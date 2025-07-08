‘F1 The Movie’ Races to Record-Breaking Box Office for Apple

Apple scored its biggest theatrical win yet as F1: The Movie crossed $293 million at the global box office, overtaking 2023’s Napoleon to become the tech giant’s highest-grossing film to date.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the high-octane drama surged ahead of previous Apple-backed titles, including Killers of the Flower Moon ($158 million), Argylle ($96 million), and Fly Me to the Moon ($42 million).

The film’s success comes amid a strategic push by Apple to grow its entertainment footprint beyond streaming. “F1 is a defining moment for Apple and the broader industry,” said Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian, noting the film’s appeal across both theatrical and digital platforms.

A key factor behind the film’s momentum has been its partnership with IMAX, which contributed $60 million to its global earnings. In the U.S. and Canada alone, IMAX screenings accounted for $27.4 million, or roughly a quarter of the film’s domestic take.

Before production began, Apple secured IMAX cameras and exclusive screen time. That deal edged out Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth from domestic IMAX theaters, limiting its exposure to international markets.

Despite the strong start, F1 has not yet crossed the finish line toward profitability. Industry estimates place production costs between $200 million and $300 million, with marketing adding another $100 million. Apple also shares revenue with Warner Bros. and exhibitors, delaying returns.

Still, Apple appears unfazed. With a $3 trillion market cap and services like iPhones and MacBooks driving revenue, film profits are only part of the equation. “We got into this business because we thought it would be a good business,” said Apple Services chief Eddy Cue in a recent interview.

Apple has made waves in the entertainment space with critical hits like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Studio, and it became the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Oscars with Coda in 2021.

For now, F1 continues to lap the global box office — and Apple’s momentum in Hollywood shows no sign of slowing.

