Artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping how shoppers search for and buy products, a shift that retailers say will redefine digital commerce and employee roles across the industry. Walmart executives have repeatedly warned that AI will transform nearly every job, a message that carries particular weight given the company’s status as the largest private employer in the United States.

Outgoing Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has described the technology’s impact as unavoidable, saying “it’s very clear that AI is going to change literally every job.” His successor, John Furner, has echoed that view while positioning Walmart as an active driver of change rather than a passive observer.

Walmart has already been experimenting aggressively. The retailer operates its own in app chatbot, a yellow smiley faced assistant called Sparky, and in October struck a deal with OpenAI to allow purchases through ChatGPT using an “Instant Checkout” feature. That tool lets customers complete a transaction without leaving the chatbot and is also used by retailers such as Etsy and several Shopify merchants, including Skims, Vuori and Spanx.

The push reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, as more shoppers begin their searches inside AI assistants instead of traditional websites or mobile apps. Walmart U.S. chief ecommerce officer David Guggina said agent driven AI helps the company reach customers earlier and in more places. “Over time, these agents will make it easier for customers to find what they need, want and love,” he said.

Against that backdrop, Walmart and Google announced Sunday that they are teaming up to integrate Google’s AI assistant Gemini into the shopping experience for Walmart and Sam’s Club customers. The goal is to help users discover products more easily and complete purchases through conversational AI.

Furner and Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the partnership on stage at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York City. The companies did not disclose financial details or a launch date, but said the feature will roll out first in the United States before expanding internationally.

“The transition from traditional web or app search to agent-led commerce represents the next great evolution in retail,” Furner said in a news release. “We aren’t just watching the shift, we are driving it.” Speaking at the event, he added that Walmart is “rewriting the retail playbook” and using AI to narrow the gap between “I want it and I have it.”

Pichai described the collaboration as a pivotal moment, calling the adoption of AI in shopping “transformative” and saying Google is eager to work with the world’s largest retailer as consumer habits continue to evolve.

The Gemini partnership marks Walmart’s latest move to stay competitive as AI powered shopping tools gain traction, signaling that large retailers now see conversational assistants not as a novelty but as a core part of future commerce.

