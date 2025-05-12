KEY TAKEAWAYS

Choose people who know your work well and can speak to your leadership potential.

Treat the process strategically and align your recommenders with your application story.

Respecting your recommender’s time ensures stronger, more thoughtful support.

When it comes to business school applications, securing strong recommendations can make a tremendous difference.

It might surprise you that many MBA applicants don’t invest nearly enough time and attention in their reference letters. Most applicants select their recommenders, direct them to the proper forms, and hope for the best. These are such a missed opportunity as professional recommendations are vital. Because while the MBA essay questions understandably get a lot of early attention and focused effort, you shouldn’t overlook the importance of having a strategy to secure strong letters of recommendation, and the necessity to start early.

As the only part of your MBA application not authored by you, your letters of recommendation carry a lot of weight by validating how you’re perceived by others who are in a position to judge your candidacy. This means that the people you choose to be your outspoken champions, along with the strength, thoroughness, and enthusiasm of their recommendations – are a vital element of your overall narrative.

1. Understand the goal of a recommendation

Recommendations are an opportunity to highlight strengths and enhance the application. Each part of the application, especially recommendations, should build on other parts. You can look at the recommendation letters as extra word count. It shouldn’t be repeated from the website, your resume or essays, it should be heavily focused on closing any gaps in the person reviewing your application’s mind. Most business schools require at least two recommendations. Some require just one, but it’s best for applicants to line up at least two recommenders in case one falls through.

When you have the opportunity to submit two recommendations, you should pick two people who have seen your work on different projects or different types of work so they can highlight different strengths to the admissions committee. You don’t want two people talking about precisely the same projects in the same way. That’s a missed opportunity.

2. Identify individuals who know you well

Persuasive letters are filled with specific details and action examples that bring your credentials to life. Your recommender should speak to the high quality of your work, your specific accomplishments and achievements, managerial or leadership growth, and your potential to do well in business school and beyond. Ideally, this person is a direct supervisor.

But if you can’t ask your supervisor, look for someone you’ve worked for in the recent past with unique insights into your strengths, qualities and potential. This might be an indirect supervisor, someone who has overseen a project you’ve contributed to, a manager from another department, or a client especially if you’re self-employed. You might also consider someone you worked with outside of your regular job where you made a significant impact such as volunteer or pro bono work. Such insight can really drive home the fact that you’ll be a great contributor to the community during your time in business school.

3. Facilitate the process and prepare your recommender

A great recommendation doesn’t happen by magic. Be prepared to manage the process. Start by scheduling a conversation with your recommenders. In that conversation, you can walk them through your resume and remind them of your accomplishments and successes (and never assume these will be fresh in their mind). Brainstorm your strengths and weaknesses with them, as they may have a different perspective than you.

It’s important to give them a sense of what you will be highlighting in your MBA application essays, so they can reinforce the points you’re making. Be sure not to veer into writing the letter for them — for ethical reasons, but also because your recommender’s voice and authenticity is fundamental to the letter’s credibility. Your MBA file reader is well trained at picking up parallels and styles, and can tell if your recommendation and essays are written by the same person.

4. Respect their time with a clear timeline

Give your recommender ample time to write your recommendation and include a deadline a few days before the official one to account for last-minute changes. This buffer helps alleviate stress on both sides and ensures that your recommender isn’t rushed into submitting a subpar recommendation due to time constraints.

About two weeks before the recommendation is due, check in to see if they need additional information. This could be more detailed information on a particular project or a reminder of a specific outcome you achieved. A gentle follow-up at this stage shows that you’re invested in the process and appreciate their effort in the letter.

5. Start early!

This is probably the one tip most MBA applicants miss the most. Don’t put yourself in a panicked position and torpedo your entire application with poor planning. You can start the recommendations process by firstly staying in touch with your recommenders so you know where they are in the process, and make sure you’re aware of any constraints in their availability.

Provide clear communications and ample timelines so each party knows your respective commitment levels at any point. Your recommenders are busy people and you’re asking them to do something above and beyond their day job. Your goal is to make it as easy as possible for them to write a glowing and detailed letter of support. Giving them clear instructions and following up with frequent touch points sets up your recommenders to serve as your outspoken champions.

Recommendations are a unique opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of your character and abilities. With these steps, you’ll be well on your way to securing thoughtful, genuine recommendations aligned with your goals. Selecting the right person, providing them with helpful information, and guiding them to share an authentic perspective can profoundly impact your MBA application.