Oxford Saïd Business School has been ranked 15th globally for its MBA program by LinkedIn, securing fourth in Europe and second in the UK. This is based on LinkedIn’s first global business school rankings, analyzing career outcomes of millions of MBA alumni, including job placement, senior leadership advancement, and network strength. Oxford Saïd was praised for its entrepreneurial alumni, with “Founder” being a common job title. The school’s commitment to personalized career guidance and leadership development contributed to the strong performance in this new ranking.

