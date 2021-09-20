We’ve rounded up the best gambling sites that let you play with real money! Whether you like big bonuses, sports betting or a great live casino experience, there’s something here for everyone.

For each casino site, we’ll be taking a look at their strengths and weaknesses and explaining who they’re suited for, such as which ones are best for sports, slots, poker, etc.

Best Gambling Sites and Online Casinos

1. Bovada – Best All Around Gambling Site

If you’re an American looking for an online sports betting site that doubles up as a casino, Bovada might be worth a closer look. This is a hugely established offshore online sportsbook that excels on a number of fronts. There are a lot of sports betting markets to choose from, competitive odds and reduced juice.

Live betting is available, too, and Bovada offers up-to-date in-play statistics.

And whilst we’d argue that its casino section isn’t the absolute best, huge bonuses, excellent customer service and a solid section of games is impressive. It’s the best sports betting site in our opinion.

When it comes to modern-day real money casinos, Red Dog offers pretty much everything you could ask for: An extensive selection of casino games, mobile games, 24/7 live chat support and a slick user interface.

There are lots of payment methods (including BTC), and the site is powered by reputable software providers. You can play the games for free before you risk your own money, too, which we always think is a huge bonus.

Some players might be put off by the fact that Red Dog Casino was only established in 2019, but we checked its license and we have zero concerns about its reputation.

3. Cafe Casino – Best For Bonuses

Cafe Casino gets you started with a generous 350% match welcome offer, which is followed by a 250% reload bonus. There are also zero restrictions on winnings if you deposit with Bitcoin.

Other than the bonuses, this site offers a good mix of games and slots, and the mobile experience is good. There are also plenty of speciality games to get stuck into, including 30 and 80-ball bingo, and keno.

And while banking methods are a tad on the limited side, Bitcoin is accepted.

4. Super Slots – Best Real Money Gambling Site for Slots

Super Slots edges it when it comes to blackjack. You can choose from 12 different blackjack variants and participate in blackjack tournaments. There are two tournaments each week – one on Wednesday and the other over the weekend. If you want a chance of winning a share of $25,000 playing blackjack, this could be the site for you.

There’s also a six welcome bonus on the table, with the first deposit a 250% match bonus worth up to $1,000. That said, fairly high playthrough requirements might put some people off.

Overall, though, this is an easy one to recommend, thanks to a variety of betting markets and live dealer progressive jackpots that keep the fun coming.

5. Las Atlantis – Best User Interface

Las Atlantis caters to the modern-day US player who wants a slick, clean and easy-to-navigate user interface. The UX here is top class, and is aided by a cool, very aesthetically pleasing underwater city theme that helps Las Atlantis to stand out from its competitors.

But while the site is clearly very stylish, there’s plenty of substance, too. One trick up its sleeve is its bumper section of casino games, which include almost 200 slots, over 15 video poker variants and an arsenal of speciality games.

A lack of live dealer games might cause some players to swerve Las Atlantis, but other than that, it’s really hard to fault.

6. Ignition – Best Real Money Gambling Website for Poker

Ignition is hands down one of the USA’s best poker sites. It attracts thousands of daily players who participate in a variety of tournaments with players of varying skill levels, and there are lots of poker bonuses up for grabs.

It’s a soft site, too, which means it’s ideal for recreational bettors.

It’s also worth mentioning that you can play craps at Ignition, and this is a major boon because a number of top gambling sites in the United States don’t offer it.

Yes, it’s a bit of a shame that Ignition doesn’t offer live dealer games, but there are plenty of other games available and Bitcoin is accepted.

7. mBit Casino – Best Online Gambling Site for Cryptocurrencies

mBit Casino was one of the world’s first “cryptocurrency casino sites” available in the US. It’s been around since 2014 and supports a number of crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. If you’re otherwise struggling to find a reputable gambling site that accepts crypto, this could be worth a look.

On the other hand, fiat currencies aren’t accepted.

mBit Casino’s layout is user friendly, there are chat rooms where you can make new friends, as well as lots of tournaments to keep things interesting. Overall, it’s a very interactive and different gambling site.

8. Intertops – Best Online Gambling Site for Mobile

Intertops is one of the US’s premier sports betting sites that’s been around for over two decades. It’s trustworthy, safe to use, and uses a SSL security system to keep your details secure.

You can bet on sports at Intertops, and this is arguably the reason most punters sign up here. These include all the major American sports, as well as a number of worldwide niche sports.

The user layout is good, coverage for each sport goes pretty deep and live betting is available.

We’d argue that, out of all the online sportsbooks available, it’s not the absolute best sports betting site (that goes to Bovada). On the flip side, though, the minimum bet is just $1.If you’re into casual sports gambling, Intertops might be for you.

9. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino for Slots

Slots.lv is our top pick when it comes to slot games. Of course, lots of online gambling sites offer slots but – as per its name – Slots.lv largely specializes in them.

Here, you’ll find slot machines provided by the likes of BetSoft and RealTime Gaming, and some of the higher RTP ones include Goblin’s Gold and Aztec’s Treasure. Altogether, there are 200 on offer at the moment.

Other games include roulette, craps and baccarat.

10. Wild Casino – Best Online Casino for Payment Methods

Things we like about Wild Casino: A huge choice of payment methods, all the usual table games and a very generous welcome bonus.

