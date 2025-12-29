In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, rapid technological acceleration, and shifting customer expectations, innovation has become less about isolated breakthroughs and more about building systems that continuously adapt, learn, and evolve. Today’s most innovative organizations are not simply those with the best ideas, but those that combine human judgment, disciplined experimentation, psychological safety, and strategic clarity to turn uncertainty into opportunity.

The European Business Review’s editorial team has curated this collection of must-read articles on innovation to help leaders navigate this complexity. Together, these pieces explore how organizations can innovate responsibly, harness AI without losing their humanity, and create the cultural and structural foundations needed for sustained progress.

These articles offer:

Practical frameworks for innovation in AI-driven environments

Insights into human-centered innovation and organizational culture

Strategic guidance for managing risk, change, and disruption

Real-world perspectives on how incumbents and leaders can win in fast-changing markets

Whether you are an executive driving transformation, an innovation leader designing new systems, or a strategist seeking long-term relevance, these readings will equip you with the ideas needed to innovate with confidence in the coming year.

By Matthew Egan

In today’s AI-driven economy, failure is no longer a setback but a strategic asset. Matthew Egan argues that organizations that learn how to fail intelligently can adapt faster, innovate more effectively, and outperform competitors. Rather than avoiding mistakes, leaders must design environments that reward experimentation, resilience, and iterative learning.

By Luke Treglown

As AI increasingly mimics human traits such as empathy and personality, our perceptions of these systems are becoming as important as their technical capabilities. Luke Treglown explores how the appearance of humanity in AI shapes trust, engagement, and ethical concerns regardless of whether AI truly understands emotions.

By Filippo Frangi

Generative AI is redefining every stage of the innovation process, from opportunity identification to experimentation, co-creation, and go-to-market execution. Filippo Frangi shows how GenAI acts as a catalyst for creative disruption, enabling faster iteration and more inclusive innovation.

By Michael J. Provitera & Mostafa Sayyadi

Drawing on decades of consulting experience and academic insight, this article expands on Kotter’s change model to reveal what truly drives high-performance transformation. The authors argue that sustainable innovation is fundamentally team-oriented and must be embedded in organizational systems, not driven by isolated initiatives.

By Doug Hall

Too many organizations chase breakthrough ideas while ignoring the systems that make innovation repeatable. Doug Hall introduces the PDSA cycle—Plan, Do, Study, Act—as the disciplined engine behind successful innovation.

By Stephanie Bown

As AI automates tasks, human thinking becomes more valuable. Stephanie Bown outlines four practical strategies leaders can use to sharpen cognitive skills, strengthen judgment, and remain relevant in an increasingly automated world.

By Dr. Alexandra Dobra-Kiel

Despite unprecedented technological progress, truly disruptive innovation is declining. Dr. Dobra-Kiel argues that the missing ingredient is psychological safety, an often misunderstood but essential element of innovative cultures.

By Chengyi Lin & Lluvia Shen

As Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers reshape the global market, incumbents face mounting pressure to innovate. This article argues that success does not lie in imitation, but in leveraging incumbents’ unique strengths through strategic differentiation.

By Knut Haanaes & Julia Binder

Innovation requires change, and change is rarely comfortable. Drawing on Maslow’s insight into growth versus safety, this article explores how leaders can guide organizations through transformation in ways that create long-term value.

By Peter Weill & Stephanie L. Woerner

The most innovative companies are shifting from industry-based thinking to domain-oriented models focused on customer outcomes. Based on global research, this article shows how domain-oriented organizations outperform their peers in growth and profitability.

Across these articles, one message is clear: innovation today is as much about people, culture, and systems as it is about technology. AI, generative tools, and digital platforms offer unprecedented potential. But only organizations that combine them with psychological safety, disciplined experimentation, ethical judgment, and strategic clarity will succeed.