London Business School Launches UK’s First Campus-Wide Generative AI Gateway

London Business School has become the first UK institution to deploy nebulaONE, a secure generative AI platform developed by Cloudforce and powered by Microsoft Azure. The school rolled out its custom-branded “LBS AI” platform in just two weeks, offering students, faculty and staff a secure environment to explore advanced language models including OpenAI’s GPT, Claude, and DeepSeek.

The launch reflects LBS’ commitment to scaling responsible and equitable AI access across its entire campus. The platform allows users to build custom AI agents for tasks ranging from teaching support to operational efficiency, with no complex onboarding required.

LBS Chief Digital and Information Officer Danny Attias led the initiative, following a recommendation from UCLA Anderson School of Management. After a live demo at the London campus, Attias and the LBS team moved swiftly from pilot to full deployment.

“Security and privacy were non-negotiable,” said Attias. “nebulaONE gave us institution-level control and confidence, unlike public tools.”

Professor Nicos Savva of LBS praised Cloudforce for tailoring the solution to the school’s learning and innovation needs. Since its launch, the platform has received strong engagement, including an oversubscribed Promptathon training session hosted by Cloudforce in April.

LBS is now part of a growing network of institutions adopting nebulaONE to integrate generative AI in higher education. As a development partner, the school will play an active role in shaping future features and best practices.

The initiative is supported by Microsoft’s UK education team and was featured in a recent AI Innovation Guide co-authored by Microsoft and Cloudforce.

