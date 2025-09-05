Trump Praises Google Leaders After Landmark Antitrust Ruling

President Donald Trump congratulated Google executives Sundar Pichai and Sergey Brin during a White House dinner Thursday, just days after Alphabet scored a major victory in its long-running antitrust case.

“Well, you had a very good day yesterday,” Trump told Pichai, referencing the ruling that spared Google from being broken up. “Google had a very good day yesterday. Do you want to talk about that big day you had yesterday?”

Alphabet added $230 billion to its market value this week after U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the Justice Department’s push for the harshest penalties in the 2020 monopoly lawsuit. While the court last year found Google held an illegal dominance in internet search, the judge declined to impose structural remedies, prompting a surge in shares.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Pichai replied, drawing laughter from the dinner guests. He thanked the administration for what he called “constructive dialogue” that helped bring the case to resolution.

Pichai also highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence, calling it “one of the most transformative moments any of us have ever seen.” He praised Trump’s “Winning the AI Race” initiative, a July policy plan with 90 federal actions to boost innovation, expand AI infrastructure and strengthen U.S. leadership in global technology. The plan includes restrictions against incorporating what it calls “Woke AI” or diversity and equity mandates in federal projects.

Trump reminded Pichai that the lawsuit originated under former President Joe Biden, though the Justice Department filed the case during Trump’s first term. Pichai did not correct him.

The dinner came hours after Pichai joined First Lady Melania Trump at the White House “AI Education Taskforce” event. Google, meanwhile, continues to face a separate legal fight with Trump over YouTube’s suspension of his accounts following the January 6 Capitol riot.

