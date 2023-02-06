PlayOJO spoils Canadian players with thousands of top-quality slots and other exciting games like bingo, scratchies, and more. But aside from its enormous game selection, what else does this online casino has to offer?

We’ll dig deep into this site’s other features. But before we proceed with our PlayOJO Casino review, let’s have a look at this quick rundown of its pros and cons.

PlayOJO Casino Pros:

80 wager-free bonus spins for newcomers

Daily bonus spins and other promos

3,000 casino games audited by iTechLabs

Over 60 live casino online games

No minimum withdrawal limits

Demo mode available for all games

PlayOJO Casino Cons:

Keno and lottery games missing

Does not offer no-deposit bonuses

Check out the best PlayOJO Casino bonuses available to Canadian players:

80 Bonus Spins Wager-Free and 1 Spin on Prize Twister (OJO80): One of the most rewarding PlayOJO Casino codes, OJO80 , gives first-time depositors 80 free spins to use on Thor The Trials of Asgard and one free spin on PlayOJO Prize Twister.

50 Bonus Spins on Book of Dead: First-time depositors at PlayOJO online casino can also get started with 50 bonus spins usable on the Book of Dead slot game if they fund their newly created accounts with $10 or more.

PlayOJO Casino Kickers: These special PlayOJO online casino perks and benefits are reserved for returning players to help them build their bankrolls. Bonuses and promotions available within the Kickers section are valid for 24 hours and crafted based on players’ previous activity.

OJO’s Specials: PlayOJO Casino no deposit bonus 2023 may not be available now, but you have a great selection of OJO’s Specials to enjoy. More specifically, one of the best CA online casino sites in the industry puts money into your account every time you engage in real money gaming sessions.

Club OJO: PlayOJO online casino is all about rewarding its most loyal customers . As soon as you register for an account here, you join the casino’s Loyalty Program called Club OJO. As expected, the more you play, the better loyalty rewards you get.

Since its humble beginnings in 2017, PlayOJO online casino has become one of the fastest-growing iGaming sites in the online casino world for a couple of different reasons.

First of all, PlayOJO Casino’s stunning selection of slot games remains an ultimate slot fans’ paradise. The selection includes all of the best titles by NetEnt, Play’n GO, and other highly-reputable brands.

Customers who prefer other casino games, such as table and card games, and those who enjoy playing live casino games will find an equally exciting online gaming experience at PlayOJO CA online casino.

To take your online gambling experience to the next level, PlayOJO Casino has an amazing bonus department with a unique welcome bonus and a great selection of bonus deals and specials for returning players.

The Best Stand-Out Features of PlayOJO Casino Canada

Below, we briefly go over all the most exciting features of PlayOJO Casino that earned the site a reputation as one of the best online casinos in the industry today.

Playful Website Design: PlayOJO is one of many online casinos that have playful, vibrant website designs to keep it fun and relaxing. The website is very easy to use regardless of your gaming device. You can easily use different filtering options to find the games you are looking for.

Club OJO: When discussing the best highlight features of the PlayOJO site, we have to mention all the amazing perks and benefits of being a member of Club OJO. Whenever you play online casino real money games at PlayOJO, you collect loyalty points to advance through the levels, and the bigger your level, the better bonus rewards will be coming your way.

Wager-Free Bonuses: PlayOJO is the best casino site for wager-free bonuses. If you decide to join PlayOJO Canada, you are offered 50 wager-free bonus spins right away, and you can get 30 extra spins if you visit the Kickers section. Other PlayOJO bonus rewards are also wager-free, including PlayOJO Specials and Kickers.

PlayOJO Reel Spinoffs: At PlayOJO, you can also participate in awesome live tournaments or Reel Spinoffs, as they are called here. The casino offers 1,000 free spins to the winning players. If you want to join the Reel Spinoffs, visit the Kickers section once you register for an account, and you may get loads of free spins to use on your favorite slot games.

Popular Payment Methods: You can use a variety of reputable payment services, including Interac, Paysafe Card, Visa, Mastercard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and others. The minimum deposit amount is C$10. Play OJO has no minimum withdrawal limits, while maximum withdrawal limits depend on your location and VIP status.

