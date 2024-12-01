By Dr Audrey Tang

Perhaps we need to start by no longer referring to these events as beauty pageants. Modern Pageantry has already evolved in its approach and outlook, and so must we…and that is..

Lesson 1: Always be flexible enough to adapt with the present times.

While pageants have historically been seen as a beauty contest, many involved would say that even the first Miss America Pageant conceived in 1921 as an attempt to keep tourists in Atlantic City once Labor Day was over (American Experience, 2024), “brought together issues of democracy and class, art and commerce”…and was not necessarily a judgment of beauty alone. Even, according to legend, when the first pageant was held where Paris was asked to settle a dispute amongst the Goddesses – Hera promised him power, Athena victory in war, and Aphrodite love. He chose Aphropdite to marry “The most beautiful mortal of all time – Helen”…and started The Trojan War. The gifts the Goddesses offered were not solely about looks! In fact, the first recorded pageant based around physique was a contest called The Euandria held annually in Athens…for men!

Lesson 2: Make sure you understand the context before you critique.

In Medieval times, perhaps, the May Queen was chosen as a symbol of youth, beauty and fertility, but the four most recognised International Pageants for women (known as The Big Four):

Miss World (1951–present)

Miss Universe (1952–present)

Miss International (1960–present)

Miss Earth (2001–present)

… focus on a multitude of other skills, assets and values besides looks.

Further there are The Big Seven in Male Pageantry; there are LGBTQ+ specific Pageants, although Transgender competitors are finalists in Miss Universe 2023/24; and in Prague there is an annual Pageant for deaf competitors.

Lesson 3: What is it about the Pageant Space that is thriving?

It is Lesson 3 I wish to unpack.

I was in a Pageant at the age of 17, when I was crowned Miss Hastings and Carnival Queen 1993, and have once again picked up my sash at the age of 49 this time as The UK’s National Classic Ms Buckinghamshire (the classic division means over 45).

The competition at 17 was very different to what I know I am going to have to face at the finals in 2025, there it was ‘day wear’ and an interview, now I have to learn a dance, there’s sports wear, day wear and evening wear, plus an interview, however, I am ready to embrace the process because for me the Pageant process was a space to grow.

At 17 I was opening fetes, meeting local dignitaries, giving short speeches, and even building a platform to promote my message…what message was that at 17 – actually, how young people can be a wonderful contribution to society. At 49, I’d like to role model that it’s never too late and you’re never too old to live life to the fullest. But all of that was also done with the support of the Pageant teams who ensured a safe (and chaperoned at 17) space at all times, and the opportunity to help me find my voice.

Now I am an author, a TED x Speaker, and media expert – if my voice is established what brought me back?

Modern Pageantry offers a Safe Space.

I have spent the last 10 years holding that space for others throughout my teaching, my writing my coaching practice, and my community theatre work – and to reinvigorate my own energy, I wanted to do something that I knew I would enjoy, but also that would hold space for me. I wanted an opportunity where I could learn again, grow again – potentially even fail again – but come back stronger, and I chose the UK National Miss/Ms Pageant space.

The founders of the UK National Miss/Ms Pageant state “At UK’s National Miss, we are proud to offer a platform that goes beyond the traditional notion of a ‘beauty pageant.’ Our focus is on empowering individuals holistically through confidence-building activities, teamwork, and creating a safe, inclusive space for personal development. With divisions for girls and women aged 12+ with no upper age limit or restrictions on height, weight, mothers and marital status to name a few, we ensure every participant feels respected and valued for their unique strengths and contributions. Pageantry here is not just about competition; it’s about connection, growth, and lasting self-belief.”

Very often I tell my own clients that ‘Creative Rest’ is essential – especially if you are always the teacher, the coach, the facilitator – go and take a class where all you need to bring is yourself! To me this is my self-care, my CPD (Continuing Professional Development), my time. To be able to fully give, you need to be fully charged, and this is simply my re-energising.

But, I also warn them – be discerning.

There are many Pageants out there, in the same way as there will be much of anything one could choose to improve wellbeing, make sure what – and who – you choose aligns with your values. I knew this Pageant was right for me as there was no swimsuit round, the Pageant Team insisted on age appropriate outfits for their teen competitors, and uniquely there was a focus on teambuilding and confidence building workshops in a safe and supportive space, as part of the whole experience.

Of course – that’s me – you do you.

But in doing so, remember there will be someone who has an opinion on it, and worse still, voices it in a way that puts you off. I was so sad to read an article on ‘Gymtimidation’ recently where the very thing that you are choosing to do for your mental health – look after your physical health – you stop because of harassment or bad behaviours from others.

As I said in my TEDx Talk don’t let the opinions of others hold you back – perhaps your own judgments on Pageants were changed from reading this article? Perhaps it’s only through doing whatever it is that’s right for you with conviction that you really inspire others? Perhaps I’ll fall, but I’ll be caught, I’ll learn and I’ll get up – because I know I’m in a space to do so.

…that’s what this smart woman has learned.

