Interview with Gonzalo Alonso

As digital interactions expand, organisations are rethinking trust, identity, and fraud prevention to balance security, privacy, and seamless customer experiences.

Digital trust is becoming central to how organisations protect users, prevent fraud, and build long-term customer confidence in an increasingly connected world. Gonzalo Alonso discusses how identity, cybersecurity, and trust infrastructure are evolving alongside AI, digital platforms, and stricter regulatory expectations across global markets.

You have worked at the forefront of major technology shifts. What personal experiences shaped the way you think about trust and safety in the digital world today?

One thing becomes very clear when you spend enough time around technology transformation: every major wave of innovation creates extraordinary opportunity, but also introduces entirely new forms of risk.

People adopt technology when they feel empowered by it. They reject it when they feel exposed by it.

I have seen this repeatedly. The internet changed how people access information. Mobile transformed how people interact. Cloud changed how businesses operate. AI is now reshaping how decisions are made. Every leap forward makes the world more connected, but also expands the surface area for fraud, manipulation and misuse.

What has shaped my perspective is seeing how quickly trust becomes the deciding factor in whether innovation succeeds or fails.

People adopt technology when they feel empowered by it. They reject it when they feel exposed by it.

Today we generate more digital interactions in a day than previous generations generated in months. Yet many of the trust mechanisms behind those interactions were designed decades ago.

Trust has become infrastructure.

Digital trust is no longer a security problem sitting inside an IT department. It is becoming a business problem, a societal problem and increasingly a competitive advantage.

Trust used to sit in institutions. Today it increasingly sits in experiences.

Across your career, you have seen how quickly the digital landscape evolves. What lessons have most influenced your approach to tackling fraud and protecting users?

Fraud adapts faster than organisations do.

That has probably been one of the most important lessons.

Historically, security operated like a castle: build higher walls, create stronger barriers and protect the perimeter. But digital ecosystems no longer have clear boundaries.

Cybercrime has also become industrialised. According to estimates from Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime costs are expected to reach trillions of dollars annually worldwide. Attackers now use automation, AI and increasingly sophisticated social engineering techniques.

The response cannot be adding more friction.

For years, many organisations treated security as a trade-off against user experience. Add another password. Add another form. Add another security question.

The result often creates frustration for legitimate users while sophisticated attackers continue adapting.

The better approach is shifting from static trust toward continuous trust.

Don’t ask users to repeatedly prove themselves. Build systems capable of understanding context, behaviour and cryptographic proof in real time.

Fraud moves. Trust needs to move faster.

Looking back on your career in global technology leadership, what advice would you give to professionals aiming to build meaningful and lasting success in this space?

Technology changes constantly. Human behaviour changes much more slowly.

People entering technology often focus entirely on technical knowledge. Technical expertise matters, but curiosity matters more.

Stay close to customers. Stay close to problems. Stay close to change.

Many successful companies become obsessed with their products. The strongest companies become obsessed with solving problems.

I would also tell people not to optimise for short-term trends.

Ten years ago everyone was talking about mobile disruption. Today it is AI. Tomorrow it will be something else.

The technology changes.

The fundamentals do not.

Learn continuously. Adapt constantly. Build relationships. Protect your credibility.

Your reputation compounds faster than your résumé.

When it comes to leadership, how can executives guide their teams to prioritise trust and safety without slowing down innovation?

Leaders often frame innovation and trust as opposing forces. I think that is a mistake.

Trust accelerates innovation.

Without trust, adoption slows. Customers hesitate. Regulators intervene. Growth becomes harder.

The most successful organisations integrate trust into design rather than adding it later as a control mechanism.

Security teams, product teams and business teams cannot operate as separate functions anymore.

Trust should become part of product thinking from day one.

We saw something similar happen with user experience years ago. Companies stopped asking whether design mattered and started embedding design into everything.

Trust is following the same path.

The strongest products of the next decade are not only useful.

They are trustworthy by design.

For leaders in banks, fintech, and digital platforms, what practical steps can help balance user protection with a smooth and simple experience?

The first step is stopping the assumption that security means creating more friction.

Consumers already experience password fatigue, authentication fatigue and notification fatigue.

Research shows that abandoned onboarding journeys increase dramatically when customers encounter too many steps or unnecessary complexity.

Every additional click creates a decision point. Every decision point creates potential abandonment.

The question should not be: How do we add more security?

The question should be: How do we remove unnecessary friction while increasing certainty?

That means moving toward stronger identity foundations, passwordless authentication, risk-based verification and privacy-preserving technologies.

Know their age, not their birthday.

Verify customers without collecting more data than necessary.

The best security experiences are often invisible.

With new rules emerging across Europe, how should leaders prepare their organisations to stay compliant while continuing to grow?

Too many organisations still view regulation as a checklist exercise.

That approach creates short-term compliance and long-term complexity.

The organisations that adapt fastest are rarely the ones reacting to change. They are the ones building for it before it arrives.

Europe is entering a period of significant change with initiatives around digital identity, privacy, AI and data governance. Compliance requirements are increasing, but they are also creating an opportunity to redesign trust infrastructure.

Forward-looking leaders are preparing now.

They are building systems capable of adapting rather than systems built around individual regulations.

Because regulations evolve.

Architecture remains.

Compliance should not be treated as a cost of doing business.

It can become a competitive differentiator.

The organisations that adapt fastest are rarely the ones reacting to change. They are the ones building for it before it arrives.

Digital identity is becoming more important across industries. How do you see its role shaping the way businesses operate and interact with customers in the coming years?

Digital identity is moving from a process to a platform.

Historically identity has been treated as a moment: onboarding, login or verification.

That model is changing.

Identity increasingly becomes the foundation behind every interaction.

In Europe alone, initiatives such as the European Digital Identity framework are accelerating conversations around reusable credentials, privacy and interoperability.

What becomes interesting is not simply proving who someone is.

It is proving specific things about someone without exposing everything else.

Imagine verifying that someone is eligible for a service without collecting unnecessary personal data.

Imagine proving trust without creating data risk.

The future of identity is not about collecting more information.

It is about needing less information while creating greater certainty.

Identity moves from friction to freedom.

This version is written as if speaking in your voice: executive, reflective, strategic, quotable, and aligned with Ditto’s trust/identity narrative and tone principles.

Executive Profile