By Jordan Richards

Too many businesses are adopting AI without a clear strategy for goals or accountability — and the results are as predictable as they are costly.

AI transformation fails not because of the technology, but because businesses adopt it without defined goals or clear ownership. This article sets out why goal-setting and accountability are the two most overlooked factors in AI adoption, and how organisations can address both to move from costly experimentation to measurable operational value.

When organisations talk about AI transformation, the conversation almost always starts with technology. What tools are available? How do they work? What are competitors doing? These are all reasonable questions, but when they become the prevailing focus, other equally important elements are missed. Too many businesses are currently adopting AI without a defined strategy for goals, onboarding, or accountability, and the result is predictable: a disappointing, low-return confusion. Because tech alone does not equate to transformation.

Why goals are essential and how to set the right ones

While many people would deny it, a lot of AI adoption is heavily influenced by hype. A new capability goes viral, a competitor announces an initiative, and suddenly it feels that if you’re not throwing your business onto that particular bandwagon, you’re going to be left behind. But that’s where problems start. If you adopt any tech without a clear vision about how it can add to the organisation’s core value drivers, it becomes directionless and valueless. If you’re looking for real returns, AI investment should be built around four defining characteristics.

Specific

Every company shares broad ambitions such as “increasing productivity” or “cutting costs”. But with AI adoption, they provide no practical guidance. AI only delivers value when it is aimed precisely, with measurable outcomes in mind. That might mean reducing customer acquisition costs by a defined percentage, lowering error rates, or accelerating a specific process. Clear targets give AI initiatives boundaries and purpose, which is essential for success.

Sequential

AI has such enormous scope that it’s natural to want to take advantage of it. But you can’t expect it to do everything at once and succeed. When you have competing priorities, focus is diluted and execution unnecessarily complicated. When you work incrementally, starting with clearly achievable objectives, you can learn from the process, improve it, fix errors, and then build from there. You’ll eventually reach that stage of all-encompassing complexity that you initially had in mind. But you’ll do it in a way that is successful and sustainable.

Value

The whole point of AI is that it can deliver value. And it has to, because it’s rarely cheap. So, why begin by applying AI to low-risk administrative tasks? Of course, it’s safe, but it doesn’t deliver worthwhile returns. Value comes from deploying AI where it can genuinely influence your business: customer experience, operational efficiency, or risk reduction. Every phase of adoption should be evaluated against that measure before it gets prioritised.

People

Concerns about AI replacing jobs are no longer abstract. In many cases, this is actually happening — but it’s not happening well. You only have to look to Klarna to see what happens when companies take this approach. What is too often overlooked is that AI’s greatest strength lies in how it supports people. Not how it replaces them. It’s there to enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve collaboration. So, put your focus there. AI is only worth the effort if it meaningfully improves how your team works or the outcomes they deliver.

Accountability

Accountability in onboarding AI and process management is easily confused. Largely because AI implementation can involve so many different people. No one feels as if they’re in charge, or that the project relies on them. So, when something goes wrong, no one feels confident enough to step forward and take responsibility for fixing it. Clear accountability relies on three things.

Clear ownership — When one person is accountable, decisions happen faster, conflicts are reduced, and progress is easier to maintain. Ownership also creates pride and engagement, creating project champions.

When one person is accountable, decisions happen faster, conflicts are reduced, and progress is easier to maintain. Ownership also creates pride and engagement, creating project champions. Clear measurement — Before implementation begins, organisations need to establish KPIs, baselines, and success criteria for each initiative. This provides guardrails and transparency.

Before implementation begins, organisations need to establish KPIs, baselines, and success criteria for each initiative. This provides guardrails and transparency. Supportive governance — Good governance clarifies roles, sets expectations, and ensures teams have the resources they need to succeed. It reduces risk, prevents avoidable errors, and accelerates learning across the organisation.

Accountability in AI implementation serves two purposes: ensuring initiatives are executed effectively, and maximising learning. When accountability is clearly assigned, expertise develops, benefiting both the individual and the wider business.

Bringing goals and accountability together

When brought together, goals and accountability provide direction and execution. And that’s what creates a cohesive, effective AI transformation strategy.

Failed AI initiatives don’t usually have anything to do with weaknesses within the technology. They happen because the business acted rashly, was unprepared, or got sucked in by hype without thinking through the realities of adoption. When you invest in AI with unclear goals, little idea of impact, and no strategy of ownership, you can’t expect success. It’s only with a disciplined, strategy-led approach that AI can move beyond experimentation and become the operational advantage organisations are looking for.

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