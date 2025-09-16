The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has been ranked the top university in London for the fourteenth year in a row, according to the Complete University Guide 2026. The institution also retained its position as the third-best university overall in the United Kingdom out of 130 universities assessed.

The rankings evaluate universities across ten categories, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spending, investment in student facilities, continuation rates, student-to-staff ratios, and graduate outcomes.

Professor Susana Mourato, LSE’s Vice President and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research), welcomed the recognition. “Our position as the top university in London, yet again, is testament to LSE’s unwavering commitment to research excellence and real-world impact. It is also a well-deserved recognition of our dedicated community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni,” she said.

“Rooted in London with a truly international outlook, LSE will continue to educate students and generate ideas that help shape the world’s political, economic and social future for the better,” Mourato added.

The Complete University Guide ranking reinforces LSE’s strong performance in other league tables. In March, it was ranked top in London and sixth globally for Social Science and Management in the 2025 QS subject rankings. Last autumn, LSE was named the top university in the UK and awarded “University of the Year 2025” by the Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

