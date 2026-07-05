By Chalan Aras

Formula 1 teams win through seamless data flow, observability and rapid decision-making. Enterprises pursuing AI success need the same foundations.

Formula 1 teams operate in an environment where milliseconds matter and performance depends on turning vast volumes of data into action. As organisations accelerate AI adoption, they face a similar challenge: ensuring data moves efficiently across increasingly complex digital environments. In this article, Riverbed’s Chalan Aras explores what businesses can learn from motorsport about optimising data infrastructure, improving observability and unlocking greater value from AI investments.

Formula 1 (F1) is the pinnacle of motorsport. Counting 825 million global fans, its stratospheric popularity bolstered by coverage such as Netflix’s behind-the-scenes Drive to Survive series and last year’s hotly-anticipated release of the official F1 film, starring Brad Pitt. While the media focuses on the drivers and team principals, it pays less attention to the mass of engineers tasked with extracting extra milliseconds from their vehicles.

It’s interesting, because it’s the high-tech engines that truly allow the likes of Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to deliver results under the most extreme demands. Although these superstars feel a world away from the business technology space, a peek under the hood reveals that there’s more parallels between a roaring engine and AI systems than initially meets the eye. With that in mind, organizations seeking to accelerate their AIOps deployment strategy can take inspiration from the high-speed racing industry.

Qualifying: The Context

Picture the scene: a team of specialists are hunched over their devices, data streaming in from too many directions to handle. Each new insight is critical to keeping operations on track. But this isn’t a trackside garage in Monza – it’s an IT department in a modern company, scrambling to integrate AIOps into their complex digital estate.

Every industry has experienced a surge in data recently. Twenty years ago, the gap in qualifying times between the full field at the Monaco Grand Prix was around six seconds. Last year, for the same race, less than one second separated the same number of drivers. Clearly, technological developments now mean the finest margins define the difference between leading and being stuck in the chasing pack.

The same logic is true for AI adoption, which demands precision across all aspects of data infrastructure – exactly like how every aspect of a F1 Power Unit needs to be fully connected to be understood. Excellence is achieved through streamlining every aspect of an operation, shaving milliseconds from each decision, so IT teams should take the same approach for their data ‘engines’.

The Starting Grid: Anticipating The Challenges

The primary fuel for any tech environment is data. For AI to function effectively, it needs the relevant information from across the IT estate. That’s a fact recognized by 88% of respondents to a recent Future of IT Operations in the AI Era Survey who agreed that data accuracy is critical to high-quality AI. The success of any AIOps strategy therefore depends on exactly that: the seamless, reliable flow of accurate data between edge locations, data centers, cloud platforms, and endpoint devices.

That’s why businesses need solutions that can deliver a similar high volume data delivery with low latency to those relied on by trackside teams. If F1 constructors can set up and dismantle complex networks in new countries every fortnight, then businesses can certainly establish a permanent infrastructure that suits their unique needs.

Failure to create a fit-for-purpose digital environment can lead to delays, incomplete insights and late decision-making – just like a slow network or poorly-executed pitstop can cost precious seconds during a live race. For drivers and business leaders, the unimpeded movement of information between every operational component is crucial for reaching the finish line in good time.

The Race: Staying On Track

Staggeringly, Mercedes-AMG revealed that the total amount of data generated per car each race weekend is over 1 terabyte. As part of that, F1 teams rely on precise telemetry between the vehicle and the control center – constantly consolidating key performance metrics like tire wear and brake temperature into a single dashboard that offers strategists the situational context needed to make split-second tactical calls.

In the same way, a solution like unified observability harnesses AIOps to offer IT teams a comprehensive, real-time view of their full digital estate – a level of transparency that encompasses all applications, networks, and user behaviors. Platforms of this nature detect the early signs of data bottlenecks or cybersecurity vulnerabilities before feeding actionable insights back to the professionals.

What’s more, embracing the power of application acceleration technology allows enterprises to enjoy heightened levels of efficiency and responsiveness across their digital suite. By maximizing data transfer performance, these tools facilitate automated decisions, smooth data flow, and rapid action – giving the digital “engine” a newfound sense of aerodynamism.

The Podium: The Benefits

Although this F1-AI metaphor might sound trivial on paper, the two industries already overlap in real life. For instance, at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, one leading F1 team achieved data reduction rates of up to 75% by leveraging the latest Acceleration technology.

In racing, optimized performance translates to massive financial bonuses; in business, it converts to ROI. Systems empowered by AIOps help organizations unlock superior customer experiences, streamline operating costs, and encourage faster innovation cycles – all of which can help a business overtake its competitors.

If AIOps is already making an impact in the context of high-octane racing, then just consider the value it can provide to an everyday corporate environment by driving the following:

Operational agility: AIOps platforms and AI agents are like having access to a team of F1 engineers, constantly working in the background to provide specialized support.

AIOps platforms and AI agents are like having access to a team of F1 engineers, constantly working in the background to provide specialized support. Elevated efficiency : Just as a fine-tuned engine produces greater horsepower, AI assistance delivers automated insights that accelerate remediation turnaround times.

: Just as a fine-tuned engine produces greater horsepower, AI assistance delivers automated insights that accelerate remediation turnaround times. System resilience: Observability platforms detect anomalies and adapt to evolving conditions in the context they occur, like an engineering crew adapting their mid-race strategy.

The Debrief: Reviewing Performance

Formula 1 is the embodiment of engineering excellence, where every individual component contributes to an orchestrated symphony of speed. This interconnected approach sets a fine example for the integration of AIOps into business IT environments – which similarly requires frictionless data flow, unified observability, and AI-driven automation to operate in tandem.

To succeed at every twist and turn in their AI journey, IT teams must carefully fine-tune their ‘engine’ by optimizing data infrastructure, prioritizing performance, and embracing the intelligent tools that turn telemetry into action. In a competitive business world where the tiniest margins matter, it’s the enterprises with AI-optimized digital architectures that will find themselves in pole position.

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