Email and Live Chat Contact Options: Live chat is the most convenient option for contacting the PlayOJO support team. They don’t offer phone support, but you can use email if you do not mind waiting a few hours for a response. We recommend you look into the casino’s FAQ section for more information about Play OJO casino banking, bonuses, and other departments.

Is PlayOJO Legit?

PlayOJO is one of the best gambling sites operated and owned by Skill On Net Ltd, based in Malta. PlayOJO is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Aside from its license issued by the Malta Gaming Authority, the casino is also licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. The MGA and the UK Gambling Commission are the most respectable authorities of this kind, which speaks volumes about the casino’s credibility and trustworthiness.

As mentioned in the casino’s Game Play Policy, all PlayOJO games that rely on Random Number Generators are audited for fair gaming by iTechLabs. The same Game Play Policy applies to games attached to progressive jackpots, and there are many games of this kind at PlayOJO.

To safeguard and protect its customers’ private and banking details, the casino uses top-notch, technologically-advanced SSL data encryption, and the same technology is used by the vast majority of other renowned iGaming sites.

The casino also uses other safety and security measures to protect your hard-earned funds and sensitive private data, so you have nothing to worry about regarding PlayOJO and its safety measures.

The multi-award-winning casino won in the Rising Star, Casino of the Year, and Best New Casino categories at the EGR Awards, iGaming Awards, and Meister Awards held in 2017. This also adds to its impeccable reputation.

We just encourage you to play responsibly and according to your local iGaming laws and regulations to avoid potential legal troubles.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with PlayOJO Casino Canada

If you find PlayOJO worth your attention, and you probably do, below you have our detailed getting started step-by-step guide if you are not sure how the process of registering at the casino works.

Step One: Register for a PlayOJO Account

Visit the casino via our link

Click on the “ Join Now ” button

Enter your name and other personal info

Provide your mobile phone number

Step Two: Complete Your Registration

Choose your PlayOJO username and password

Set daily deposit limits (optional)

Save your login credentials

Verify your account via mobile phone

Step Three: Claim Your Free Spins and Play

Navigate to the Banking page

Deposit $10 or more

Enter the OJO80 bonus code

Get your wager-free spins and play!

How PlayOJO Treats Its Canadian Players

If you have any concerns, complaints, or questions about the casino and need to contact its customer support team, we recommend using the live chat feature. However, it should be noted that this contact support option is only accessible to registered customers.

You can also send an email to the casino’s email customer support address or look into its very detailed FAQ section before you use any of these contact options.

We have briefly discussed the casino’s banking system. One of the most appealing features of PlayOJO’s withdrawal policy is that minimum withdrawal limits do not exist.

You can request to withdraw any amount you want. However, for withdrawals lower than C$5, the casino has the right to send you a cheque, so do not be surprised if you receive one in these circumstances.

Weekly and monthly limits on the maximum withdrawal amount you can request apply, and they depend on the payment method you use. Withdrawal pending times also vary between different payment services. Generally, cashout requests are approved and processed within seven working days.

We also looked into the casino’s KYC Policy. According to the Policy, everyone who joins the casino is legally obliged to verify their identity by submitting copies of their IDs. New registrants also have to verify their mobile phones to keep playing here.

PlayOJO prides itself on taking care of its customers’ well-being.

Aside from monitoring all accounts’ activity and working towards preventing underage gambling, the casino has a collection of responsible online gambling tools, including setting deposit limits. Players can also use cool-off and self-exclusion tools if their want to take a break.

PlayOJO Canada Review: Why Play Games at this Online Casino?

Now, we delve deeper into all the gritty nitty details regarding the casino’s growing game selection and game developers that contribute to it, the casino’s mobile gaming platform, and everything else.

Online Slots: 4.95/5

As previously mentioned, PlayOJO is every slot fan’s paradise with its selection of hundreds of online slots powered by leading brands in the industry, such as Play’n GO, NeTEnt, Microgaming, Elk Studios, Yggdrasil Gaming, Thunderkick, and other software providers.

The casino also has a selection of exclusive games you will not find elsewhere, and all the games are audited for fair play by iTechLabs.

