Best Online Casinos Canada Players Love: The Top 10 Real Money CA Gambling Sites Today

Every online casino offers something unique to get players on board. But not all of them have everything Canadian players are looking for. In this guide, we list new and established online casinos in Canada that are tailored for both new and veteran players.

We made sure to include licensed, legit, and player-centric casinos with the most to offer Canadian players looking for the best gambling experience.

How to Choose the Best Casino Sites in Canada

Game Variety

We’ve found the best online casinos in Canada that have a wide range of games. From live table games to Keno and everything in-between, you’ll find what you’re looking for on our favourite sites.

Banking

An excellent online casino should offer various payment options, minimum fees, low minimum deposits, and transparent practices. We made sure every site on our list met all these requirements while still being 100% secure.

Bonuses

When playing online, you want to get the best value possible. This is why we’ll inform you on what bonuses are available, how many there are, and what restrictions they have.

Fairness

The top Canadian casinos must offer fair games and practices. To ensure this fairness, they all have licences from trusted authorities that regulate their activity.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. PlayOJO – Best No Wagering Casino

The best live section in Canada

Most awarded casino in Canada

Best game library in Canada

You’ll find over 2,400 titles to choose from. Amongst this extensive library, you’ll find many live games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat and Monopoly Live. There are many variants outside of the classic rules, including Texas Hold ’em, Blitz blackjack, and three-card poker. They also have many slots, roulettes, video poker, and scratch card games available.

You won’t find traditional promos like deposit matches, but this site gives you free funds every time you bet. Play more games with it or immediately withdraw it with zero catches. PlayOJO rewards recurring players with a daily wheel and what they call a Prize Twister, which looks like a three-reel slot and can give up C$25,000.

PlayOJO offers deposits and withdrawals without any wagering requirements. It offers nine secure banking methods. You don’t have to stress over long processing times or worry about your info being stolen. Moreover, they offer a low deposit minimum of C$10. Therefore, you don’t have to spend a lot to try out the casino.

Best of all, PlayOJO is entirely fair. The Malta Gaming Authority licences this site which is one of the most respected casino regulators. Plus, this casino has awards from SBC, EGR, and Meister.

2. QueenSpins – Top New Casino in Canada

Fantastic welcome package

Best payment flexibility

Most extensive live casino section in Canada

On QueenSpins, you get to explore over 1,000 titles. Their Live game selection gathers hundreds of rooms with every variant you can dream of, twisting the classic rules of blackjack, poker, roulette baccarat and more. In addition, they offer online slots, video poker, blackjack, Sic Bo provided by top-tier developers such as Evolution, ELK, or Pragmatic Play.

On your first deposit, you can get a 100% bonus up to C$200 and a 50% bonus for each of the five following deposits up to C$200. That’s a potential bonus of C$1,200. Moreover, every Tuesday and Friday, your deposits are subject to a 100% and 50% bonus, respectively.

This casino offers 14 trusted methods to deposit and withdraw with credit cards, e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller or by using Bitcoin directly. You can choose any of these methods to get your transactions done instantly and without any fees.

QueenSpins is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission and follows all Canadian gaming laws. They provide a great help section for people who may need to control their gambling.

3. Casumo – Best Loyalty Program





Most rewarding loyalty program in Canada

Best features for competitive players

Most rewards given out to Canadian players

Casumo has over 2,000 casino games you can explore. You can play video slots, live table titles, and more. Their live games include blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette but also game shows like fortune wheel games. Moreover, these games are developed by Casumo themselves but also by Evolution and NetEnt. The virtual casino section is provided by Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play and many other reputable developers.

Casumo has no processing fees. You’re free to cash out any time and receive your funds quickly with no hidden charges. They accept Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Paysafe and bank transfers. To withdraw, we recommend using Skrill or Neteller since the more traditional options will take one to five business days.

This top Canadian casino stands out because of its loyalty program. You get tons of free spins, deposits, promotions, and bonus funds. Plus, earning points is simple. You get points by playing any games available on Casumo. When you reach a new level, you unlock free cash and free spins, and you increase your chances of winning better rewards.

Casumo has tournaments on a regular basis. They call them “Reel Races.” The more you play, the more points you’ll get, and you can follow your progression on the leaderboard. Casumo gives out an average of 31,000 rewards a day. They greet new players with a 100% bonus up to C$300and 20 free spins on their first deposit.

Casumo is one of the most established casinos on this list. Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, it has won 13 EGR awards since 2012. They’re also associated with the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

4. Genesis Casino – Most Live Casino games

Widest choice of live casino games in Canada

Excellent banking options for Canadian players

Trusted license in accordance with Canada’s gaming laws

You’ll have unlimited fun discovering their 1,300+ casino games. This number isn’t as much as some other platforms, but you’ll have plenty of video slots, table games, and live options to keep you entertained. The live games Genesis offers range from blackjack to baccarat and any variant you can think of in-between. They even have more exotic games like Fan Tan or Dragon Tiger. Their virtual games are also varied, with many table games and online slots by Evolution, Relax Gaming and Ezugi, to mention a few.

