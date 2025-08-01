LEORON Professional Development Institute has joined forces with the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford to deliver advanced training aimed at meeting the growing demand for professional development across the GCC and beyond.

The partnership will roll out online programs in Advanced Leadership, AI in Finance, Digital Transformation Strategy and Business Operations. Developed exclusively for this initiative, the courses combine Oxford Saïd’s academic depth with interactive, classroom-style learning.

“This partnership reflects a strategic move to redefine how professional learning is delivered, moving beyond traditional online and classroom formats,” said Mariana Ignatov, VP Certified Programs at LEORON.

Caroline Williams, Executive Director of Oxford Saïd Online, called the collaboration “a natural and strategic fit,” noting the GCC’s role as a major economic hub. The program is designed to equip professionals across sectors with critical skills to navigate complex industries and make informed decisions.

