in Plain Sight

The most common mistake in discussions about Europe is to confuse noise with weakness.

Yes, the continent faces structural challenges. Demographics are changing. Productivity growth has lagged. Bureaucracy can be heavy. But beneath the headlines sits one of the world’s deepest concentrations of enduring advantage.

Europe remains home to world-class universities, sophisticated capital markets, globally respected industrial companies, leading research institutions and highly skilled workforces. It has legal systems trusted by investors, strong consumer purchasing power and some of the most valuable cultural brands on earth.

It also retains something increasingly scarce in a fractured era: credibility.

At a time when businesses must navigate geopolitical tension, supply-chain fragility and growing public scrutiny, trust has become an economic asset. Europe’s institutions are imperfect, but the broader European model still carries weight with investors, customers and international partners.

That should not be dismissed. In many sectors, trust now travels faster than cost efficiency.

The Cost of Strategic Hesitation

If Europe’s assets are real, why does the gap between potential and performance often feel so wide?

One answer is strategic hesitation.

Too often, European decision-making rewards caution over speed, consensus over clarity and process over execution. Those instincts can be valuable in periods of stability. In periods of disruption, they can become liabilities.

The global economy is entering a more competitive phase. Capital is moving faster. Tech cycles are shortening. Industrial policy has returned. Major powers are openly using state support, strategic incentives and long-term planning to secure advantage in areas from semiconductors to clean energy to artificial intelligence.

In this environment, waiting carries its own risk.

Many European leaders understand the scale of change. The issue is not awareness. It is the distance between recognising a challenge and acting decisively on it.

Confidence does not mean recklessness. It means being willing to move with conviction when the direction is clear.

Leadership in a Multipolar World

The next generation of European leadership is going to need a different mindset from the one that shaped the post-crisis years.

For a long period, leadership often meant stabilising systems, preserving cohesion and managing downside risk. Those skills still matter. But they are no longer enough.

Today’s leaders must also know how to build – and create upside.

That requires a more expansive view of strategy. It means asking not only how to protect existing industries, but where new sources of growth can be built. Not only how to regulate emerging technologies, but how to commercialise them. Not only how to respond to geopolitical shifts, but how to shape them.

This applies equally to governments and business leaders.

Executives cannot wait for perfect policy environments before investing. Boards cannot treat uncertainty as a reason for paralysis. The companies that emerge stronger from volatile periods are usually those that act early while others remain cautious.

Leadership in uncertain markets is rarely about having complete information. It is about making sound decisions before certainty arrives.

Confidence Is an Economic Multiplier

Confidence is often misunderstood as rhetoric or posture. In reality, it has hard commercial consequences.

A confident company invests through cycles rather than retreating from them. A confident founder hires ahead of demand when the opportunity is compelling. A confident board backs innovation even when returns are not immediate. A confident region attracts talent because people want to build where momentum exists.

The opposite is also true.

When caution becomes identity, investment slows. Talent leaves. Ambition narrows. External narratives become self-fulfilling.

Europe does not need to imitate other models to compete. It does not need to abandon its standards or dilute its values. But it does need to stop presenting those values as though they are incompatible with growth.

Long-term thinking, quality, trust, technical excellence and responsible governance aren’t obstacles to competitiveness. Increasingly, they are forms of competitiveness.

What Business Leaders Should Do Now

For European leaders, this moment calls for realism, but also boldness.

First, invest in strategic capabilities, not only quarterly efficiency. That includes technology, talent and resilience.

Second, treat geopolitical complexity as a planning issue, not an excuse for delay. Volatility is now part of the operating environment.

Third, back innovation with commercial urgency. Great ideas matter less if they scale elsewhere.

Fourth, communicate ambition clearly. Markets, employees and partners respond to direction.

Finally, remember that confidence is contagious. Organisations take cues from leadership behaviour. If leaders act as though decline is inevitable, teams will too. If leaders act with purpose, people usually rise to meet it.

Europe’s Next Chapter Is a Choice

Europe’s future won’t be determined solely by demographics, regulation or external competition. It will also be shaped by mindset.

The continent has real advantages. It has talent, capital, institutions and global relevance. What it lacks, too often, is the willingness to speak and act as though those strengths still matter.

They do.

The leadership challenge now is not to invent a new Europe from scratch. It is to recognise the one already in front of us and lead it with greater conviction.

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