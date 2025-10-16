A new report has revealed that while most teenagers now rely on artificial intelligence for schoolwork, many find it hard to tell whether the information they get from it is accurate.

The study, conducted by Oxford University Press (OUP), surveyed more than 2,000 students aged 13 to 18 about their use of AI in education. It found that over half of them said it was difficult to know if AI-generated content was true, and almost a third admitted they could not tell whether what they read from AI tools was reliable.

According to the report, eight in ten teenagers use AI for homework, essays, or revision. Many students said they often seek guidance from their teachers on how to use the technology properly. However, a third of those surveyed believed their teachers lacked confidence in using AI themselves.

Assistant headteacher Dan Williams of Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School in Sutton Coldfield said that AI had become a regular part of his pupils’ study routines. “Some are using it really effectively and are using it as a personal tutor and getting that help,” he said. “But many are copying and pasting from the AI. They do not yet have that bank of knowledge and experience to test whether something is correct or not.”

Williams, who also serves as the school’s AI lead, admitted that even he finds it challenging to detect AI-generated videos. His experience reflects a wider concern that students are becoming increasingly dependent on technology without developing the critical skills to question what they see or read.

Despite these concerns, the report also highlighted positive attitudes toward AI. Dr. Alexandra Tomescu from Oxford University Press said students were not entirely negative about the technology. “We hear a lot about how AI is all doom and gloom and how it’s going to make young people very dependent on it,” she said. “But when asked, actually nine out of ten students have said that they have benefitted from AI, especially in skill development.”

Dr. Tomescu added that students identified problem-solving, creative writing, and critical thinking as key skills they had improved through AI-assisted learning.

To address the growing need for responsible and informed AI use, Oxford University Press has launched a new AI and Education Site aimed at helping teachers strengthen their understanding of digital tools. The site provides resources, training materials, and best practices for integrating AI safely into classrooms.

The Department for Education has also published its own guidance, offering schools advice on how to use AI responsibly and ensure student safety.

Experts say the findings highlight a generational shift in how technology is shaping learning. While AI has the potential to enhance creativity and productivity, educators are being urged to help students develop the ability to question and verify information rather than rely on it blindly.

As schools continue to adapt to the digital age, the challenge now lies in balancing innovation with critical awareness, ensuring that students not only learn with AI but also learn about it.