Genesis accepts Credit cards, electronic vouchers and e-wallets like AstroPay, but also Apple Pay for iOS players. All payments are processed instantly, even with bank transfers, and there are no fees to speak of.

Genesis gives the keys to the Universe with a C$1,000 Welcome Bonus, which also gives you 300 free spins to get you started. Playing in a live room will grant you a 10% cashback every Tuesday, and they also offer a welcome bonus dedicated to Live casinos up to C$100. Genesis gives players daily and weekly bonuses. Right now, the best one offers up to C$4,000,000 if you play games by Pragmatic Play.

The site has a British Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority License and is regularly audited by independent agencies. They also operate in Spain under license by the Directorate-General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ).

5. Spin Casino – Best Mobile App

Regularly audited by eCOGRA

Offers a great mobile app on Android and iOS

Best RTP slots in Canada

If slots are your jam, this casino is perfect for you. Spin Casino has hundreds of them. Their live games offer the classic casino games we all love, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat but also rare games like Dream Catcher. You’ll have plenty of other options when you grow tired of them, which we guarantee you won’t. The site has poker, roulette, craps, blackjack, keno, and scratch cards too.

When you end a session, withdrawing your slot winnings is quick and painless. These transactions only take 24 to 48 hours, so you get your cash right when you need it. Plus, you have eight trusted payment methods. With this deal, you can try out several of Spin Casino’s top slots. The 70 times wagering requirement may put some players off and dampen the excitement a bit. It’ll be a while before you can withdraw. Plus, you may lose some profit in the process.

You can cash in on the C$1,000 welcome package. The daily and weekly deals you’ll get if you continue using the site really bumps up the value. Their Loyalty Club will reward recurring players with new perks and bonuses for each level, and you’ll be able to access private rooms on the last level called privé. This opens a whole new section to the most dedicated players.

Spin Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and eCOGRA; a reputed independent organism regularly controls its games.

5. Casinonic – Best for Casino Games Variety

Over 3000+ games

Impressive blackjack section

Reputable software providers

With over 3,000 games, Casinonic boasts an impressive library, but it’s also very varied. They have more live casinos than you can count available in several languages and with numerous variations of classic games. Game providers include Evolution, Fugaso, Amatic and more. If you love video slots, you’ll find a great selection, and our favourites are the ones provided by ELK, as they offer high RTP and incredible graphics and sounds. They also have the variants you’ll find on their live casino in a virtual form if you’re shy or just want to experience a solo game session.

Casinonic accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, Neo Surf, Bitcoin and bank transfers without any fees and instant deposits. You can withdraw with all these methods except, Maestro, Neo Surf and bank transfers with a limitation of C$4,000.

Their Welcome bonus will grant players a 100% bonus up to C$2,000 or 0;008 BTC on the first deposit and a 50% bonus on the subsequent five deposits for a total bonus of C$1,200 or 0.048 BTC. They also give out a 100% deposit bonus every Tuesday and a 50% bonus on Friday.

Casinonic is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission and gathers the most reputable providers on the Canadian market.

6. Casino Rex – Best Top-tier Providers

More than 260 live casino games

Over 3 dozen game studios

Accepts e-Wallets

Casino Rex invites you to play over 1,000 titles. Their Live game selection gathers hundreds of rooms with every variant you can dream of, twisting the classic rules of roulette baccarat, blackjack, poker, and more. They also offer online slots, video poker, blackjack, and other games like Draw Hi-lo provided by top-tier developers such as Evolution, ELK, or Pragmatic Play.

On your first deposit, you can get a 100% bonus up to C$200 and a 50% bonus for each of the five following deposits up to C$200; that’s a potential bonus of C$1,200. Moreover, every Friday and Tuesday, your deposits are subject to a 100% and 50% bonus, respectively.

You can deposit and withdraw with credit cards, e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller or by using Bitcoin directly. You can choose any of these methods to get your transactions done instantly and without any fees.

Casino Rex is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and follows all Canadian gaming laws. They also provide a great help section for people who may need to control their gambling and useful information on gambling therapy.

7. Ruby Fortune – Oldest Existing Brand

Established in 2000

welcome package

Dedicated app on Google and Apple’s App stores

Created in 2000, Ruby Fortune is the oldest site on this list for Canadian players, but it doesn’t mean it’s not up to par with the competition. They offer over 700 games, including Live dealer games like baccarat, blackjack and roulette. They also have a fair amount of branded slots. We enjoyed the Lara Croft-themed slot, for instance. Their selection of table games was also solid, with blackjack and a vast selection of video poker.

You can deposit using credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers but also e-wallets such as Trustly, Skrill and Neteller. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to withdraw using Trustly and Neteller, and withdrawal will take one to two days to arrive.