Our top picks for fans of video slots are Book of Dead, Fire Archer, Big Bass Bonanza, 777 Strike, Snake Arena, Buffalo King Megaways, Wolf Gold, Leprechaun’s Luck Cash Collect, and Rise of Olympus.

Many software providers also contribute to the casino’s selection of jackpot slots. You can play games like King Kong Cash Jackpot King, God of Storms, Diamond Mine Megaways, Cleopatra, and Fluffy Mega Jackpot.

Each game is accessible in free/demo play, and you can play free slots without registering.

Classic Table Games: 4.95/5

The selection of table games at PlayOJO includes American Roulette, French Roulette, American Blackjack, European Blackjack, First Person Craps, Baccarat, Blackjack Turbo, and many other popular Roulette and Blackjack variants.

Those more interested in card games can test their skills on Dragon Tiger and quite a few video poker games, including Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, and Aces & Faces, alongside Caribbean Stud Poker, Three Card Poker, and Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker.

Live Casino Games: 4.95/5

Powered by Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and Pragmatic Play, PlayOJO houses a selection of over 60 live games, and all of these are hosted by professional deals and powered by HD streaming technologies.

The live casino lobby is packed with many live table games, including Lightning Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat Squeeze, American Roulette First Person, VIP Blackjack, and others.

You also have a selection of exclusive game shows, including Crazy Time, Mega Wheel, Wonderland, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire, among others.

Specialty Games: 4.8/5

Fans of instant-win games have a great selection of scratch cards to explore, including Age of the Gods, Aztec Gold Mines, Walking Dead, and Blitz Scratch.

There is an even bigger selection of bingo games – thirty exciting bingo options, including SuperHero Bingo, Hero Bingo, Rodeo Bingo, Equaliser Bingo, Thunderstruck II Bingo, Amigo Bingo, Snowball Blast, and many others.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

PlayOJO does not offer any online casino no deposit bonus offers. In other words, PlayOJO Casino no deposit bonus codes are missing at the time of writing this, but you, as a newcomer, can claim 80 wager-free bonus spins if you fund your account with C$10 and use the OJO80 promo code.

Newcomers can also get started with 50 bonus spins usable on the Book of Dead slot. Whichever sign-up bonus you choose, the free spins you get are valued at C$0.10 and free of rollover requirements.

PlayOJO also has several other exclusive promotions that allow you to win bonus money, extra free spins, and benefit from other perks and benefits.

You will find special daily rewards and bonuses if you check out the Kickers section. Then, there are PlayOJO Specials, including the OJO Wheel and Prize Twister, that also grant special bonuses in the form of instant cash rewards, extra spins, bonus credits, and more.

Banking Methods: 4.9/4

The casino has an excellent banking system in place with a great variety of reputable deposit and withdrawal options, including Interac, Paysafe Card, AstroPay Card, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, wire transfer, and credit/debit cards.

Whichever payment service you choose, you can fund your account with as little as C$10. The casino does not have minimum withdrawal limits, which is yet another benefit.

As for maximum withdrawal limits, they vary between different payment options and your location. Depending on your chosen withdrawal option, you get your winnings between two and seven business days, commission fees do not apply.

Unfortunately, PlayOJO Canada does not support crypto payments for now.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

You have access to an excellent customer care team at PlayOJO Casino, and the team is reachable via Live Chat and email. The casino does not provide phone support at the time of writing this review.

However, you may want to check out the casino’s Help section before contacting the customer care team. The Help section features various categories, including Technical & Gameplay, Prize Twister, Offers & Rewards, Payments, and Account.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.95/5

If you want to play your favorite games on your mobile device, you can get the free PlayOJO app on Play Store or Apple Store, or you can play directly on the mobile site via your web browser.

Whichever option you choose, you have the same amazing selection of games to enjoy while on the go.

PlayOJO Review Overall Score: 4.87/5

Based on everything we discussed in the previous sections, the casino’s overall score is 4.87/5. In other words, PlayOJO has all the ingredients required for a rewarding iGaming experience.

With over 3,000 games of various kinds, including a collection of exclusive games, rewarding bonuses free of wagering requirements, an excellent banking system, and impressively crafted iOS and Android casino apps, PlayOJO can easily become your favorite online gambling destination.

We would like to see extra games in the specialty games section, we also hope to see crypto transactions supported in this online casino.

