By Yusuke Takakura

This thesis focuses on “The Loss of Spirituality in Modern Education and the Potential of Kendo for Human Development”.— A Practical Examination from the Perspective of School Education —Modern education is gradually losing the essential role it once held.

Education, in its true form, is not merely about acquiring knowledge, but about cultivating the ability to think independently, act with intention, and grow as a human being through interaction with others. However, in many educational settings today, formalization has advanced to the point where accurately completing assigned tasks is prioritized, and it is difficult to say that the ability to think proactively and act with a view toward the future is being sufficiently nurtured.

Moreover, evaluation systems have become increasingly grade-centric, placing more importance on average performance than on individual traits and strengths. Such an environment can suppress the motivation to challenge oneself and the development of individuality, potentially leading to a decline in self-esteem. Education should fundamentally aim to draw out each individual’s potential, yet its essence is gradually being lost.

Even more concerning is the dilution of spirituality. Fundamental elements of human relationships—such as greetings, manners, and consideration for others—are increasingly being neglected. Making eye contact when speaking and interacting with empathy are not merely matters of morality; they are essential abilities for living in society as a human being. The decline of these basic qualities is impacting the very quality of education itself.

In Japan as well, educational environments are undergoing significant changes. In particular, these changes are evident in the field of martial arts such as kendo. In the past, many children engaged in traditional activities like baseball and kendo through local dojos and school clubs. Today, however, with the widespread popularity of sports such as soccer, basketball, tennis, table tennis, gymnastics, and skateboarding, the range of options has expanded greatly. As a result, children’s interests have diversified, and the number of those choosing kendo has been declining.

Although it is difficult to present precise statistical data, from a practical standpoint it is clear that the kendo population has significantly decreased over the past decade. In response, some younger kendo practitioners have begun utilizing social media and online instruction to promote the art. Efforts such as online coaching by national-level competitors, regional seminars, and video-based technical instruction are being carried out. Nevertheless, these initiatives have yet to achieve the scale of dissemination seen in the past.

Serious changes are also occurring in school club activities. Due to declining membership, it has become increasingly difficult for many schools to form traditional team competitions. Team events, which foster strategy and a sense of unity among members, are losing their effectiveness due to insufficient numbers. In response, initiatives such as forming joint teams between multiple schools have begun, but these bring new challenges, including coordination between schools, distribution of responsibility, and relationships among students and parents.

Furthermore, the role of club activities themselves is changing. While it was once common for all students to belong to a club, participation is now optional, and the number of students who choose not to join is increasing. In some regions, club activities are even being separated from schools and shifted to external organizations. These changes have introduced new issues, such as differences in coaching environments and financial burdens, raising fundamental questions about the role of extracurricular activities in education.

Amid these circumstances, one of the strongest observations from the field is the change in students’ perseverance and concentration. There are more instances where participation in practice is inconsistent or where students struggle to continue when faced with difficulties. On the other hand, there are also many students who regain confidence and grow significantly through appropriate support and successful experiences. In particular, the accumulation of small achievements and the recognition of those achievements greatly enhances self-esteem and leads to clear changes in behavior and attitude. These transformations go beyond mere improvement in competitive ability and are directly linked to human growth.

Within this context, I have been involved in teaching kendo in a school setting. While my personal experience in the sport spans approximately 48 years, I am in my seventh year as an instructor. Throughout this time, I have continuously navigated the gap between being a competitor and being an educator, refining my approach through trial and error. In recent years, tangible results have begun to emerge.

Specifically, in January 2026, our team achieved a top-eight finish in the Osaka City official tournament, and in April of the same year, we secured third place in an individual event at a qualifying tournament. This team had previously suffered repeated first-round eliminations, and these results reflect the impact of consistent effort over time.

In practice, I have emphasized the thorough repetition of fundamentals and the expansion of opportunities for real-world application. Given the limited number of club members, we actively conducted joint practices with schools of similar levels on weekends and participated in high school training sessions and joint camps during long vacations. These experiences provided students not only with technical improvement but also with a deeper, experiential understanding of attitude and mindset in kendo.

Equally important as technical instruction was the development of relationships with students. In daily practice, I made a conscious effort to build trust through checking their physical condition and engaging in casual conversations. By incorporating seasonal events and small activities, we fostered a sense of security and unity within the training environment. As a result, students gradually began to think independently and engage in discussions with one another to improve their skills.

This led to increased concentration and perseverance in practice, as well as more frequent experiences of shared achievement. Notably, students began identifying their own challenges, taking action to improve, and actively discussing techniques after practice—changes that had not been seen before. These developments go beyond competitive growth and reflect significant inner development in each student.

