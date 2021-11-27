10 Best Litecoin Casino Sites for LTC Gambling

It appears that Litecoin is sweeping the internet. It’s a cheaper, faster, and more secure way to do business in online casinos than with traditional methods. Naturally, gaming sites are incorporating cryptocurrencies into their payment systems to make transactions quicker and easier for both them and their customers.

There are many different casinos and gambling sites that utilize Litecoin (LTC). If you want to play at an online casino, the one with the best deposit bonus, a large number of entertaining games, and a top-notch platform is your best bet!

Top Litecoin Online Casinos: Quick Look

Casino Bonus Editor’s Note Rating

🥇

BitStarz 100% up to 15 LTC Litecoin deposit bonuses Wide selection of Litecoin games Quick payouts

24/7 customer service 98%

🥈

7Bit 100% up to 11 LTC Multiple Game Selection High withdrawal limits Daily contest

24/7 customer support 97% 🥉

mBit 110% up to 13 LTC User-friendly site Regular promotional offers Multiple withdrawal options 96% Cloudbet 200% up to 10 LTC Excellent mobile app Live betting experience Jackpot Casino contests 95%

Red Dog

100% up to 11 LTC Best for soccer fans Attractive odds boost Best Chat Room Casino Easy to use interface 93% Super Slots 250% up to $1000 Great DFS selection Great mobile app

User-friendly website 93% Ignition 100% up to $5000 For VPN users 24/7 customer support Crypto friendly 91% Bovada 125% up to 7 LTC Offers a great reward structure for both new and existing players

Bonus offers for Litecoin deposits Features a Horse section for players 90% Slots.lv 300% up to $7,500 Litecoin welcome bonus No transaction fees 24/7 customer support 89% Wild Casino 100% up to $1,500 Best for Slots Players

Variety in gaming options

24/7 customer support 86%

How We Handpicked the Best Litecoin Casinos

Litecoin as a Payment Option: Online casinos do not accept cryptocurrencies as standard payment options. As a result, to be included on our list of the top Litecoin casino sites, a casino must accept Litecoin as one of its payment methods.

Litecoin Bonuses : The features we search for in a Litecoin online casino include Litecoin bonuses or promotional campaigns that reward players for joining a cryptocurrency-based economy. Even if the site offers Litecoin as a payment option, not all online casinos will offer this sort of bonus. We’ve taken into account casinos that provide Litecoin bonuses, so be on the lookout.

Game Selection : Our extensive study covers Litecoin casinos that provide a diverse range of games. Yes, we’re searching for a Litecoin casino with ease of use. However, we also want internet casinos that include many different games.

Safe and Secure Experience : One of the advantages of utilizing Litecoin for transactions is that it allows you to be a secret player. This anonymity provides a safer and more secure experience. As a result, we’ve chosen the greatest Litecoin casino sites that focus on security and are properly licensed to do so.

10 Best Litecoin Casino Sites for Gambling

1. BitStarz – Best Overall Litecoin Casino

Top-rated Litecoin casino

Regulated and licensed

Several games to choose from

A variety of cryptocurrency options

When it comes to Litecoin casinos, we’ve discovered BitStarz casino to be the finest, and we’ll explain why. The casino site not only meets all of our ranking criteria, but it also provides some outstanding features.

The government of Curaçao has granted licenses and authorized the operation of this website. This implies that the site is rigorously regulated to provide a legitimate and equitable gaming experience.

Litecoin is another popular cryptocurrency that offers a variety of different gaming options. Litecoin games are common on BitStarz, as well as many other sites. Exclusive games include table and slot games, as well as a handful of stand-alone jackpot slots. You’ll probably never run out of casino, jackpot, Litecoin, or live casino games to play due to the enormous number available in this area.

With a fantastic welcome bonus, the casino provides new clients with 5 LTC or £500 plus 180 free spins when they register. Using the Litecoin bonus feature can increase your bankroll, and more money to play with means more opportunities to win.

BitStarz provides a variety of payment methods to suit many currencies, as well as other cryptocurrencies in addition to Litecoin. This makes the site accessible to players from all over the world, as long as they aren’t in one of those jurisdictions that restrict payments.

