This article compares the MBA and Master’s in Management (MiM) degrees, outlining their key differences in structure, audience, and career outcomes to help you choose the best fit for your goals.

Aspiring business executives who have finished college and who want to pursue a graduate-level business education have a variety of options. The most popular and conventional type of business graduate degree is a Master of Business Administration. When pursued as a full-time student, an MBA typically takes two years to complete. However, business schools often offer shorter graduate programs for students hoping to increase their business knowledge without pursuing a traditional full-time MBA, including master’s in management (MiM) programs, which full-time students may be able to start and finish within a single year.

Some of these programs offer specialized degrees, which cultivate the expertise necessary to become a leader in a specific field, such as supply chain management or artificial intelligence. Others provide general management degrees, which signify that students have received training in a variety of business topics, ranging from finance to strategy.

What is an MBA degree?

Simply put, an MBA is an advanced degree focusing on high-level business leadership and managerial skills. It is an internationally recognised degree that equips students with the necessary management knowledge regarding business operations. It is often a 1-2 year course that enhances students’ strategic thinking, leadership, and problem-solving skills. Moreover, it prepares them for leadership roles in varied industries. The course involves a mix of classroom learning, group projects, case studies, and guest lectures.

The most sought-after MBA specialisations are Sports Management, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, International Business, etc. MBA programs are slightly different from school to school but will typically have a combination of core curriculum and elective courses. Through the core curriculum, MBA programs will cover a range of foundational business topics, including areas such as management, strategy, finance, marketing, ethics, and communications. With this widespread education, earning an MBA degree can equip you for senior and executive-level positions across many areas of business and can prime you for leadership positions that oversee multiple departments. Many students pursue an MBA degree after a few years in the workforce in order to advance their careers. You’ll find full-time and part-time programs that allow MBA candidates to continue working while attending school. Depending on the type of program, an MBA will typically take between one and five years to complete.

What is a MiM degree?

An MIM is a 1-2 year program that provides a comprehensive understanding of management practices and concepts. The curriculum offers both theoretical and practical knowledge via case studies, group projects, classroom learning, and guest lectures. It prepares students for various job roles across different industries. MIM is one of the most popular study programs in Europe and is commonly referred to as Master of Science in Management (MSM), also known as MSc in Management. Some of the common specialisations of this program are Finance, Economics, Strategy, Analytics, and Marketing, to name a few.

MiM vs. MBA

MiM and MBA programs are designed with varying levels of experience in mind. MiM programs are designed for individuals who are preparing for entry-level positions on a management track. Generally, that includes people who have recently earned their undergraduate degree or are working toward a career change. These programs typically take one year of full-time commitment, with an intensive focus on management skills.

MBA programs assume a certain level of established business acumen. Candidates may already hold leadership positions or are looking to advance into management or executive-level positions. Full-time MBA programs are generally a two-year commitment and will explore how various business departments interact within a company.

The students who attend MS in management programs tend to be immediately out of bachelor’s programs. Thus, they tend to be younger (early 20s) and less experienced than those who are admitted to MBA programs. MiM programs are good fits for business students who have either recently or will soon graduate from a business-focused bachelor’s program, or have no professional or work experience and will be applying for entry-level positions.

By comparison, MBA programs are positioned for those who have more experience within their fields, so applicants tend to be in their late 20s to early 30s. Executive MBA students tend to be even older and more experienced, usually 30–40-year-olds who have been in management positions. As a result, MBA programs are generally favored by students who have at least a year of professional work experience and plan to apply for higher-level management positions. As MiM programs originated in Europe, the degree tends to be more widely known and popular among students in the EU.

What do I choose?

Your choice of program will depend on your level of professional experience and immediate goals. If you’re graduating with a degree in a technical or humanities field and would like to get into business, and have little to no experience as a professional, then an MiM can teach you important theories and fundamental principles related to the business sector.