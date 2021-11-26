7 Best Bitcoin Slots Sites for Crypto Gambling

Are you looking for Bitcoin slots and real-money online casinos to play at? We’ve conducted extensive research on each Slot casino and assigned them ratings for things like service, game availability, customer care, the variety of cryptocurrencies accepted, bonuses and incentives, and more.

Here are the casinos that we recommend for Bitcoin slots. These casinos have one of the broadest selections of Bitcoin slot machines, including jackpot slots, video slots, cartoon or other themed slots, and classic fruit machines.

7 Best Bitcoin Slots Sites: Quick Look

With more casino sites introducing Bitcoin as a banking choice and playing currency, it’s becoming increasingly common. Some of our casinos that provide bitcoin free spins are:

Site Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇

Slots Empire 245% + 55 FS on Caesar’s Empire Crypto deposit bonuses Competitive odds Quick payouts

24/7 customer service 98% 🥈

Slots.lv 300% up to $1,500 – 35x Upcoming event odds High withdrawal limits

24/7 customer support 97% 🥉

Ignition 150% up to $1,500 User-friendly site Regular promos Multiple withdrawal options 95% Super Slots 250% up to $1000 Excellent mobile app Live betting experience Betting contests 93% Big Spin 200% up to $1,000 Best for soccer fans Attractive odds boost Easy to use interface 93% Bitstarz 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 FS – 40x Great DFS selection Great mobile app

User-friendly website 92% Wild Casino 300% up to $3,000 For VPN users 24/7 customer support Crypto friendly 91%

Best Bitcoin Slots Casinos for Gambling

On your first deposit, you will receive 200 Free Spins + 100% bonus up to 1BTC

You can participate in races, promotions, and tournaments on a regular basis

Choose from six welcome packages

Players of all types receive regular bonuses

We suggest the following slot machines for you if you enjoy them:

Howling wolves, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Dragon’s Element, Aztec Magic Deluxe, Wild Diamond, Monkey Jackpot, Wolf Treasure are just a few of the titles available.

Win real money in the fastest growing online casino by playing in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE)

They have an unassailable reputation for providing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week of client service by a highly experienced team.

The app is available for iOS and Android

Comp points can be redeemed for real cash

24/7 customer support

Free Spins, Reel Power, and a 300% Bonus are just a few of the slot-specific bonuses featured. If you deposit via Bitcoin, you’ll get up to 200 free spins and up to 5 BTC.

Slots.lv is a bitcoin slots and cryptocurrency-specific casino that accepts players from all over the world, including the United States. They have a large number of slot machines, many of which have major progressive jackpots. The following slot machines are recommended: Jolly Roger 2, Tiki Wins, Wild Animals, 20 Super Stars, Book of Cats, Aztec Magic Deluxe, Deep Sea, Elvis Frog in Vegas

Play in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Litecoin (LTC).

Slots.lv assures that your personal and financial information is kept secure and private. To ensure that all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, are completed in a secure environment, they use industry-standard security measures (128 bit, SSL data encryption technology). You may have peace of mind that we will never share your information with a third party.

Enjoy three great welcome bonuses

Participate in tournaments for cash prizes

Learn about Bitcoin with a how-to guide

Ignition – If you’re looking for a trustworthy online casino that offers a secure gaming environment, then there’s no better place than Katsubet. They have hundreds of slot machines, and you may deposit using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Litecoin (LTC).

If you like slot machines, this is an excellent choice because the amount of alternatives will never let you down. We suggest visiting the following games: Ancient Blessings, Big Bad Wolf, Four Lucky Diamonds, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Master of Gold, and many more.

A trusted network of casinos

A wide range of banking options are available

A complete mobile gaming solution

Tournaments – If you’re searching for the best online gaming sites that provide a secure gaming environment, Super Slots is one of your top choices. They have hundreds of entertaining slot machines, and deposits can be made using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar Lumens.

If you’re a fan of slot machines, this is an excellent choice since the number of games available will keep you entertained. There are also a lot of winners who are announced on a regular basis.