Things we’re not as keen on include less slots than most of the other best sites, as well as a lack of live chat.

Overall, though, this is a solid instant casino that also offers live dealer games.

How We Chose Our Online Gambling Sites

Licensing – The number one thing we always look for when vetting gamblines sites is their license. This immediately tells us that, if nothing else, the betting site is 100% legal, legit and safe to use in the US, and that its games are fair.

Games Variety – We looked for gambling websites that offer a good variety of casino games so that you’ve got lots to choose from.

Bonuses – The gambling sites in our list offer generous welcome bonuses, as well as subsequent bonuses and VIP programs. We also chose sites that offer fair-to-low wagering requirements.

User Experience For US Players – In a bid to find the top gambling sites that appeal directly to US players, we dissected each site to see how they fare when it comes to payment methods, themes, sports, popular games and so on

Reviews and Complaints – Lastly, to test a site’s reputation and usability, we checked reviews and complaints to make sure that every gambling website we chose was fair, transparent and offers good customer service

Online Gambling Laws in the USA Explained

Online gambling is legal in most US states. Utah and Hawaii have banned it completely, while a handful of states have banned most forms of gambling. However, online gambling is legal in some form in 48 US states.

Moreover, while internet casinos and online sports betting sites are legal in a number of states, including Nevada and Illinois, each individual state has its own laws and nuances that need to be taken into account. For example, you can’t bet on local college teams in some states, but you can in others.

Generally, though, you must be aged over 21 in most states (some permit you to gamble if you’re 18 or over) in order to enjoy gambling and sports gambling, and you must gamble within state lines wherever it’s legal.

What Is the Future of Online Gambling in the United States?

Each year, more and more US states legalize online gambling. This means that, for punters across the country, the future of online gambling is looking rosy. Just the other year, for example, sports betting websites were launched for the first time in Illinois, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

So what else can we expect moving forward?

For one thing, we could see greater investment from software providers and gambling operators. This will lead to more innovation, which in turn may help to make betting online safer.

Live games will become more widespread, as gambling operators seek to satisfy players’ desire to play their games in real-time.

We might also see a more immersive experience as sites adopt Virtual Reality technology, while the mobile experience could improve, too.

All in all, the US gambling and betting industry is starting to take shape. Exciting times lie ahead.

Gambling Types and Games

Sports Betting

The most popular sports to bet on in the US are:

NFL

NHL

MLB

NBA

Soccer

Tennis

Golf

Some of the best online sports betting sites include Bovada, Intertops and MyBookie.

Casino Games

Poker – Easily one of the US’s most popular games, poker is a card game in which players compete to have the best hand. One of the top gambling websites for poker is Ignition.

Roulette – Roulette is a game of chance in which a ball is dropped onto a revolving wheel. If it lands on the number of color you’ve bet on, you win. Roulette is available at all the top online casinos, but the likes of Red Dog and Super Slots have numerous variants.

Blackjack – Blackjack is technically the most popular casino game in the world. It’s a card game that requires you to beat the dealer in order to win, and while it’s available at most betting apps, Super Slots offers weekly blackjack tournaments and 12 different variants of the game.

Slots

There are different types of slots you can play at casinos including Super Slots, Slots.lv and Wild Casino:

Multi-reel slots

Video slots

Progressive jackpot slots

3D slots

Bingo

Bingo is popular in the US but not every site offers it. You will, however, find it at Cafe Casino, which offers a number of bingo variants:

30-ball bingo – Otherwise known as “speed bingo,” this game is ideal if you’re in a hurry.

75-ball bingo – This is the most popular bingo game in the US and is essentially the “classic” bingo game.

90-ball bingo – Due to having more numbers than any other bingo game, 90-ball bingo comprises 3 stages and takes longer to complete.

How Can I Gamble at Online Sites in the USA?

Gambling online in the USA is really simple. As long as you meet the legal required age, you just need to find a legal and legit betting/gambling site in your state, and create an account.

It’s likely that you’ll need to provide some sort of identification to verify who you are. Once you’ve done that, you’re free to gamble for real money online.

Is Online Gambling Rigged?

Online gambling isn’t rigged at fully licensed online casinos. This is because legit online gambling sites use RNG (random number generator) to determine the outcome of their games.

Moreover, fully licensed betting apps are held to account by regulators and simply cannot rig their games.

How to Choose the Best Gambling Websites for Me?

There’s no specific answer to this because real money gambling is different for everyone. But the first thing you should look for is a betting apps license. This at least ensures that the betting site is legit and safe to use.

Then, you need to look for the things that matter to you. For example, while some online casinos double up as online sportsbooks, many don’t. Some also specialize in poker and video poker, while others omit poker games altogether. So you need to find online gambling sites that have the things you want.

Generally, though, you should also look for things such as payment methods, the user layout, the mobile experience, game selection and bonuses and promotions. Then, create a list of the online casinos that stand out to you before taking a closer look at each one to test them out.

Top Gambling Websites In the United States: Final Thoughts

We’ve outlined the top betting sites in the United States right now, including those that specialize in slots, poker, blackjack and more. All the sites in our list are also fully licensed and safe and secure to use.

However, it’s also really important that you take the time to thoroughly check any casino site before signing up. That way, you’ll know whether it truly is the best one for you.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

