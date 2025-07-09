AI is no longer science fiction. It’s here and it’s here to stay. And while the hype is loud – AI is already reshaping the way we live, work, and lead. The leaders who succeed are those who understand the stakes, can evaluate whether the benefit is worth the complexity for their organisations, and understand how to make AI work with employees and current practices. It won’t be those who wait for the perfect playbook that may never come. LSE Executive Education is offering today’s business leaders the cutting-edge psychological and cultural evolutionary insights they need to navigate AI’s impact on decision-making, creativity, productivity, and all other aspects of business. Drawing on cutting-edge research at the intersection of AI and psychology, behavioural science, and cultural evolution, the course offers a fresh, human-centred approach to a fast-moving technological revolution. LSE’s bold new programme is: AI and the Future of Organisations: Insights for Business.

More than just machine learning: A human approach to tech-driven innovation

LSE’s new programme isn’t another technical bootcamp or buzzword parade taught by people outside the industry. Instead, we get to the heart of what matters: how leaders can integrate AI responsibly and effectively in their organisations. Participants explore how AI shapes decision-making, creativity, productivity, and how culture – and how to lead through that change.

As the top university in the country, LSE’s programme (one of the first of its kind) combines the tech aspect of AI with corporate culture, psychology and behavioural science. You’re not going to get theoretical discussions in ivory towers. You’re going to get real world case studies, practical experience, and guest speakers from companies on the AI frontier – OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Faculty AI, Korn Ferry, and Electric Twin, executives leave with practical tools to deploy AI in a way that’s safe, ethical, and strategically sound.

The possibilities of AI technology are huge. As are the potential pitfalls.

A little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing. Already, many big businesses are falling foul and paying the price of not taking the time to really understand how AI can work effectively for their organisation. Just ask Air Canada, which was ordered to pay compensation after its chatbot gave false information. Mistakes like these aren’t just embarrassing, they’re expensive. And they often stem from a failure to understand not just how AI works, but how it behaves.

Understanding reinforcement learning, neural networks, or back propagation are only part of what you need, and not even the most important part. What matters is grasping how AI acts like a social agent and how it doesn’t, what it can do, and what it can’t, and what that means for communication, coordination, and risk. An intuitive and evidence-based understanding, grounded in reality will let leaders see past the hype, know what to ask in evaluating strategies, and develop AI communication skills to avoid making costly strategic mistakes.

– Professor Michael Muthukrishna

LSE are offering C-suites and other senior leaders knowledge and skills through an intense, immersive week that will enhance existing leadership skills with new tools and strategies, as well as aid the cultural adaptation of workforces to a new technological reality – effectively helping leaders to futureproof their businesses.

An elite teaching team with real-world edge

This hands-on, applied programme is taught by Professor Michael Muthukrishna and Dr Dario Krpan, both with deep industry experience, alongside leading industry expert guest speakers, such as Joel Liebo (Senior Research Scientist, Google DeepMind), Marc Warner (CEO of Faculty AI), Jayna Devani (International Education Lead, OpenAI), Ben Warner (CEO of Electric Twin, former UK government Chief Data Scientist, and LSE Senior Visiting Fellow), and Vinay Menon (Senior Partner and Global AI Lead at Korn Ferry). It’s a rare opportunity to engage directly with thinkers and practitioners shaping the future of AI — and business.

A future-focused portfolio for an ever-changing world.

AI is just one of the many complex challenges that LSE is helping business leaders and executives to navigate, understand and overcome. Their broad portfolio of contemporary topics is designed to stretch, challenge and empower participants to think critically and analytically about the bigger picture. To interrogate what the issues of today mean to the future of businesses and gain an increased awareness of the intricate interconnectedness of global business, geopolitics and socioeconomics and how vital this is to navigating change with confidence.

Rated the number one university in the UK and University of the Year by the Times and Sunday Times, each programme is delivered by a world-class faculty and informed by cutting-edge research. It’s no wonder LSE has been equipping leaders for success for 130 years and will continue to do so for many more to come.