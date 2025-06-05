What does it take to lead in today’s world, where uncertainty is constant, systems are interconnected, and quick answers aren’t enough?

It’s a question we explore in a recent feature in The European Business Review, and one that sits at the heart of the International Executive MBA (IEMBA) at the University of St.Gallen.

This isn’t about offering a fixed leadership formula. It’s about creating the conditions to think more broadly, act more deliberately, and grow through complexity, alongside others who bring different perspectives, industries, and goals to the table.

Key aspects of the IEMBA:

Ranked the number one Executive MBA in Switzerland by QS EMBA Rankings 2025

Global immersion across Switzerland, Singapore, China, the United States, and multiple European cities

A modular format that supports immediate application and real-time professional growth

Personal Development Programme embedded throughout, encouraging reflection and sustained personal and professional growth

A diverse, experienced cohort curated for depth of exchange and cross-sector insight

Apply now

Applications for the August 2025 intake close on 30 June.

If you’re exploring your next chapter as a leader, we invite you to take a closer look.

On behalf of the IEMBA team

University of St.Gallen