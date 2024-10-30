The Wharton School announced a new AI Leadership Program, featuring internet entrepreneur and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, set to launch in early 2025. The six-week, live online course will run from January 27 to February 25, 2025, and is hosted by the Aresty Institute of Executive Education.

Hoffman will lead the inaugural session, followed by lectures from faculty at Wharton’s Mack Institute and AI & Analytics Initiative. Aimed at senior executives and business leaders, the program will address core AI leadership skills, including ethical AI usage, AI-enhanced decision-making, and challenging common misconceptions about AI.

Academic Director Stefano Puntoni highlighted the program’s goal to prepare leaders for a future where human and AI-driven decisions intersect. “We want to equip executives with insights and the confidence to navigate this era of transformative change,” Puntoni stated.

Program sessions will cover topics like “The Promise and Pitfalls of AI in Business” with Professor Ethan Mollick and “Human Flourishing vs. Human Replacement” with Puntoni. Participants can choose from two options: an Observer Participant option at $1,500, allowing live-stream access and moderated Slack discussions, or a $9,900 WAVE Classroom experience, which includes live lectures, networking events, and direct engagement with faculty.

“Through this timely partnership with Wharton, our goal is to help leaders leverage AI as an extension of human will, unlocking unprecedented potential,” Hoffman said in the announcement.

