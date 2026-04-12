By Ivan Shkvarun

As AI-enabled fraud evolves, traditional risk frameworks fail to capture how trust, identity, and legitimacy are manipulated inside everyday business processes.

Recent research from the McKinsey & Company shows that AI adoption is now widespread, but organizations are still adapting their governance and risk practices. In the firm’s 2025 global “State of AI” survey, many companies reported experiencing negative consequences from AI deployments – such as inaccurate outputs, intellectual-property concerns, and compliance issues, prompting organizations to strengthen internal controls and risk-mitigation mechanisms. At the same time, executive-level risk awareness should increase.

AI fraud is a trust infrastructure problem

Traditional security frameworks assume that attackers will attempt to break systems. However, AI-enabled fraud works differently because it replicates legitimate behavior. Deepfake voices, synthetic identities, and AI-generated communications do not necessarily trigger security alerts because they imitate normal business activity. Instead of exploiting technical vulnerabilities, these attacks manipulate trust relationships inside organizations.

In this environment, the critical question for risk management is no longer:

“Where can attackers penetrate our systems?”

But rather:

“Where can attackers convincingly imitate trusted actors?”

AI systems make it possible to fabricate signals that organizations historically relied on as proof of authenticity, including executive communication patterns, identity verification signals, media artifacts such as voice and video, and approval workflows.

As a result, many AI-driven threats do not appear as cybersecurity incidents at all. They emerge inside everyday operational processes such as financial approvals, HR verification, vendor onboarding, or internal communications. The risk therefore shifts from system compromise to trust manipulation.

AI Risk Is Becoming a Board-Level Governance Issue

Consulting reports and industry research increasingly frame AI risk not as a purely technical problem, but as a matter of corporate governance and board oversight. As organizations deploy AI systems across critical workflows, regulators and audit committees are beginning to evaluate AI misuse through the lens of broader governance responsibilities.

In practice, this places AI risk within three established oversight domains:

enterprise risk management (ERM)

operational resilience

corporate governance oversight

Much like cybersecurity reporting became a board-level requirement over the past decade, organizations are likely to introduce formal AI risk reporting frameworks to ensure executive accountability and transparency.

As this shift unfolds, boards will increasingly ask leadership teams a new set of questions:

Where can AI impersonate authority inside the organization?

Where can AI fabricate trust signals?

Where could synthetic identities enter critical workflows?

Traditional Risk Matrices Are Built Around Failures

Most corporate risk matrices were developed around predictable operational failures, including system outages, policy violations, data breaches, and infrastructure disruptions. Classic enterprise risk management frameworks assume that risk emerges when something breaks, whether a system fails, a policy is violated, or an attacker exploits a technical vulnerability.

AI-enabled threats operate differently because they replicate legitimate behavior instead of breaking systems. Examples include synthetic identities, deepfake voice and video impersonation, AI-generated corporate communications, and automated spear-phishing campaigns. These threats do not necessarily trigger traditional security alerts because they resemble normal business activity, which means they often remain hidden inside existing risk categories such as cybersecurity, fraud, compliance, or reputational risk.

At the same time, most existing security infrastructures were designed to stop technical intrusions using mechanisms such as blacklists, CAPTCHAs, single-factor authentication, and traditional KYC processes. However, AI-powered attacks increasingly target trust relationships and human decision-making rather than technical systems. Deepfake technologies can replicate executive voices or faces, enabling attackers to impersonate senior leadership, while AI-generated communication combined with contextual knowledge makes interactions appear legitimate.

In parallel, AI has changed the economics of cybercrime. Criminal actors can adopt new AI models within days of their public release, while tools for generating deepfake voices, synthetic identities, and advanced phishing campaigns are rapidly appearing on underground markets. The rise of “fraud-as-a-service” platforms further lowers the barrier to entry, resulting in faster attack development cycles, lower operational costs, and higher scalability. Traditional risk matrices, which assume relatively slow and rare risk events, struggle to capture this speed and scale.

These dynamics also explain why AI-native attacks hide inside legitimate activity. Traditional security systems, which rely on detecting abnormal behavior in networks or software, are poorly equipped to identify behaviorally plausible manipulations designed to blend into normal operations.

As a result, employees have become the primary attack surface. Modern AI-driven fraud increasingly targets individuals rather than infrastructure, while the method of exploitation has evolved beyond conventional phishing. Attackers now exploit authority signals, contextual information, internal processes, and timing and urgency.

Common attack vectors include:

Authority spoofing (CEO or CFO voice messages generated via deepfake)

Urgency traps (requests framed as “confidential” or “needed within minutes”)

Context hijacking (knowledge of internal projects, teams, and timelines)

Process abuse (requests to bypass procedures “just this once”)

Tool trust abuse (claims that “the AI system already approved it”)

What an AI Risk Matrix Should Include

A modern AI risk matrix should reflect the shift from technical failures to trust-based threats. In practice, organizations tend to operationalize this through three core defensive functions (risk prevention, threat detection and monitoring, investigation and attribution). To structure these risks more clearly, companies can introduce a higher-level model that sits across existing frameworks.

A practical model can be defined through 5 interconnected layers:

Layer 1: Threat Actor

This layer identifies who is behind the activity, including not only external attackers but also synthetic identities, compromised insiders, or hybrid human-AI actors acting on behalf of an ultimate beneficiary.

Layer 2: Attack Vector

This layer focuses on how the attack is executed, including deepfake communication, AI-generated content, automated impersonation, and coordinated multi-channel interactions.

Layer 3: Target Surface

This layer defines where the attack manifests, often within operational workflows such as financial approvals, HR processes, vendor onboarding, and internal communications rather than traditional IT infrastructure.

Layer 4: Impact

This layer evaluates the business impact, including financial loss, reputational damage, compliance exposure, and operational disruption, which may materialize rapidly due to the scalability of AI-driven attacks.

Layer 5: AI Amplification Factor

This additional layer captures how AI increases the speed, scale, realism, and adaptability of attacks, enabling them to blend into legitimate activity and exploit trust at scale.

This structure complements existing risk matrices by providing a clearer way to map AI-native threats across identity, behavior, and context. It also aligns more closely with how these threats operate in practice.

The distinction becomes clearer when looking at how different layers contribute to risk understanding. When organizations focus only on the threat actor and attack vector, they effectively describe how attacks are carried out. However, this remains a technical view of the problem. Once the target surface and business impact are added, the same scenario is reframed as business risk rather than a cybersecurity incident. The full picture emerges when the AI amplification factor is included, since it explains why these threats scale differently and why they represent a structurally new category of risk.

A simplified example illustrates how this model works in practice:

Deepfake CFO scam

WHO: AI-enabled attacker

HOW: Deepfake voice call

WHERE: Finance team

IMPACT: $5M wire transfer

AI Amplification Factor:

Scale: medium

Personalization: extreme

Cost: low

This type of scenario demonstrates how quickly the framing changes. What initially appears as a cybersecurity incident becomes a broader business risk once its operational context and impact are considered. When the AI amplification factor is included, it becomes clear why such attacks are emerging as a systemic challenge rather than isolated events.

Conclusion

Traditional corporate risk matrices are poorly equipped for the AI era because they were designed for technical failures rather than large-scale simulation and manipulation.

An effective AI risk matrix must therefore move beyond traditional cybersecurity models and focus on the evolving dynamics of trust, identity, and synthetic reality.

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