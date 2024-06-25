“Sustainability Is Synonymous with Business Improvement”: Interview with Joanne Napier of notch

In this interview with EBR, Joanne Napier, Chief Marketing Officer at notch, a carbon accounting software and business improvement tool provider, discusses notch’s contributions to the climate tech sector, its role in adding value to businesses, and women in leadership.

Can you share a bit about your background and what led you to your role as Chief Marketing Officer at notch?

I started via a traditional route, joining a graduate trainee scheme at Coca-Cola where I started in sales before moving into marketing positions for big brands such as Nestlé. I completed an MBA at Cranfield School of Management and moved into consulting at Capgemini working across multiple sectors including FMCG, Retail, Financial Services, and the Public Sector.

After having children, I decided to take a more entrepreneurial path and founded a home accessories company called Linen Loft. The business grew to around 50 staff and provided flexible work opportunities for women. This experience taught me a great deal about managing people.

Now, I run notch with my partner James Napier and am using my extensive sales and marketing experience to help businesses of all sizes, in all sectors to understand how they can make Net Zero not only achievable but an opportunity to be commercially stronger.

What are some of the key initiatives you have spearheaded at notch in the climate tech sector?

At notch, we are truly a user-led brand, and one of the key initiatives I’ve spearheaded focuses on helping our users add value to their business, regardless of their size. The goal is to make our software accessible and simple to use, providing the support and expertise our users need to unlock value across their business through carbon accounting. This makes us unique as we position our brand around the people who use it, highlighting their successes and the tangible benefits they’ve achieved.

Another initiative I’ve led is our collaboration with Net Zero Nation, a Scottish initiative that we co-founded, that is helping SMEs collaborate on their journey to net zero. notch is powering the Net Zero Nation SMEs by providing the carbon accounting software and guidance to drive a collective effort and achieve substantial environmental impact.

How does notch’s next-generation carbon accounting platform stand out in the market?

While we offer carbon accounting software, we are also used as a comprehensive business improvement tool. Our strong network of partners enables us to deliver a highly personalised experience, whether it’s for an individual company or one with thousands of employees.

We use high-quality, activity-based data to help businesses make accurate plans and take meaningful action on the data. Many companies struggle with supply chain transparency due to size constraints, but our platform breaks down these barriers illuminating the supply chain to make sustainability accessible and actionable for businesses of all sizes.

What challenges have you faced as a woman in a leadership role within the traditionally male-dominated tech industry?

The environment is our collective future, so it's essential that everyone has a say in shaping it.

I believe skills and contributions transcend gender. Across our workforce, everyone brings something unique to the table — collaboration is key to harnessing these diverse strengths. The climatech industry, though rapidly evolving, is relatively new so there is a great opportunity for women to step in and make significant impacts without the entrenched gender norms of more traditional sectors.

There’s also a common misconception that because software is technical and scientific, it’s inherently male-dominated. But in this industry tech is just the enabler, it is still about people, and women have always been pivotal in fostering connections in business.

How do you believe diversity and inclusion contribute to driving innovation and sustainability?

With climatech being so new, there’s no single path to success, which means everyone’s skills and perspectives are valuable. There’s room for experienced professionals who can bring proven value to businesses, as well as fresh, diverse viewpoints that can spark innovative solutions.

The environment is our collective future, so it’s essential that everyone has a say in shaping it. By incorporating a wide range of experiences and ideas, we can develop more holistic and effective strategies for sustainability across industries.

At notch, we’ve made our platform user-friendly so that it’s accessible to anyone, regardless of their background. Our mission to mobilise people towards net zero is inclusive, and we believe everyone has a role to play.

How do you balance driving business success with advancing environmental progress at notch?

Central to our philosophy at notch is that business success and environmental progress are not mutually exclusive. In fact, we have shown that treating the environment as a stakeholder can yield significant business benefits.

Central to our philosophy at notch is that business success and environmental progress are not mutually exclusive. In fact, we have shown that treating the environment as a stakeholder can yield significant business benefits. A strong environmental policy can cut costs due to energy savings, open up new business opportunities, and attract and retain top talent.

This is why for us, sustainability is synonymous with business improvement. It’s as integral to business operations as health and safety policies. You can’t afford to ignore it — it’s vital for long-term success. Our users have proven that time and time again.

How do you envision the future of the climate tech sector, and what role do you see Notch playing in it?

I envision the climatech sector becoming an integral part of every business, with the environment recognised as a crucial stakeholder — just like shareholders, customers, and employees.

At notch, we provide the tools for embedding sustainability into your core values, making the integration seamless and practical. Our platform is designed to be accessible and easy to use, enabling businesses to regularly adapt and react to environmental data, making sustainability a living part of their operations.

At notch, we provide the tools for embedding sustainability into your core values, making the integration seamless and practical.

The key is accessibility. The idea of carbon accounting can seem scary and complicated, but we tell our users that there is no magic solution, and the first step is simply starting to collect and record data. From my experience, businesses that do this start to see progress within a few months. Unlike other climatech solutions that offer quick fixes, notch provides long-term, comprehensive support, including guidance, action-based planning, and help from a network of partners. This holistic approach ensures that businesses not only meet statutory requirements but also achieve meaningful and sustained progress towards net zero goals.

How do you navigate maintaining a healthy work-life balance in a demanding executive role, and what strategies have you found most effective in ensuring both personal well-being and professional success?

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance, especially in a demanding role like mine, is all about connection. Women, especially, often strive for perfection in all areas of life, but what truly matters is the quality of our connections with others. And I have found that the best way to maintain balance is to nurture these connections.

Lowering the bar on expectations and valuing simple, everyday interactions can be incredibly effective. Whether it’s meeting friends for a walk and a coffee or enjoying a meal out, these moments of connection are invaluable.

When working from home, it’s crucial to make time for these small things to avoid getting stuck in a rut. Balancing personal well-being with professional success means making time for meaningful interactions and not overburdening yourself with the pursuit of perfection.

As a female executive, what advice would you offer to other women leaders aspiring to advance in their careers?

My message to aspiring women leaders is simple: we need you. We need diverse perspectives, and women can often bring unique insights to business challenges. It’s everyone’s role to step up for the environment and drive change. If you believe you can make a difference, you absolutely can. It starts with small steps — teaching children about recycling, improving your business’s efficiency, or becoming an ambassador for sustainability within your organisation.

Staying current and informed is also crucial. Do not leave it to others to lead the way. Take an active interest in meetings, network beyond your immediate circle, and engage with people across different fields. Run groups in your organisation to understand what people want and need. Form connections with peers and mentors, both within and outside your industry. It’s important to seek out mentors, but also recognise when you can be a mentor yourself. Recognise that younger colleagues with different experiences can offer valuable perspectives. Lastly, find inspiration in all places, and be proactive in your journey towards leadership.

Executive Profile

Joanne Napier is an entrepreneurial Sales and Marketing professional with 30 years of global business experience within the FMCG and Retail industries. Following a successful corporate career, Joanne set up and successfully sold her own business, Linen Loft, a multi-channel home interiors company. She co-developed notch, a next-generation carbon accounting platform with her partner James Napier (CEO) and heads up notch’s Marketing team.