TEBR Editors’ Note: In this guide, we reviewed TEBR articles on key leadership strategies from global CEOs and business school faculty, highlighting insights that will help shape your success in 2026.

Leadership in 2025-2026 demands clarity, adaptability, and a strong sense of purpose. Insights from top CEOs and global business school faculty reveal shared principles that guide decision-making, foster trust, and drive resilient organizations. Their combined wisdom highlights strategies for thriving amid disruption, technological advances, and societal change.

In 2025, leadership is being tested like never before. Global CEOs and business school faculty alike are navigating a world shaped by rapid technological advances, climate pressures, shifting policies, and rising expectations for ethical and purpose-driven action. The most effective leaders combine strategy with values, innovation with empathy, and decisiveness with adaptability. Insights from these top minds reveal approaches to leading organizations successfully while empowering people, building trust, and staying ahead in an increasingly complex business landscape.

Lead to Lift Others

Leadership is ultimately about lifting people up rather than personal gain. Frances Frei from Harvard explains, “Leadership is about making other people better as a result of our presence and having it last into our absence.” Pippa Murray, CEO of Pip & Nut, emphasizes prioritizing what only leaders can do: “There are certain things that, as the CEO, you’ll be able to do better than anyone else.” Delegating routine tasks frees time to coach teams, guide strategic initiatives, and create an environment where employees develop skills independently. Leaders who intentionally build capabilities within their teams ensure long-term impact beyond their tenure.

Authenticity Builds Trust

Trust is central to effective leadership, and authenticity is key. Karima Ben Abdelmalek of Happn observes, “If you’re an authentic CEO, you build more trust and have better relationships with your team.” Harvard’s Frances Frei adds that the “Triangle of Trust,” combining authenticity, competence, and empathy, strengthens relationships and enhances organizational impact. Leaders can foster trust by sharing challenges transparently, admitting mistakes, and openly acknowledging team contributions. When employees sense genuine intention, collaboration improves and conflict is more easily resolved.

All In: Commitment and Courage

Success requires wholehearted dedication. Deliveroo CEO Will Shu advises, “You have to dedicate yourself 100 percent to your one idea and be the person that cares about it the most.” Harvard’s Amy Edmondson highlights psychological safety, explaining that risk-taking flourishes in supportive environments. Leaders can set clear expectations, remove barriers for experimentation, and encourage their teams to test bold ideas. Committing fully to initiatives shows confidence and motivates others to invest their best effort.

Purpose Over Profit

Leading with purpose ensures long-term relevance. Paul Polman and Andrew Winston advocate for companies to be “net positive,” giving more to society than they take. Polman stresses, “The only way to stay relevant today is to become net positive.” Debora Spar of Harvard reinforces the internal dimension: “Times of trouble require leaders to think deeply about their values and how they are reflected in the work they do.” Leaders can audit company practices to align them with stated values, integrate ESG principles into strategy, and communicate purpose consistently to employees and stakeholders. Purpose-driven organizations attract top talent and strengthen brand loyalty.

Choose Your Battles

Strategic focus is essential in complex times. Bupa CEO Iñaki Ereño advises, “You have to know when to fight and when to walk away. You can’t face everything and you certainly can’t face everything alone.” Peter Tufano of Harvard stresses that values guide decisions: “Without values, how will we have any hope of doing the right thing?” Leaders can evaluate initiatives by potential impact, alignment with strategy, and resource availability. Prioritizing initiatives prevents burnout and ensures energy is spent where it matters most.

Progress Over Perfection

Leadership is a continuous learning journey. Denise Myers of Evenfields observes, “No one has it figured out 100 percent of the time.” Harvard faculty Joseph Fuller highlights that implementing AI requires iteration, experimentation, and process redesign. Leaders can encourage teams to measure incremental progress, celebrate small wins, and iterate solutions rather than waiting for perfect outcomes. This mindset fosters agility and reduces decision paralysis in fast-moving environments.

Add Value with Ethics

Leaders must combine contribution with integrity. Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar emphasizes, “Just add value—that’s what we’re here to do.” Harvard’s Lynn Paine underlines ethical responsibility: “Ethics is at the core of what enables a company to function effectively.” Ethical leadership involves modeling appropriate behavior, embedding compliance into daily operations, and ensuring decisions benefit both the organization and its stakeholders. Organizations that prioritize ethical conduct maintain trust, reduce risks, and create lasting reputational capital.

The Right People in the Right Place

Optimizing talent placement drives performance. Xavier Lestrade of Axa explains, “There is no bad employee, there is only bad employment of people.” Leaders can use assessments, mentorship, and regular check-ins to match roles with individuals’ skills, motivations, and growth aspirations. Strategic talent alignment increases engagement, productivity, and long-term retention.

Adapt and Learn Fast

Adaptability is crucial in an unpredictable world. Futurist Amy Webb warns, “Living intelligence is going to rewrite the rules of our reality as we know it today, and we are not prepared.” Harvard faculty George Serafeim and Broderick Turner emphasize monitoring emerging trends like AI, climate policy, and global shifts. Leaders can invest in scenario planning, continuous learning programs, and agile decision-making processes to respond quickly to emerging challenges. Adaptable organizations anticipate disruption and seize new opportunities.

Leading with Shared Wisdom

Top CEOs and global business school faculty converge on the same leadership principles: elevate others, act authentically, commit fully, embrace purpose, focus on strategic battles, prioritize progress, add value ethically, place talent wisely, and adapt to change. Applying these principles equips leaders to thrive in 2025 and beyond, blending vision, strategy, and humanity to create lasting organizational impact.

