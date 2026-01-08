By Adrian Furnham

University is often treated as the default path to success, yet its value is increasingly questioned. Adrian Furnham challenges conventional assumptions by asking what higher education truly delivers today. The discussion invites reflection on motives, costs, alternatives, and whether vocational guidance and life experience can offer equally fulfilling and effective routes forward.

I, like so many now, can claim to be the first in my family to go to university. My parents were delighted when I was accepted at the local (colonial) university, as all parents are. Alas, I took to university life rather too well and remained for 10 years collecting degrees (five) before I got a job. And according to mother, not a proper job (not a real doctor), as a lecturear and later a professor (of Psychology).

Many universities have changed dramatically in all sorts of ways, often, but not always for the best. It is now a very expensive option; never mind the opportunity cost of not working, or travelling to “broaden the mind”.

Many universities have changed dramatically in all sorts of ways, often, but not always for the best.

And as an academic, I am often asked by parents about universities, particularly how to get into the Russell Group. Many of us recall the Blairite mantra: Education, Education, Education. And since the Millennium, there has been a huge expansion of universities. There are now around 130 universities in the UK, well over twice as many as there were 50 years ago. Many get “upgraded” to university status; some change their name; some go through mergers and acquisitions; and some fold. Universities are big business…and many are now in (serious) financial trouble.

Then there is the question about which university (ideally). I am a graduate of four universities from three countries. I have also taught at half a dozen universities on four continents. There are a number of variables here: prestige, cost, location, specialisms, etc. They offer very different “student experiences” and not always what they say they do.

But, dare one ask the question……why go to university? There are three fundamental questions here: Should one go to university? If so, why? And if so, which?. I shall consider the first two.

There are or were, in my view, three types of reason for going to university.

Orthodox Reasons

To get a qualification that improves job prospects (and a bigger salary). Clearly, this depends on the degree. There are often surveys which show how salaries are linked to later salaries……sociology and zoology near the bottom, finance at the top. Science is better than social science. Economics and maths are tops. Some jobs, like medicine, require it. It certainly is not clear whether a degree in Event Management from a new university increases job prospects, considering the opportunity cost of a degree (3 years’ fees = £30,000; opportunity cost £90,000). Selectors want to know about skills as much as qualifications.

To acquire useful knowledge and, more importantly, employable, transferable, hard and soft skills. This is similar to the above but focuses on specific skills that are taught in some degrees. This is less about college and discipline reputation and more about what you can do.

To understand how to be persuasive with words and numbers…give presentations, understand current affairs, and make wise investments. This usually refers to skills obtained in essay writing and giving presentations. It is all about accessing, critiquing, and summarising knowledge in a specific area.

To build self-confidence, independence, and responsibility. These three may in fact be better obtained by working rather than studying, but that all depends…

Sceptical/Cynical Reasons

To postpone adulthood for as long as possible. Who knows at 18 what they want to do when they grow up….and growing up is so difficult. So why not carry on studying whatever you like and hope you find “your vocation”?

Develop a taste for hedonism and idleness. Ah, the days of punting on the river, watching TV in the morning, following whatever you fancy.

Establish a useful network of professional friends: doctors, dentists, lawyers. If you go to a big and good university and you are extroverted, gregarious, and a networker, you will probably know people from many disciplines who may become very useful friends for life. Think the public school and Oxbridge mafia.

Make your parents happy and proud because they never went to university. As long as they are prepared to pay, you might argue this is a good idea.

Avoid the ‘not-been-to-university’ monkey on the shoulder that impedes confidence and risk-taking. I have come across many very successful adults who, for one reason or another, did not go to university. This is partly a generation effect, but still not that rare. Inevitably, those middle-class professionals have…. I have advised a few to do a postgraduate degree or even become an honorary/special/visiting Professor at a local business school.

Good Reasons

You find out what you are really good at; you can experiment, find out where your talents lie. To find out what really interests and inspires you, so you achieve that person-job fit that alludes people for so long.

To guide and foster an interest/ passion for its own sake. So many disciplines have a “go-nowhere” feel about them, but that is not important. It is really the one chance you have to really explore that which captivates you.

To understand the idea of personal challenge: to (have to) do hard things; take effort, dedication, and sacrifice. Little that is worthwhile, some argue, comes easily. To be able to master complexity

Find out what really interests and inspires you, so you achieve that person-job fit that alludes people for so long.

So… can you be happy, fulfilled, and successful without going to university? Of course. Are they often the happiest days of your life? Seen through a claret-tinged, dissonance-reducing, sentimental-mood retrospective, perhaps. Should you go straight from school? Not sure. Did I waste time getting degrees? Certainly. Are most of my close relationships today based on people I met as a post-graduate? Yes.

But are they a good investment now? Much less so? So many go to so many universities and are confronted with fewer and more disgruntled staff. All are struggling with the power of AI.

So perhaps defer the decision until the dust settles. Try some rich experiences at the University of life and save yourself a bob or two.

About the Author