Choose from a variety of welcome bonuses

Perk points can be earned by playing games

Bonuses for referring friends

Best for Live Dealers, Sports Betting, and Esports, the Best Casino is Big Spin Casino.

One of the most popular online casinos on Earth for Bitcoin players (BTC). They provide a large number of casino games to play, and the slot machines are fantastic.

We propose these top-of-the-line slots with huge progressive jackpots: Playboy Gold Jackpots, Mega Gems, Mr. Vegas, Greedy Goblins, Divine Fortune, Fruit Bonanza, and King Cashalot.

You may play for real money in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), or Tether dollars (USDT).

Players are encouraged to participate in the frequent promotions that they offer. There’s also a big welcome bonus for joining up.

For high rollers, the casino provides a generous VIP program.

How Does Bitcoin Work?

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency with no central bank and operates within a network of computers that control the production and value of the currency. Bitcoins were first introduced on the scene in 2009, and hundreds of companies have started to take bitcoin for a variety of services, including online slots.

Bitcoins are sent from one person to another using special addresses that allow for free and near-instantaneous transactions. In fact, compared to fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies have a number of significant advantages.

When customers deposit money to play online slots using outdated techniques such as debit/credit cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers, there is a little transaction fee that has to be paid by the casino. This forces casinos to provide lower odds and less lucrative incentives in order for them to have an ROI on each player who joins up.

With Bitcoin, these expenses are eliminated, allowing players to receive higher payouts with BTC slots.

Why should you use Bitcoin?

A major benefit of utilizing Bitcoin slot machines is that your money cannot be taken by authorities since it isn’t linked to any particular government or bank, so your funds will not be seized and they will always be available for use. This is especially vital for players who wager in jurisdictions where gambling is yet unlawful.

Finally, Bitcoin Cash offers greater anonymity and mobility for your funds. When you deposit or withdraw cash using a BTC casino, you don’t need to provide personal information like the name on your bank account. This gives you more control over the data you disclose when compared to BTC casinos.

Is it safe to pay at the BTC Slots?

It is worth noting that paying with Bitcoins has its own set of unique problems. There is no central authority responsible for verifying or endorsing payments made in Bitcoin since it is a decentralized blockchain. You simply send the required amount to the specified address, and the payment will be confirmed in the blockchain. Any credits or addresses on the blockchain are accessible to the public, but they cannot be changed. The credit is only secure if you keep your own private key safe. A private key is a key that allows you to access a Bitcoin address and use it, which is known as a public key. You may learn more about this in the “Security” section below.

Even the greatest Bitcoin Slots must encrypt all communications and payment transactions. However, even if the public keys (as an analogy to the account number) are obtained without the corresponding private key, this information is completely useless, which is why public keys (as an analogy to account numbers) can also be shared freely. As a result, paying with Bitcoins at Bitcoin Slots is more secure than using any other payment method.

How We Review the Best Online Slots

Our staff of slot game experts investigated every online slot game thoroughly to verify that it provides the best possible gaming experience. We go through all of the information in our search to provide you with the greatest online slot games available in our assessments. You may trust that each guide to online slots is double-checked for:

1) Bonuses

We check every slot game for any bonuses or perks that may be accessible. Players will know how to activate these incentives and whether they are worth their bankroll, no matter what the bonus offers.

2) RTP and Variance

The return to player (RTP) and variance of a slot game determines how much money a player wins. Our specialists look for the games with the highest RTPs and variances, ensuring that our players know how often they should expect to win.

3) Gameplay Experience

A slot game must have an original theme and high-quality graphics in order to please our experts. There’s no place on our website for uninteresting slot games because our players want an immersive experience.

4) Mobile Optimisation

Players want to be able to play slot machines regardless of where they are. Our review team ensures that each slot game is mobile-optimized without sacrificing gameplay quality.

5) Jackpot Value

A jackpot is the ultimate goal of every slot player. We determine the maximum amount you may expect to win from a slot machine and how to win it. We aim to offer our readers with the greatest possible chance of striking it rich, go over our slots for beginners page for additional information.

How To Start Playing Slots With Bitcoin

Sign up for a bitcoin casino account: Select a Bitcoin casino that accepts US players and opens an account. You may choose from the list of top Bitcoin slots casinos above if you like.