Additionally, in the 2026 academic year, we welcomed eight new members. Considering that only a few years ago there were almost no new recruits, this represents a meaningful shift. The energy and enthusiasm generated through daily activities were conveyed to prospective students through observation and trial participation, ultimately leading to increased enrollment.

Currently, the club consists of 15 members, creating an environment where beginners and experienced students can train together. The coaching system has also strengthened, with multiple instructors collaborating and utilizing their respective strengths. Through these experiences, I have become convinced that kendo is not merely a sport, but a powerful medium for human development.

Kendo is not simply a competitive activity. It is a continuous practice of questioning how one should live as a human being. A well-known concept in Japanese martial arts is that one “begins with etiquette and ends with etiquette,” and this principle holds deep significance in kendo. Bowing at the beginning and end of practice or matches is not only a sign of respect toward others, but also an act of aligning oneself mentally and valuing the shared space and time.

This philosophy is clearly expressed in the principle established by the All Japan Kendo Federation: “Kendo is the way of human formation through the practice of the principles of the sword.” In other words, the essence of kendo lies not merely in victory or technical superiority, but in cultivating both mind and body and refining one’s character through the process. Alongside technical skills, one develops posture, behavior, and ways of relating to others—foundations essential to being human.

At the same time, kendo is undeniably a world of competition. Matches test one’s ability, and outcomes are clearly defined. Victory brings a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence, reinforcing the value of effort. However, what is more important in kendo is how one confronts defeat. Losing often brings frustration and disappointment, but how one processes and learns from that experience significantly influences future growth.

This structure mirrors life itself. People do not continuously succeed; rather, they frequently encounter failure and difficulty. In such moments, the ability to face reality, recognize one’s challenges, and take action for improvement is what leads to maturity. Kendo provides an educational framework in which this process can be experienced both physically and mentally.

Thus, kendo is not merely a sport, but a practical field of education where individuals grow by confronting themselves and engaging with others. The values cultivated—respect, self-discipline, and consideration for others—extend beyond the realm of competition and are universally required in society.

As discussed, kendo possesses educational value that transcends sport. This characteristic is not limited to Japan; it has the potential to serve as an effective educational model in modern global society.

This paper does not aim to deny modern education. However, while knowledge acquisition and task execution are emphasized, there are signs that the ability to think independently and engage meaningfully with others is not being fully developed. As a result, issues such as emotional instability and weakened human relationships are becoming more apparent.

What is needed in response is practical education that goes beyond theoretical learning. Kendo offers one such model. Basic actions such as greetings and proper responses, though simple, form the foundation of human relationships. By consistently practicing these fundamentals, respect for others and self-awareness are naturally cultivated.

Furthermore, everyday habits such as organization, time management, and keeping promises contribute to self-awareness and self-regulation. These qualities are naturally developed through kendo practice, forming the basis for balance between mind and body. This balance, in turn, deepens communication and fosters trust.

The concept of “mutual understanding and affection through crossing swords” (交剣知愛) represents the idea of understanding and respecting others through direct engagement. Likewise, the principle of “reflect upon striking, and be grateful when struck” (打って反省、打たれて感謝) symbolizes humility and the ability to accept others’ actions as opportunities for growth. These values extend beyond sport and reflect the ideal form of human relationships in modern society.

Such principles are applicable across cultures. In fact, kendo is gaining global popularity, and interest in Japanese culture and martial arts is increasing. By leveraging this interest as a starting point, the educational value of kendo can be expanded as a meaningful approach to addressing contemporary societal challenges.

Therefore, kendo should not be viewed solely as a traditional Japanese practice, but as a new perspective in modern education. The qualities it fosters—independence, understanding of others, and self-awareness—contribute to the development of a better society and offer important insights into the future of education.

As outlined in this paper, education is not merely the transmission of knowledge, but a process of cultivating how to live as a human being. In today’s rapidly changing world, the role of education is being reexamined. Yet, its fundamental essence remains unchanged.

Kendo embodies this essence. Through a practice that begins and ends with respect, individuals align themselves internally, reflect through both victory and defeat, and grow continuously. The qualities developed—self-discipline, initiative, and understanding of others—are universal traits needed in society.

The principle of “reflect upon striking, and be grateful when struck” further emphasizes self-reflection and openness to growth through interaction with others. In a world increasingly marked by division and conflict, such values hold profound significance.

Thus, kendo is not merely a traditional culture of Japan, but a practical model for human development in modern education. By integrating mind and body and fostering growth through engagement with others, it offers educational value that transcends cultural boundaries.

Now is the time for education to return to its roots. We must reconsider what is truly necessary for human growth and reconstruct environments where this can be practiced. As one answer, the model of human development demonstrated by kendo provides a powerful new perspective for the future of education.

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