Interview with Renata Blanc of the International MBA at Porto Business School

Portugal is renowned for its early navigators’ audacious journeys of global exploration. What better home, then, for an International MBA programme that equips its students to navigate global ambiguity with purpose, curiosity, and courage?

Great to have you with us, Ms. Blanc! To start off, could you share the vision that drives Porto Business School’s International MBA?

Our MBA vision is to cultivate “market-ready explorers” — leaders who are equipped not only to respond to change but to lead it. We believe the future belongs to those who can navigate ambiguity with purpose, curiosity, and courage. Our International MBA is designed to empower professionals to shape their own path, with a deeply personalized, future-focused, and impact-driven learning journey.

The programme is described as one that empowers leaders for the “future of work”. From your perspective, what key leadership qualities does today’s evolving business landscape demand, and how does your MBA programme help cultivate them?

That’s such an important question — and one we reflect on constantly. We’re in a moment of profound disruption. It’s not just about technology anymore, although of course the pace of technological change is enormous. It’s also about climate urgency, shifting geopolitical landscapes, and major social transformations. All of these forces are converging to create a business environment that’s more complex and fast-changing than ever before.

The traditional models are no longer enough. Today’s leaders need to be visionary and emotionally intelligent.

So, what does that mean for leadership? Well, it means the traditional models are no longer enough. Today’s leaders need to be visionary and emotionally intelligent. They need to be inclusive, adaptable, and deeply comfortable with uncertainty. It’s no longer about keeping up. Leaders now must be future-shapers — able to imagine new possibilities and mobilize teams and communities to bring them to life.

That mindset is at the heart of our MBA. We’ve built the program to actively cultivate these capabilities. Our Leadership Track, for example, is designed to strengthen self-awareness, improve team dynamics, and help students develop an inclusive leadership style. It includes both group and one-on-one coaching, so students really work on their own leadership identity.

And then we challenge them to apply those skills in the real world. A few examples:

, students work in teams to develop strategic solutions for a real company problem — with support from an AI Lab that equips them with the latest tech insights. Our Team Building with Social Impact event pushes them out of the classroom and into collaborative, purpose-driven outdoor challenges that also serve the community.

event pushes them out of the classroom and into collaborative, purpose-driven outdoor challenges that also serve the community. And through the NGO Board Fellows program, they actually sit on the board of a nonprofit organization. That’s a rare and incredibly rich leadership experience.

Ultimately, we’re not just preparing students for their next job. We’re helping them grow into leaders who can create meaningful, positive impact — in their companies, their industries, and in society at large. And we want that journey to start from the very first day of the program.

In a crowded global MBA landscape, what distinguishes Porto Business School’s International MBA from more traditional or conventional programmes?

I believe our program offers outstanding value. It combines top-tier, contemporary content with a highly personalized and impactful learning experience. What truly sets us apart is the combination of academic excellence, innovation, leadership development, and strong ties to both community and industry. Key differentiators include:

, with a wide set of electives and a choice of six areas of specialization from which to select one on which to concentrate — including traditional areas like Finance, Strategy, Marketing, and Operations, as well as cutting-edge domains like Innovation & Entrepreneurship or Data, Tech & AI. AI-Powered Personalization, here we’re walking the talk — much of the upcoming cohort journey will already be supported by real-time AI advisors and coaching tools, helping students navigate choices and maximize their learning experience.

And of course, Porto itself is an integral part of our value proposition. It’s a vibrant, charming city with a rich mix of heritage, coastline beauty, and a dynamic business environment that blends established industries with a thriving startup scene.

Two of the programme’s standout components are the Leadership Track and the Business Impact Challenge. How do these hands-on experiences translate into tangible, real-world value for students?

These experiences are not academic simulations — they’re career accelerators. The Leadership Track helps students master interpersonal and executive skills, while the AI-powered Business Impact Challenge (BIC) places them at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and strategic problem-solving, producing results that add immediate value to their professional portfolios.

The Career Development Center plays a central role in guiding students beyond the classroom. Could you elaborate on the type of support and resources you provide to help participants shape their post-MBA career paths?

Our Career Development Center provides one-on-one coaching, skill mapping, and AI-powered CV optimization. Students receive individualized support to identify the right career paths, develop standout profiles, and connect with global opportunities, whether they’re pivoting industries or accelerating their current trajectory.

With features like the Global Immersion Week and a culturally diverse cohort, your MBA clearly has a global dimension. How does the programme foster a truly international mindset among its participants?

From Global Immersion Weeks in cities like Amsterdam and New York to exchanges with partner schools worldwide, our program immerses students in international contexts. Combined with a truly diverse cohort — 50 per cent international students from over 10 countries — we nurture cultural intelligence, cross-border collaboration, and global leadership.

Professionals today are seeking more than just technical acumen — they’re also after personal growth, purpose, and resilience. How does the programme nurture the holistic development of its students?

We go beyond technical skills. The IMBA nurtures each student’s sense of purpose, resilience, and self-knowledge. Through dynamic learning, coaching, and electives designed around personal passions and market needs, we help students align their career goals with deeper personal meaning.

Porto itself has become known for its dynamic startup ecosystem and innovation-driven business environment. How does being located in this vibrant city enrich the MBA experience and open doors for entrepreneurial exploration?

Porto is a thriving innovation hub, and our students are embedded in it. Whether through the Entrepreneurship Track, local startup collaborations, or integration in projects of the Porto Business School Innovation Exploration Hub, our students access real opportunities to prototype, pitch, and build ventures in one of Europe’s most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or evolutions can we expect from the International MBA in the coming years?

Looking forward, we’re expanding our AI-driven personalization tools and integrating more tech-enabled, impact-focused learning experiences. We are also deepening our global partnerships and designing new formats that bring even more flexibility and relevance to tomorrow’s leaders.

And finally, on a personal note — as Programme Director, how do you define success when it comes to your students and the legacy of the programme?

Success, to me, means transformation — when a student not only reaches their goals but discovers new ones, becoming a more empowered, self-aware, and impactful version of themselves. The true legacy of our IMBA is the community of bold, values-driven leaders we help shape across industries and borders.

Executive Profile