To welcome newcomers, Ruby Fortune offers a Welcome Bonus of C$750 spread across the three first deposits with a 100% match bonus up to C$250 on each one. Right now, they also offer 50 Free Spins with no deposits on Boom Galaxy. Their Loyalty Club provides players with a personal host and exclusive bonuses to the most loyal players.

Ruby Fortune is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and has dedicated apps downloadable from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

8. Dream Vegas – Best Progressive Jackpot Slots





50 high-quality Baccarat games

Over 35 progressive slots

Best matching welcome bonus in Canada

Dream Vegas is relatively new. However, they have over 2,200 games by more than 100 providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Hacksaw Games, Thunderkick and many more. Their live games are original, and outside of the blackjack, poker and roulette rooms, you’ll find Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt or even Monopoly Live and over 50 baccarat rooms. To complete this impressive selection of live dealer games, Dream Vegas has jackpot games, blackjack, video poker, scratching games and a wide range of online slots, including over 35 progressive jackpot slots, which are players’ favourite for their payout rate.

You can play on Dream Vegas using Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, Instadebit, Klarna, Much Better, Neteller, Pago Effective, Paypal, Paysafecard, Paytrail, Skrill, Rapid Transfer, Sofort and Apple Pay. This wide selection of methods is usable without fees or amount limitations. However, e-wallets will take up to 48h to receive your winnings, and it will take two to five days for the rest.

New players are welcomed with a 200% matching bonus on their first deposit, a 40% bonus on their second one and on the third one, a 60% matching bonus and 200 Free Spins, for a total bonus of C$7,000. They also have a C$50,000 jackpot; you can participate by just playing games.

Dream Vegas is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority and has partnered with BetBlocker to control players subject to addiction and prevent underage gambling.

9. Royal Panda – Best Sports Betting Casino

The best bookmaker on the Canadian market

Highest deposit limit (up to C$100,000)

5% bonus on each deposit

Royal Panda’s strength lies in its sports betting offering as they offer a vast range of sports and competitions to bet. However, they also offer a top-notch casino experience, with live game shows, live dealers in blackjack, poker, and roulette. Their virtual selection is also very varied, with many NetEnt games. For example, Book of Dead is a cult classic amongst players.

On Royal Panda, you’ll be able to make deposits using: Lobanet, bank transfer, Astro Pay, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, Ewire, Trustly and many others. Not all of those methods are available for withdrawal, but you won’t have to pay any fees and transfers are made in an instant, except for bank transfers.

In addition to their many tournaments and Loyalty Club to reward players, Royal Panda also offers a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to C$1,000, and a 5% bonus on each deposit players make. Their Loyalty Club provides personalized cash bonuses, gifts and events but also priority withdrawals and early access to their new games, so you can play before everyone else!

Royal Panda has been licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority since 2013 and has managed to build a reputation for itself ever since amongst players.

FAQs

How Do I Know Which Online Casinos Are Legit in Canada?

Trusted sites will have licences from highly reputable gambling authorities. This means they are regularly audited to ensure fair gaming for all players. Look for licensing from Malta, Great Britain, Curacao and Gibraltar.

What Casinos Should I Avoid as a Canadian player?

Avoid casinos that are blacklisted, as this means they’re known for shady practices, such as sudden rule changes, denial of payments, rigged games.

Can I Legally Use Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, it is legal. You can play at any offshore online casino that accepts Canadians. You can also use internet portals from the following authorities:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

BCLC

Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

Liquor and Gaming Commission of Manitoba

New Brunswick Gaming Control

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel, and Tobacco Service of Nova Scotia

Service NL

Loto Quebec

Prince Edward Island Lotteries Commission

However, keep in mind these sites have fewer games and promos and tend to be low-quality.

What Are the Most Popular Casino Games Among Canadians?

Blackjack – This card game is well-liked for its low house edge. Most online casinos offer multiple versions of it, including live options.

Slots – Slots are loved worldwide, which is why online casinos offer hundreds or even thousands of them. People enjoy spinning reels and chances of winning progressive jackpots.

Roulette – Who doesn’t like this simple spinning wheel? The concept is easy to grasp, and playing it is exhilarating. Roulette is available at most Canadian casinos.

Can I Play Games and Make Deposits With Canadian Dollars?

Yes, you can. If a casino accepts Canadian players, it should accept CAD. Every casino on our top online casino list does. However, it’s always good to research what currencies a site offers before registering.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: Key Takeaways

Several factors must be considered before a site can be called one of the best online casinos, especially for Canadian players. We’ve covered the main elements you should take into account, such as proper licensing, game variety, and banking ease.

Other important factors such as reliable customer service, smooth navigation, and fair bonus terms must also be taken into account before signing up to an online casino in Canada. Start from these recommendations or explore other sites. Just remember to gamble responsibly.