After signing up for a casino at which you have successfully completed the registration process, go to their promotions page to examine their list of bonuses, including Bitcoin offers. After that, select whichever one appeals to you or your spending constraints.

Read the Terms of Service: Before you take the bonus, read the fine print of the offer carefully. Playthrough requirements, a time limit, and a minimum deposit are among the most common bonus conditions.

Claim Your Bonus: Make a qualifying Bitcoin deposit to activate your selected bonus. Some bonuses include a code that must be used to activate the promotion.

Start Playing Your Favorite Bitcoin Slot Machine: All set! When you make a deposit, the casino will credit your gaming account with the bonus. You can now wager and enjoy your favorite slot machines using Bitcoin!

Pros and Cons of Bitcoin Slots

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, has continued to lead despite the emergence of numerous rivals. Bitcoin has a number of advantages and disadvantages when it comes to using it to pay for online slots games.

Benefits of using Bitcoin

Low transaction fees

Because there is no central bank, like with a credit card company, gamers do not have to pay any transaction costs when playing Bitcoin online slots. Bitcoin remains one of the most cost-effective ways to play online.

The price of Bitcoin may rise.

Bitcoin, like other commodities, is limited in quantity. As a result, the value of Bitcoin has been steadily increasing. If you keep your bitcoins in a wallet and buy and sell them on exchanges, the money will appreciate in value. You’ll be able to win real cash playing slots online even if you stop buying digital currency.

Remain totally anonymous.

Online casinos don’t require consumers to reveal their usernames or payment card details, allowing them to enjoy completely free gambling.

Disadvantages of using Bitcoin

It’s possible to get hacked

There have been a number of reports in the media about criminal organizations using Bitcoin. The reputation of Bitcoin has been tainted by money laundering, fraud, and outright computer theft.

Not widely accepted online

Bitcoin is only accepted at a select few online casinos. A list of reputable Bitcoin casinos, however, may be found at the top of the page.

Bitcoin’s value may go down.

Bitcoin is being traded-in cyberspace while you play online slots. That implies that if there are a lot of Bitcoin on the market, the value might drop. Analysts have yet to determine what will happen to Bitcoin’s value long-term.

Best Bitcoin Slots FAQs

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a virtual “crypto-currency” that may be bought and sold for cash online. You may use Bitcoin to pay for things or finance online slots gaming anonymously.

How does Bitcoin work?

Bitcoins are mined using powerful computer programs or traded on internet exchanges. Players may then use entire Bitcoins, or tiny fractions of Bitcoin, to fund their gambling accounts. Slots are played with Bitcoin rather than conventional currencies like USD or Euros.

How do I start using Bitcoin?

You may begin using Bitcoin to gamble on the internet by signing up with an online Bitcoin exchange and creating a wallet. You’ll be able to purchase Bitcoin through ‘markets’ or directly from the exchanges, with a particular price set ahead of time.

Is Bitcoin accepted at online casinos?

Yes, certain existing online casinos allow Bitcoin deposits, and some only accept Bitcoin payouts.

Is it possible to trade in different currencies with Bitcoin?

Yes, Bitcoin can be purchased using cash, credit card payments, or a direct bank transfer. You may also use an alternative crypto-currency to purchase Bitcoin. In some jurisdictions, it might be difficult to acquire Bitcoin with an e-Wallet or credit card. Always do your homework first before making any purchases.

What happens to my Bitcoin wage if I win?

Now that you’ve won, your funds may be transferred back to your virtual wallet in as little as minutes after the casino approves the withdrawal.

How does Bitcoin compare to standard deposit options?

Because there is no “central bank” for Bitcoin, you may frequently avoid many of the expenses and fees associated with other deposit options. It’s also completely anonymous, so you won’t have to worry about giving your card information.

What fees are involved while using Bitcoin to gamble?

Bitcoin fees are low since players avoid typical bank and e-Wallet costs. The fees vary depending on your Bitcoin slots site, but they are typically cheaper than those charged by anything else.

Is Bitcoin gambling safe?