UVA Darden Tops Princeton Review for Professors and MBA Management

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has claimed the top spots for Best Professors and Best MBA for Management in The Princeton Review’s “Best Business Schools 2025” rankings.

Darden achieved its highest performance to date, landing in the top five in nine categories and the top 10 in 10 areas, more than any other business school in the past three years.

“These Top 10 rankings affirm what our students experience every day: world-class professors, a dynamic case method-driven classroom with multiple viewpoints, and preparation that leads to top career outcomes and lifelong leadership and management success,” said Dean Scott Beardsley.

The rankings are based on over 22,000 student and administrator surveys across 244 institutions. Students praised Darden’s faculty access, with one noting, “The access to professors is unparalleled.”

The results add to Darden’s recent honors, including being named the No. 1 public business school by U.S. News & World Report and earning top spots from Financial Times and Poets & Quants.

