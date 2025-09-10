Researchers from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School received major academic distinctions this summer, securing awards and leadership positions at the Academy of Management (AOM) conference in Copenhagen.

Three faculty members and a doctoral student were recognized for their contributions to management scholarship. The honorees are Professor Richard Whittington, Professor Tom Lawrence, Professor Michelle Rogan, and doctoral candidate Jadwiga Karolina Supryn.

Professor Eric Zhao, Associate Dean for Research, praised the achievements. “These honours at the Academy of Management conference speak to the depth, breadth and global impact of research at Oxford Saïd,” he said. “From shaping foundational theories in strategic management to advancing understanding of technology, inclusion and ethics, our colleagues are making enduring contributions that influence both scholarship and practice worldwide.”

Whittington was elected as an AOM Fellow, the Academy’s highest distinction. The Fellows Group recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to management research and education. Reflecting on the honor, he said: “It’s a real honour to be elected an Academy of Management Fellow and to be joining my Oxford Saïd colleague Professor Eero Vaara in the Fellowship… It should encourage all those pursuing new lines of work.”

Lawrence was part of the team that won the Organization and Management Theory (OMT) Best Paper Published in 2024 Award for the article Constructing Envelopes: How Institutional Custodians Can Tame Disruptive Algorithms. “This paper addresses an increasingly important issue—how societal actors can respond to the potentially harmful effects of algorithms,” he said.

Doctoral candidate Jadwiga Karolina Supryn received multiple accolades for her dissertation research on financial inclusion in Ghana. She won the SAP Best Student Paper Award at the AOM Annual Meeting 2025, was a finalist for the William H Newman Award, and was named Emerging Scholar at the Society for Business Ethics Annual Meeting 2025. “I am deeply honoured to have my solo work on how technology affords inclusive innovation recognised with these awards,” Supryn said.

Meanwhile, Professor Michelle Rogan was appointed Deputy Editor of Organization Science, a leading journal in the field.

Together, these recognitions highlight Oxford Saïd’s growing influence in shaping global conversations on management, strategy, and ethics.