Things to Consider Before You Create a PlayOJO Account

Before you kickstart your PlayOJO iGaming sessions, there are a couple of important things to check out, and everything you need to know you will find in the casino’s Terms & Conditions section.

First of all, you want to make sure that PlayOJO operates in your area, and to do so, check the casino’s list of restricted jurisdictions.

If players in your area are welcome to join, go back to the Terms & Conditions page and check the casino’s banking limitations.

To avoid unpleasant surprises later on, check which fiat currencies are supported and investigate deposit and withdrawal limits.

Best PlayOJO Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players

Newcomers who deposit C$10 or more and use the OJO80 bonus code receive 80 wager-free spins on Thor: Trials of Asgard and one spin on Prize Twister. Bonus spins are valued at C$0.10.

New arrivals can also claim 50 wager-free spins on Book of Dead if they make deposits of C$10 or more. Just like the previously mentioned bonus, this sign-up offer is free of rollover requirements, and maximum cashout limits do not apply.

Returning customers also get daily bonuses and special rewards within the Kickers section. These bonuses are only valid for 24 hours, so make sure you claim them before they expire.

The selection of PlayOJO Specials includes OJOPlus cashback bonuses and OJO Wheel and Prize Twister rewards, which are not attached to rollover requirements. Joining Club OJO presents even more generous bonus offers.

Other Top Canadian Online Casinos Similar to PlayOJO

If you do not quite find what you’re looking for at PlayOJO, we present you with three similar online casinos that may fit your gaming preferences and needs better.

JackpotCity Casino

The selection of games at JackpotCity Casino houses all of your favorite Microgaming slots and table games, so if you are a fan of Microgaming, this casino should appear on your radar.

JackpotCity should also appear on your radar if you are hunting down generous bonuses. Getting started at JackpotCIty is enriched with a sign-up package that has four match deposit bonuses up to C$1,000.

Get started at JackpotCity Casino with a C$1,000 welcome bonus.

BetOnline

This online sportsbook is also home to a growing casino lobby powered by games from multiple content developers, including Nucleus Gaming, Dragon Gaming, and Realtime Gaming.

You’ll also find a decent number of the best Bitcoin slots at BetOnline.

BetOnline also has a huge collection of bonuses aimed at casino players and sports bettors. If you tend to engage in online casino gaming sessions, make sure you get started at BetOnline with a casino welcome offer valued up to $3,000. To get the bonus, use the BOLCASINO promo code.

Claim BetOnline $3,000 bonus with the BOLCASINO promo code.

Bodog

Packed with a huge variety of popular Realtime Gaming slots, Bodog is a place to be if you want to engage in exciting gaming sessions on your favorite RTG slots.

The casino’s gaming lobby does not lack other gaming categories, including jackpot, live, and table games. If you join the casino, you are entitled to a 100% bonus valued up to $600 and 50 bonus spins.

Get a 100% bonus of up to $600 and 50 bonus spins by signing up for an account.

PlayOJO Reviews: What Do Other Players Like Us Think of PlayOJO Casino?

Below, you will find a couple of PlayOJO reviews left by its previous and current players if you are interested in learning more about the casino this way.

PlayOJO Casino Review Verdict: Should You Give this Canadian Online Casino a Chance?

Now that you know what we think about PlayOJO, you probably want to give the casino a chance. If this is the case, make sure you use the OJO80 bonus code to claim 80 wager-free bonus spins.

If you’re interested in sports betting and slot tournaments, we have three highly recommended casinos you can also check out.

Whichever choice you make, please gamble responsibly and keep track of the money and time you spend online gambling.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling has its fair share of risks. As such, you shouldn’t see it as a quick fix to your financial problems. In fact, it’s more likely to cause you more harm, especially if you have a gambling addiction. Don’t forget what they say: the house always wins.

That said, if you’re struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is, you should reach out for help from a professional at the National Gambling Helpline through this phone line: 1-626-960-3500.

You should also note that all gambling websites and guides on our website are rated 18+. Furthermore, you may not have access to all the online casinos we review in your country. Likewise, confirm with state and federal laws to determine whether gambling is legal in your state or nation.

Check these websites for resources to help with gambling addictions.