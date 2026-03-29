By Anthony Neal Macri

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming global translation workflows, enabling organizations to produce multilingual content at an unprecedented scale. However, this efficiency introduces new operational and financial risks when translation accuracy is not systematically verified. Drawing on insights from t he 2025 Nimdzi 100 industry report, this article examines why translation quality is becoming an emerging governance concern.

Artificial intelligence is transforming how global organizations communicate across languages.

Machine translation systems and large language models can now generate multilingual content in seconds. Marketing campaigns, product documentation, customer support knowledge bases, and regulatory disclosures can all be translated instantly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional workflows.

At first glance, this is a clear operational advantage.

However, the scale enabled by AI-driven translation is creating a new category of risk that many organizations have yet to recognize fully: translation quality at scale.

As companies accelerate global communication through AI, the ability to systematically verify translation accuracy is becoming increasingly important.

A Rapidly Growing Industry

The global language services industry continues to expand despite, and partly because of, advances in artificial intelligence.

According to The 2025 Nimdzi 100 report, one of the most widely cited research studies on the global localization sector, the language services industry reached approximately $75.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $92.3 billion by 2029.

The 2025 Nimdzi 100 report tracks the world’s largest language service providers and analyzes trends in technology adoption, mergers and acquisitions, and global demand for multilingual communication.

One of the most significant trends highlighted in the report is the increasing role of AI in translation workflows.

Rather than replacing translation entirely, artificial intelligence is enabling organizations to produce far more multilingual content than ever before.

Product documentation can now be translated simultaneously into dozens of languages. Customer support materials can be localized instantly for global markets. Digital platforms can dynamically translate user-generated content.

In effect, AI has removed the historical bottleneck that once limited how much content companies could translate.

But when the scale increases dramatically, new operational challenges emerge.

The Fluency Illusion

Modern AI translation systems are remarkably effective at producing text that appears fluent and natural.

However, fluency does not necessarily guarantee accuracy.

Large language models generate output based on probabilistic prediction rather than linguistic verification. As a result, AI-generated translations may appear correct while containing subtle inaccuracies that change meaning or introduce ambiguity.

These errors can take many forms:

Incorrect technical terminology

Misinterpreted legal or regulatory language

Cultural or contextual inaccuracies

Brand messaging inconsistencies across languages

In low-risk contexts, such errors may simply create minor confusion.

In regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and technology, however, translation errors can carry far more significant consequences.

Misinterpreted compliance language or incorrectly translated contractual terms may create regulatory exposure. Product documentation errors can lead to operational misunderstandings. In customer-facing contexts, mistranslations can damage brand credibility in international markets.

As AI-driven translation becomes more widely adopted, the probability of such issues increases alongside the volume of translated content.

AI Removes The Translation Bottleneck

Historically, translation workflows relied on human translators. While this process was slower and more expensive, the translations themselves were often of sufficiently high quality that additional review was not always necessary.

Artificial intelligence changes this dynamic.

Organizations can now generate thousands of pages of multilingual content almost instantly using machine translation and large language models. While this dramatically increases efficiency, it also introduces a different operational challenge.

Because AI-generated translations may contain subtle inaccuracies or real meaning mistakes, large volumes of content ideally require verification before publication. Yet the sheer scale of automatically produced translations makes it difficult for human reviewers to examine everything quickly.

The challenge is therefore not that human review was previously impossible, but that the volume of AI-generated translations, often containing potential errors, makes comprehensive manual review far harder to perform within realistic timeframes.

This raises a fundamental operational question:

How can organizations ensure translation accuracy when multilingual content is being generated at an unprecedented scale?

Translation Quality as Governance

One emerging response to this challenge is the growing focus on structured approaches to translation quality evaluation. Rather than relying solely on subjective review, organizations are beginning to adopt frameworks that measure translation quality using defined metrics and error classifications.

International standards such as ISO 5060:2024, which focus on translation output evaluation, reflect this broader movement toward more systematic quality management. The standard builds on established industry methodologies such as the MQM (Multidimensional Quality Metrics) framework, which provides a structured model for classifying translation errors and assessing their severity across different languages and content types.

Under these approaches, translation quality is evaluated through structured analysis of error categories and severity levels. This enables organizations to identify high-risk translation segments and prioritize human review where it is most needed.

A new generation of technologies is also emerging to support this process. Platforms such as LanguageCheck.ai, among others in the growing field of translation quality evaluation tools, illustrate how organizations are beginning to integrate automated verification into AI-driven localization workflows.

In effect, translation quality becomes part of a broader governance framework for multilingual communication. For globally operating companies, this shift represents an important evolution. Language accuracy is no longer simply a linguistic concern: it becomes an operational control mechanism that helps reduce risk.

The Next Phase of AI-Driven Communication

Artificial intelligence will continue to accelerate multilingual communication across industries.

The efficiency gains are undeniable. Organizations can reach international audiences faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Yet as translation workflows scale, quality verification must evolve alongside them.

The future of global communication will likely involve hybrid workflows in which AI systems generate multilingual content while structured quality evaluation processes help ensure that critical information remains accurate and reliable.

Organizations that recognize this balance early will be better positioned to scale their global communication strategies without introducing unnecessary operational risk.

As AI continues to reshape how information moves across borders and languages, maintaining trust in multilingual communication will remain essential.

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