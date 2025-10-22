Walmart Halts H-1B Hiring Amid Trump’s New Visa Fee Policy

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, has temporarily suspended job offers to foreign workers who require H-1B visas, marking a major shift in corporate hiring practices under President Donald Trump’s tightening immigration policies.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the company is pausing employment offers to candidates needing the high-skilled work visa, saying the move reflects an effort to “remain thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach.” The decision, first reported by Bloomberg, comes shortly after Trump announced a new $100,000 fee on companies seeking to hire workers under the visa program.

The H-1B visa, typically valid for three years and renewable for another three, allows U.S. companies to employ foreign professionals in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, and finance. Economists have long credited the program with helping American businesses stay globally competitive while fostering job creation at home.

Walmart, which employs more than 2,000 H-1B holders according to federal data, has relied on the program to attract top-tier technical talent for its expanding e-commerce and cloud operations. The company’s online business has grown rapidly in recent years as it competes with Amazon and other digital retail giants.

President Trump’s new visa fee, however, has introduced uncertainty for firms that depend heavily on global talent. The administration argues that the measure is aimed at curbing misuse of the H-1B system, claiming that some companies exploit it to undercut American wages. Yet industry leaders and policy experts warn that the cost could deter businesses from hiring qualified professionals from abroad and could hinder innovation.

“The new fee structure could reshape hiring decisions across the tech and retail sectors,” said an analyst familiar with labor policy. “It’s not just a cost issue — it’s a competitiveness issue.”

The impact is expected to fall hardest on workers from India, who make up the largest share of H-1B recipients each year. Many have built careers in the U.S. through the program, filling roles in software development, engineering, and data science.

Walmart emphasized that it remains committed to investing in talent while complying with U.S. immigration regulations. “Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company continues to evaluate its workforce needs amid ongoing policy changes.

The decision signals a broader trend among major corporations reassessing their hiring strategies as Washington pushes for stricter oversight of foreign labor. Business groups have warned that the administration’s latest visa fee could have far-reaching economic consequences, potentially driving skilled workers to seek opportunities in other countries.

As the debate over high-skilled immigration intensifies, Walmart’s pause underscores the growing challenges U.S. companies face in balancing compliance with policy shifts while maintaining the talent pipelines essential to their global competitiveness.