2. 7BitCasino – Best Litecoin Casino Game Selection

The game selection is impressive

Withdrawal times are quick

Offers a generous welcome package

Fully optimized mobile site for modern devices

With over 1,200 games in the lobby, 8BitCasino is a safe and secure site with over 1,200 games to choose from. You’ll discover a broad range of Litecoin games, which can be useful for clients who solely utilize cryptocurrencies for transactions. Not ready to wager real money? In the Free Play mode, you may play the games for free.

Surprisingly, 7BitCasino has offered Litecoin as a payment option since its inception. The site also accepts fiat money and cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals are free. This gives you the option to withdraw your profits completely tax-free, with no additional fees.

The casino has a generous Litecoin welcome bonus of 5 LTC and 100 free spins for new players, as well as a selection of other bonuses.

3. mBit Casino – Best Litecoin Promotional Offers

This is a regulated and licensed casino.

Over 5,000 Litecoin games

5 LTC Bonus promotion

Exclusive promotional deals

Hosts Litecoin casino games only

Offers at mBit Casino include some of the most lucrative Litecoin bonus deals available. You may earn Litecoin bonuses for your first three deposits. Daily coupons are also available to add spice to your Litecoin casino games, as well as monthly and yearly competitions with hefty rewards of 6mLTC and 60 free spins, respectively.

The casino, which is licensed by the Curacao government, offers Litecoin games in accordance with fair play regulations. Its licensing from a recognized gaming organization also ensures that you may play there with the assurance that it’s a completely safe and secure location.

With over 900 distinct games, mBit Casino provides a big range of Litecoin casino games. There are many alternatives to choose from, including Litecoin slots, Litecoin table games, a live Litecoin casino, and a Litecoin lottery. This makes the site an excellent alternative for gamers wanting to get the most out of their Litecoins.

4. Cloudbet Casino – Best Litecoin Casino with Efficient Payment Methods

Licensed and regulated

Extensive Litecoin game library

Safe and secure crypto casino

Fast payouts

It offers a live sports betting section

Cloudbet Casino is licensed and regulated by the Curacao government, ensuring a secure experience. All Litecoin deposits are kept safe using cutting-edge security measures.

The site provides a wide range of gaming possibilities, including live casinos, sportsbooks, and esports betting. This means that live betting and sports betting are not the only activities available to players.

Cloudbet supports Litecoin as well as a variety of other cryptocurrencies. If you opt to pay with crypto, you may be happy to learn that Cloudbet offers a sizable Litecoin welcome bonus. This incentive provides new gamblers with a 100% match bonus up to 5 LTC.

5. Red Dog – Best Litecoin Casino with a Chat Room

A good selection of casino games

Top-notch safety and security

Safe and secure

24/7 Customer support

Offers mobile compatibility

There are several methods to make payments at Red Dog Casino. This site distinguishes itself due to the fact that it does not charge any payout costs on any of its payment options. The processing time for deposits is 15 minutes, and Litecoin transactions are no exception. You also have an infinite limit for Litecoin withdrawals, which can come in useful if Lady Luck is smiling down upon you when you win big.

Red Dog Casino is a Litecoin-friendly casino that has a decent selection of online gaming. Live dealer games and sports betting are not available at this site.

The casino is powered by COVID-19, which makes gaming and financial transactions completely safe and secure. If you have difficulties with deposits or withdrawals, customer care staff are ready to assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Red Dog has promotional campaigns to encourage players. You may participate by clicking the button below. You’ll get a 100% bonus on your first deposit and a 20% bonus for Litecoin deposits if you join up now.

6. Super Slots – Best Litecoin Casino For Live Games Players

A wide variety of promotions

Five live casino sections

Excellent customer service

Play a wide range of casino games

When it comes to marketing initiatives, Super Slots casino has a huge track record. You may get rewards on the site’s 5% Litecoin Boost and 400% Crypto Bonus for Litecoin bonus offers.

The site has a wide range of online casino games, including slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer casinos. There are no Litecoin casino games on the site; however, the Litecoin incentives may make it more worthwhile.

In terms of security, it’s a safe environment to play at as long as you live in a jurisdiction where Internet gaming is allowed. The casino also accepts Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as various payment options.

