As organizations confront rising burnout, shifting expectations, and growing demands for inclusion and psychological safety, the workplace has become one of the most critical frontiers of leadership. Performance, well-being, and culture are no longer separate conversations. They are deeply intertwined, shaping how people experience work and how organizations sustain success.

The European Business Review’s editorial team has curated this collection of must-read workplace articles to help leaders, managers, and employees navigate the interpersonal, cultural, and psychological dynamics defining work today. These pieces move beyond theory, offering practical guidance rooted in research, lived experience, and real-world challenges.

These articles provide:

Tools for managing difficult relationships and toxic behaviors

Insight into inclusion, bias, and psychological safety at work

Strategies for preventing burnout and building resilience

Leadership guidance for creating workplaces people are proud of

Whether you are leading teams, shaping culture, or striving to protect your own well-being, these articles offer timely insights to help you create healthier, more human-centered workplaces in 2025 and beyond.

By George Kohlrieser

Drawing on his experience as a hostage negotiator, George Kohlrieser offers a powerful reframing of workplace conflict. Difficult colleagues whether negative, controlling, or disengaged can leave us feeling trapped and emotionally drained. The solution, he argues, lies not in force, but in connection, mindset, and influence.

By Avi Liran

Gossip is often seen as corrosive, but Avi Liran introduces a compelling alternative: reverse backstabbing. By deliberately spreading positive stories and praise behind others’ backs, individuals can build trust, strengthen relationships, and reshape workplace culture.

By Leanne Maskell

As awareness of AuDHD grows, organizations face new legal, cultural, and managerial responsibilities. Leanne Maskell explores how equality law applies to neurodivergent employees and why one-size-fits-all approaches fall short.

By Redzo Mujcic

Racial bias in the workplace is often subtle and unconscious, yet its effects are deeply consequential. Drawing on rigorous research, this article reveals how bias influences everyday business interactions even when individuals believe they are acting fairly.

By Katia Vlachos

Toxic behavior at work is not always loud or obvious. Often, it appears in subtle forms that erode confidence and well-being over time. Katia Vlachos offers clear, practical strategies for recognizing toxicity and protecting yourself from its impact.

By Anne Katrine Carlsson Sejr

Pride at work does not come from slogans or perks—it grows from authentic, people-centered leadership. This article outlines four essential themes that help organizations create workplaces where employees feel respected, trusted, and connected to purpose.

By Mailys George

When employees feel devalued or misunderstood, their sense of identity is threatened, often leading to emotional exhaustion and disengagement. Mailys George explores how managers can recognize identity threats and respond through open dialogue and diagnostic tools.

By Shawna Simcik

Burnout is no longer an exception. It is a widespread reality, even among high performers. Shawna Simcik examines why traditional performance models are unsustainable and how organizations can cultivate resilience without sacrificing results.

By Ginka Toegel

Microaggressions are often unintentional, but their cumulative impact can be devastating. This article explains how subtle slights undermine confidence, belonging, and psychological safety—ultimately driving attrition.

By Sylvana Rochet

High performance often requires pressure, but too much pressure becomes toxic stress. In this timely article, Sylvana Rochet shows leaders how to apply performance-boosting pressure without damaging morale or health.

The future of work will belong to organizations that recognize the human realities behind productivity and create environments where people can perform without sacrificing dignity, identity, or health. By applying the insights from these must-read articles, leaders and professionals alike can help build workplaces that are not only effective, but genuinely sustainable.