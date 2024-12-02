By Roxane Maiorova

As artificial intelligence reshapes technology leadership, the importance of soft skills has become crucial. This shift presents a unique opportunity for women in product management – who would have thought that being “too emotional”, a criticism we’ve faced for decades, would become our secret weapon in the AI era? It’s time to turn our perceived weakness into our greatest strength.

The AI-driven transformation of product management

As AI tools become more sophisticated, they’re increasingly handling the quantitative aspects of product management – from data analysis and market research to writing specs and A/B testing. According to Grant Thornton’s Women in Business Report 2024, this year marked a significant drop in the percentage of female CEOs to 19% from 28% last year. When female CEOs at larger firms were asked about their reasons for leaving these roles, they cited public pressure, caring responsibilities and sometimes that they felt they needed to behave more like men in these roles. Yet, the shift in required capabilities presents a unique opportunity. The rise of AI has elevated the importance of skills that machines cannot easily replicate: emotional intelligence, stakeholder management, and strategic thinking.

The proportion of female product managers was notably better: according to the 2021 Product Plan Report, women held 36% of PM positions. The modern Product Manager’s role has shifted dramatically. Where once they might have spent hours analyzing metrics and creating one pagers, now everything revolves around relationships. In today’s tech landscape, with AI-driven layoffs making headlines and job security feeling shaky, teams need more than technical direction – they need emotional support and steady leadership. Success increasingly depends on a PM’s ability to maintain team morale, make nuanced judgment calls, and create an environment where people feel valued despite the turbulence. It’s not just about what we do anymore, it’s about how we make people feel along the way.

What data says on women’s leadership advantages

Research consistently shows that women often excel in areas crucial for modern leadership. A comprehensive study by McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2023 revealed that women score higher than men in most leadership behaviors that drive organizational performance. In people development, women were found to be 55% more effective than their male counterparts. They showed 28% greater effectiveness in setting expectations and rewards, 30% higher performance in role modeling, and 54% stronger capabilities in inspiration.

Furthermore, a study published in the Harvard Business Review found that women score higher in 17 of the 19 most important leadership capabilities. These include taking initiative, practicing self-development, displaying high integrity and honesty, driving for results, and developing others. This natural alignment with crucial leadership qualities positions women uniquely well for the evolving demands of product management in the AI era.

The collective advantage: game theory in leadership

Game theory demonstrates that collaborative approaches often yield better long-term results than competitive ones. This principle aligns perfectly with research showing women leaders’ tendencies toward inclusive decision-making and creating psychologically safer work environments. When women leaders support and elevate each other, they create a multiplier effect that benefits the entire organization.

This collaborative approach transforms organizational dynamics. Teams led by women often experience higher levels of innovation through diverse perspectives and stronger engagement. The emphasis on collective intelligence leads to more robust problem-solving capabilities. Perhaps most importantly, this leadership style fosters an organizational culture where success is measured not just by individual achievements, but by the growth and development of the entire team.

Actionable strategies for women PMs in the AI era

The path forward for women Product Managers in the AI era requires intentional action. Speaking with authority in meetings while generously sharing credit creates a culture of mutual support. Creating environments where team members feel safe to take risks and engage in open dialogue about challenges becomes crucial. Women PMs can position themselves as experts in human-AI collaboration, focusing on areas where human judgment remains irreplaceable.

A key strategy is establishing clear contracting and accountability. Rather than accepting vague commitments, successful women PMs insist on precise requests and definitive responses. For instance, replace “It would be great to get started on the customer feedback” with “Can you deliver the customer feedback analysis by next Friday?” This precision eliminates the ambiguity that often leads women to shoulder an unfair share of responsibilities. Document agreements and maintain transparency about who’s doing what – this creates a foundation for equal participation and authentic accountability.

Building strong networks becomes essential. Creating or participating in women’s leadership groups within organizations provides mutual support and learning opportunities. In my experience mentoring women PMs, I’ve witnessed how a single word of encouragement can catalyze extraordinary growth – watching their eyes light up with newfound confidence is a powerful reminder that faith and support can truly move mountains. Encouraging others is free and absolutely working.

I’m proud to see this ripple effect in action as women’s leadership communities sprout up in more companies, including my own, where we’re taking our first steps in building this crucial support system. Mentoring junior women in product management helps build a pipeline of future leaders. Strategic alliances across departments and hierarchies strengthen both individual influence and organizational effectiveness.

Authentic leadership proves particularly powerful in the AI era. Rather than mimicking traditional leadership models, women PMs can leverage their natural strengths in emotional intelligence and relationship building. Create a culture where feedback flows naturally by setting an example – share the impact of actions openly, such as how missed deadlines affect the team. While maintaining warmth and collaboration, establish clear expectations that prevent gender-based default behaviors from taking hold.

Looking forward

The rise of AI in tech creates an unprecedented opportunity for women Product Managers to reshape leadership norms. By leveraging their strengths in emotional intelligence, collaboration, and relationship building, women PMs can create more innovative, inclusive, and successful products and teams.

The future of product management isn’t about competing with AI or each other – it’s about creating synergies between human capabilities and artificial intelligence while building supportive networks that elevate everyone. Women PMs who recognize and act on this shift won’t just succeed individually, they’ll help create a more collaborative and effective tech industry for everyone.

