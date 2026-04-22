Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant disruptor but a present force reshaping how organisations operate, compete, and lead. As AI systems grow more capable, the question is no longer whether leaders should adapt, but how. What skills define effective leadership in an era where machines can analyse, predict, and even generate?

In this curated selection, The European Business Review highlights ten essential articles exploring the evolving demands on leadership in the age of AI. From strategic foresight and ethical judgment to human-centric decision-making, these pieces offer a comprehensive guide to what it takes to lead in a world increasingly shaped by intelligent systems.

By Vedika Lal, Zuzanna Staniszewska, and Géraldine Galindo

This foundational piece sets the stage by outlining the core competencies leaders must develop to remain relevant. It argues that while technical literacy is important, the real differentiators will be adaptability, critical thinking, and the ability to lead alongside AI systems. Leaders must become translators between technology and human value.

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By Ivan Shkvarun

Risk management frameworks built for predictable environments struggle to keep up with AI’s dynamic and opaque nature. Shkvarun highlights the need for leaders to adopt probabilistic thinking, embrace uncertainty, and rethink governance structures. Future leaders must be comfortable making decisions without complete information.

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By Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir

Leadership in AI is not just about innovation but also responsibility. Drawing from Nordic approaches, Guðbjörnsdóttir explores how leaders can balance technological advancement with sustainability, ethics, and social trust. It underscores the importance of long-term thinking and stakeholder alignment.

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By Camellia Chan

AI adoption is uneven, and leaders must address the widening gap between those who benefit and those left behind. Chan emphasises inclusive leadership, highlighting the need for policies, education, and organisational cultures that democratise AI capabilities.

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By Marat Bolatov

Amid the noise surrounding AI, leaders must distinguish substance from hype. Bolatov focuses on practical value creation, urging leaders to prioritise measurable outcomes over trends. Strategic clarity and disciplined execution emerge as critical leadership skills.

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By Anthony Neal Macri

As AI breaks down language barriers, it introduces new vulnerabilities like misinterpretation, bias, and security concerns. Leaders must develop oversight capabilities and ethical awareness to manage these risks while leveraging the benefits of global connectivity.

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By Fernanda Arreola and David Jaidan

One of the most dangerous misconceptions about AI is its perceived infallibility. Arreola and Jaidan explain why large language models can project false confidence, and why leaders must cultivate skepticism and verification practices. Judgment, not blind trust, becomes a defining leadership trait.

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By Jonathan Sharp

Contrary to popular belief, AI alone does not transform organisations—leaders do. Sharp argues that culture, governance, and human behavior remain the primary drivers of change. Leaders must focus on organisational readiness, not just technological adoption.

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By Jacques Bughin

Waiting for the “right moment” to adopt AI can be a costly mistake. Bughin reframes AI as a strategic commitment rather than a tactical choice. Leaders must show conviction, invest consistently, and build capabilities over time.

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By Anthony Neal Macri

Even as AI tools become more advanced, human expertise remains indispensable. Macri reinforces the importance of domain knowledge, contextual understanding, and nuanced judgment: qualities that machines cannot fully replicate. Future leaders must champion human-AI collaboration, not replacement.

Across these ten articles, a clear pattern emerges: leadership in the age of AI is less about mastering technology and more about mastering complexity. The leaders of tomorrow will need to combine technical awareness with deeply human skills such as empathy, ethics, curiosity, and resilience.

AI may transform the tools of leadership, but it does not replace the responsibility. If anything, it raises the stakes. The question is no longer whether leaders will work with AI but whether they are prepared to lead wisely because of it.

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