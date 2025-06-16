Four of the world’s top business schools are joining forces to encourage more women to pursue Executive MBA degrees, in a move aimed at tackling gender imbalances in senior leadership.

The event, Women, Leadership and the Executive MBA: Breaking Barriers – Real Journeys, Real Impact, will take place in London on Wednesday, June 18. Hosted by London Business School in partnership with the Advent Group, the forum remains open for registration.

Organizers say the goal is to inspire women across sectors — from business to government — to view the EMBA as a powerful tool for career advancement. The initiative also seeks to address the persistent underrepresentation of women in executive roles.

“Four leading institutions coming together sends a strong message,” said keynote speaker Dr. Monica Wirz, a Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School. “This is about transforming leadership by supporting more women on the path to the C-suite.”

Women currently represent around 42 percent of EMBA students across the participating schools. The event aims to push that figure higher and to break through barriers such as lack of sponsorship, imposter syndrome, and financial hurdles that often block women’s progress in executive education.

A joint statement from the schools emphasized the long-term vision: “This is not just about boosting enrollment. It’s about building a pipeline of female leaders ready to make real change.”

Dr. Wirz’s keynote will be followed by a panel of EMBA alumnae from each school, who will share their personal stories of overcoming challenges and redefining success. The day will conclude with a networking reception to foster connections among aspiring and established leaders.

According to the 2024 FTSE Women Leaders Review, women hold just 19 CEO roles among FTSE 350 companies, despite making up 43 percent of board members and 35 percent of senior leaders. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called for action to remove barriers to women’s advancement in decision-making roles.

This event is one response — aiming to equip women with the education, community, and confidence to lead at the highest levels.

