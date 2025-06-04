Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a magnet for international business schools, as rising demand from both public and private sector leaders fuels a surge in executive education across the kingdom.

Spanish business school Iese reports that 20 percent of its executive education participants now come from the Middle East, with the vast majority hailing from Saudi Arabia. “They know talent development is critical,” said Andrea Montalvo, the school’s associate dean.

Other top institutions are following suit. London Business School recently announced plans to open an office in Riyadh, aiming to train more than 10,000 Saudi executives by 2030. It already counts major entities like Aramco and the Public Investment Fund among its clients.

Babson College was an early mover, launching a partnership in 2016 with the MISK Foundation and other Saudi entities to create a business school in King Abdullah Economic City. The institution now offers its own MBA programmes.

IE Business School in Spain also plans to open a Riyadh branch later this year, citing the region’s fast-paced growth and rising corporate interest.“This is probably the fastest growing region in the world for executive education,” said IE President Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño. “There is demand from major corporations and government agencies alike.”

The shift has been driven in large part by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Since 2016, the government has pushed for modernization across sectors, with a renewed focus on leadership development and performance standards for officials.

While many executives still travel abroad for training and global networking, interest in local programmes is climbing. Lower costs and tailored content have made in-country education increasingly attractive, according to educators.

Institutions are also expanding into specialized areas. Oxford University’s Smith School reports growing interest in sustainability topics from Saudi leaders, with courses now covering carbon capture, extreme heat resilience and green innovation.

“The themes in demand here mirror global trends,” said London Business School dean Sergei Guriev. “Digital transformation, agile leadership, innovation — they’re priorities everywhere, including in the Gulf.”

