Educators at Imperial Business School are stepping up efforts to embed sustainability across academic programmes, arguing that meaningful integration must go beyond surface-level messaging.

Faculty members say aligning teaching with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) is essential in preparing students to become socially responsible leaders. But doing so remains challenging.

“Time constraints, lack of clear guidance, and a limited view of sustainability often stand in the way,” said one academic involved in curriculum development. Many still see sustainability as an environmental issue, but the UN SDGs highlight its broader scope, covering topics such as gender equity, quality education, and reduced inequality.

Instead of relying on generic sustainability slogans during student inductions, some staff now favour experiential learning. Through classroom activities like personality profiling and conflict resolution exercises, students are encouraged to reflect on diverse perspectives, cultivating empathy and awareness of systemic issues.

“These moments of insight, when students connect personally with a concept, are far more powerful than passive exposure to ideas,” the educator added.

To support this shift, some staff are using generative AI tools to audit course content and map it to the SDGs. While helpful, AI tools can miss indirect links. For example, exercises designed to explore inclusion may not be flagged as sustainability-related, even though they support goals on equality and social justice.

To address this, Imperial is adopting a framework that encourages educators to build sustainability into three dimensions of learning: cognitive, socio-emotional, and behavioural. The goal is for students not just to understand sustainability but to internalise and act on it.

Momentum is building, with many calling for institutional incentives and recognition for innovative approaches. Leaders at the business school hope this direction will make sustainability an organic and lasting part of the student experience.

