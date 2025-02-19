Stern at NYUAD MBA Launched

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) officially inaugurated their joint venture, Stern at NYUAD, with a ceremony and tour of its new facilities on the NYUAD campus. The event was attended by high-ranking UAE officials, including Minister of Community Empowerment Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui and NYU Trustee Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, as well as US Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong and NYU President Linda G. Mills.

Stern at NYUAD offers the highest-ranked full-time MBA in the UAE and MENA region, with graduates receiving a degree jointly conferred by both institutions and access to a global alumni network.

Rima Al Mokarrab emphasized the program’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub for business and innovation. Linda G. Mills highlighted the program’s focus on transformative global education.

The inaugural cohort comprises 54 students from 25 countries, representing diverse backgrounds and an average of five years of professional experience. They have worked at prominent organizations such as Aldar, Bain & Company, Intel, KPMG, JP Morgan, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The faculty consists of 11 prominent academics holding PhDs from leading business schools. Interim NYUAD Vice Chancellor Fabio Piano noted the program’s importance in contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy.

The accelerated one-year MBA program (54 credits) mirrors the rigor of a traditional two-year program and includes modules in both Abu Dhabi and New York City. Experiential projects with corporate partners like Microsoft, Hub 71, ADGM, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are a key feature.

NYU Stern Dean J.P. Eggers expressed excitement about the program’s innovative design. Robert Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD and an expert in globalization, will lead the program. He stated that the vision is to cultivate a world-class talent pool to drive the UAE and MENA economies forward.