7. Ignition Casino – Best Litecoin Casino for Poker Players

Impressive poker prize pools

Good selection of casino games

SSL encryption

User-friendly mobile experience

Litecoin fees are free

Ignition Poker is a Litecoin-friendly online casino that features a diverse selection of poker games, live dealers, and virtual sports activities in its substantial portfolio. With an enormous number of internet poker players, the site genuinely cares about its poker offerings and competitions. It’s a Litecoin casino that enables players to make transactions using crypto without any hassles.

You’ll discover Litecoin bonuses like the $1,000 Litecoin bonus and a reward for successful friend referrals among the site’s Litecoin offers. The website has a specific link for Litecoin FAQs because it is so dedicated to its Litecoin section.

The site, which is a registered trademark, provides a trustworthy and secure gaming encounter. It also has a wide range of payment choices, including crypto.

8. Bovada – Best Litecoin Casino in Horse and Sports Betting

Bonus offers for Litecoin deals

Features a Horse section for players

Friendly user interface

Fast Payouts

Excellent choice in sports betting

If you like horse and sports betting, Bovada Casino is a good option for you. Bovada is the ideal location to discover all you need about sports and horse betting.

On the sports side, you may watch football, baseball, basketball, soccer, UFC/MMA, and tennis. For horse betting, you’ll want to look at a variety of tracks and racing.

There are over 100 different game variations available on Betsoft casinos. Blackjack, table games, slot machines, and video poker are just a few examples of other game types. Each sector has a decent range of various games, and although you may come across a few new titles every once in a while, nothing appears to be something you wouldn’t want to play.

Bovada Casino offers a generous welcome package for Litecoin users, including $1,250 in casino bonuses for new players. It’s a method for the site to assist clients in maximizing their incentives by allowing them to use Litecoin deposits.

9. Slots.lv – Best Litecoin Casino with the Best Interface

Hosts online specialty games

Hosts Litecoin specials

Litecoin welcome bonus

No transaction fees

As an alternative to providing players with the option of playing through mobile or desktop casinos, Slots.lv provides slots fans with a host of new options. With its fascinating design and pleasant user interface, Slots.lv offers some fantastic site features that any player will enjoy. You’ll discover slots, table games, jackpots, video poker, and even a live dealer area in the game selection.

The site offers a Double-Up to allow players to recuperate all of their money. There’s also a welcome bonus for new gamers that provides up to $2,250 in incentives. Also, there are several fantastic promotions and Litecoin specials available to you that you can take advantage of.

You may use Litecoin, traditional money, and a variety of other payment options to settle your account. It’s also worth noting that all transactions are lightning-fast, safe, secure, and free.

10. Wild Casino – Best Litecoin Casino with Slots

Variety in gaming options

Variety in cryptocurrency gaming options

Litecoin Bonuses

Licensed to operate

It’s wonderful to see other cryptocurrency options being offered by websites, despite the fact that our selection review is based on Litecoin alternatives. You’ll be pleased to discover Ethereum and Litecoin at Wild Casino. This allows people who prefer alternative cryptocurrencies to play their favorite casino games without having to worry about losing funds.

Wild Casino provides a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and video poker. A live dealer section is also accessible.

If you ever need help, you can send us an email or fill out a contact form. Because a live chat function would likely be more beneficial and responsive, the site’s support options are a little inflexible. The casino, on the other hand, claims to provide assistance by email 24 hours each day, seven days per week.

The casino is licensed by Panama City, which provides you with a secure and trusted gaming environment. Despite the fact that there are numerous limitations on account creation, it’s worth looking at.

Tips For Gambling With Litecoin Online

Following are some additional suggestions for winning at Litecoin online gambling:

You should understand how Litecoin works before using it.

When you deposit or withdraw money, keep in mind that Litecoin transactions are irreversible.

Litecoin’s value fluctuates; you should only take your profits when it is high.

You should use a reputable and reliable Litecoin wallet service.

Learn about the Litecoin laws and rules in your jurisdiction.

Make sure the individual you’re dealing with is a trustworthy exchanger when trading coins.

You can receive Litecoin-specific bonuses and deals at Litecoin casinos by depositing with Litecoin.

Best Litecoin Casinos FAQs

Is Litecoin safe to use?

Yes, Litecoin is a safe and secure means of payment. Blockchain technology ensures top-of-the-line security protection. Make sure you open a wallet on a respectable platform and keep your password and private keys secure.

Where can I get Litecoins?

You may acquire Litecoin by visiting “exchanges” on the internet. Litecoin ATMs, peer-to-peer exchanges, friends and relatives are other ways to obtain Litecoin.

What is the finest Litecoin wallet for online gambling?

Cloud wallets and their app versions are the best options for gaming online. This is due to the fact that they are simple to use and portable.

What is the distinction between a hot and a cold wallet?

The main distinction between hot and cold wallets is that hot wallets connect to the internet, whereas cold wallets do not. Cloud accounts, for example, are hot wallets, whereas most hardware wallets are cold wallets.

What is the degree of anonymity on Litecoin gambling sites?

The degree of anonymity with Litecoin varies from casino to casino, although it is frequently quite high. When you deposit or withdraw funds from a gaming site, no personal information is required.

Is Litecoin gambling safe?

Yes, it is possible to gamble using Litecoin online. Litecoin itself is a secure and safe cryptocurrency. You must guard your wallet keys and password, though.

Are Litecoin gambling sites secure?

When you play at safe and reliable casinos, your information is secure since it is protected by the stringent standards implemented by only reputable and trustworthy operators.

What is the mechanism behind Provably Fair?

The online casino provides a server seed in a provably fair system. The player will verify the game’s conclusion with the casino’s server seed and the browser client seed generated by his browser once the game has been completed.

How can I tell whether a casino is provably fair?

You can tell you’re playing at a provably fair casino because RNGs control the game’s conclusion and give you the tools to verify the game’s trustworthiness.

What kinds of incentives are available at Litecoin casinos?

There are several perks available at Litecoin casinos. Welcome bonuses, LTC-specific reload bonuses, mobile incentives, free spins, and other offers are among them.

Is it true that only Litecoin is accepted at LTC Gambling sites?

No, generally, LTC gambling businesses provide additional payment choices to go along with the Litecoin option.

What is Litecoin and how can I use it in poker?

Poker is, by far, the most exciting aspect of any online casino. The finest casinos have live poker rooms with real dealers that allow gamers to interact with each other. Poker isn’t any different from the others in terms of how it’s accessed at an online casino. After they’ve made a deposit, gamblers can start betting.

In which Litecoin casino games can I play LTC, Dogecoin, Dash, or Ethereum?

Litecoin gambling sites have started accepting altcoins and cryptocurrencies, adjusting to the cryptocurrency market. The majority of Litecoin casinos that allow transactions will also take Litecoin, Litecoin Cash, Ethereum, or Dogecoin. Before making their first deposits or payments, players should double-check the payment options offered by a specific casino.

How Popular Are Cryptocurrencies With Online Gamblers?

There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies, and numerous crypto casinos welcome them. However, four of them are quite popular – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin Cash.

The greatest bonuses are typically designed for those five cryptocurrencies, especially in casinos that accept fiat money. Some casinos just accept crypto and provide a greater variety of supported currencies and crypto-oriented specials.

Besides, with crypto currencies, it’s more easy for casinos to accept foreign players – for examples, several best non-UK casino sites accepting UK players allow deposits in cryptos.

Are there any fees associated with Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies?

No, most casinos will not charge you a fee for deposits or withdrawals using Litecoins or other cryptocurrencies. Aside from that, they are also one of the quickest banking options available.

Which countries have restrictions on crypto casinos?

Cryptos are a bit divisive, and each nation has its own viewpoint on them. Some nations have effectively shut down all crypto activities. Only Litecoins have been banned by certain countries.

The following countries will face additional limitations: Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bolivia, Colombia, Egypt, Iran, China, Nepal, Iraq, Algeria (both north and south), North Macedonia, Turkey.

What Are the Most Common Games Played With Cryptos?

Roulette, blackjack, and other card games such as poker and blackjack are the most popular crypto pastimes. While some casinos enable gamblers to wager using cryptos, others convert them into dollars.

Is it legal to gamble with Litecoins?